Hot New Trend: Posting Photos of Yourself Urinating on Austin Metcalf’s Gravestone

Earlier this week, we published a post on unhinged reactions to the guilty verdict in the Karmelo Anthony case. Anthony was found guilty of the murder of another high-school student, Austin Metcalf, by plunging a knife into his heart and was sentenced to 35 years in prison. From the reaction of many, you'd think that Anthony was the one who was killed … he's lucky he'll probably be out on parole in 17 years. One "community organizer" posted, "F**k it dig Austin Metcalf up and stab his a** again." Others threatened that Austin's twin brother, Hunter, in whose arms he died, would be next.

Advertisement

There were also a lot of posts about pissing on Metcalf's grave, and Libs of TikTok has gathered a bunch of photos showing that's the hot thing to do.

There’s a new disturbing social media trend of BLM activists posting edited images of themselves urinating on Austin’s grave



You can’t get much lower than this.



Make these POS scum famous pic.twitter.com/w4c77LTszm — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 12, 2026

One of them lives a couple minutes away from me… couldn’t believe it when I saw his post.



These people will literally celebrate the murder of White young boy, be outraged that the murderer was put in prison…



…and in response, they will piss on the grave of the victim



Sick. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) June 12, 2026

Why are people so awful.😑🤡 — Lori (@LoriThecatlady) June 12, 2026

Reading the comments and there are people trying to justify this lowlife, disgusting BLM trend by saying that it’s AI. No shit, Sherlock. We know it’s AI but that doesn’t make it any less VILE. — Mary 🇺🇸 (@MaryRoss815) June 12, 2026

If I said what I want to say, I would be suspended. 🤐 — CA Corruption Capital (@busybirdie10) June 12, 2026

Please keep going. Show the world all the evidence contrary to what everyone would like to believe. Show them all your true colors and decimate any chance you have at regaining credibility. — LatentRift (@LatentRift) June 13, 2026

Demanding respect and behaving like this are diametrically opposed to each other. — Kathy Zaroczynski (@KathZQuickBooks) June 12, 2026

I cannot comprehend this level of degradation and hate. Please God, save the young people in this nation that are so lost. — René Jordan (@splinkygirlmom) June 13, 2026

I would say I'm surprised but I'm not. Nothing surprises me anymore. Pray for these individuals that they may repent. This is evil. — Joe T. Ludwig | Dad Think (@JoeTLudwig) June 13, 2026

Some of this is clout-chasing. The whole "going viral" thing has warped their fragile little minds. — GonZoville (@gonzoville) June 12, 2026

This is the future. They won't produce anything. They are not plumbers, welders, or electricians. Just rage bait posters. They will fall. — Art 🇺🇲⚓ (@BeerAce73) June 12, 2026

Advertisement

I'm still trying to figure out how the black women are peeing standing up? — 🇺🇸 The FJC 🇺🇸 (@The_FJC) June 12, 2026

And people like Rep. Jasmine Crockett are fueling the fire by claiming that Metcalf was 300 lbs. and was beating on Anthony. All of these clowns really think the murderer is the victim here, and this is how they show their respect for the dead.

***

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.