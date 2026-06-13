It’s ’Gut-Wrenching’ That Thugs Who Broke Police Officer’s Back in Pro-Hamas 'Protest' Are...
Progressive 'Christian' Author Anne Lamott Uses Her 'Last Favor' With God to Beg...
VIP
MeidasTouch: Pilot Filed Safety Reports After Being Blinded by Lights From Trump's UFC...
City Council Meeting in Michigan Doesn't Look Like America, Says End Wokeness
AZ Journo Craig Harris Exposed: Coordinating with Teachers Union While Sending His Kids...
TMZ: Austin Metcalf’s Father Attacks Karmelo Anthony’s Parents as Grifters
NYT: With the US Under a Microscope for Hosting the World Cup, 'They're...
Charlie Kirk's Sister: Leftists' Ghoulish New 'Gotcha' After His Assassination
Couch Potato Aaron Rupar Mocks Pete Hegseth's 'Seizure-Like' Workout by Deceivingly Cuttin...
This Tim Walz Post Last Year Celebrating a Stock Drop Involving Elon Musk...
VIP
Elon Builds. Washington Bleeds $186 Billion in Fraud. Yet Dems Want More of...
BOOM: Trump Orders Hit on Bloodthirsty Tren de Aragua Kingpin — Niño Guerrero...
Rep. Ro Khanna Gets Community Note Nuked for Using Gov't Math to Justify...
Biden Notecard Queen Courtney Subramanian Crowned President of the White House Corresponde...

Hot New Trend: Posting Photos of Yourself Urinating on Austin Metcalf’s Gravestone

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on June 13, 2026
Various

Earlier this week, we published a post on unhinged reactions to the guilty verdict in the Karmelo Anthony case. Anthony was found guilty of the murder of another high-school student, Austin Metcalf, by plunging a knife into his heart and was sentenced to 35 years in prison. From the reaction of many, you'd think that Anthony was the one who was killed … he's lucky he'll probably be out on parole in 17 years. One "community organizer" posted, "F**k it dig Austin Metcalf up and stab his a** again." Others threatened that Austin's twin brother, Hunter, in whose arms he died, would be next.

Advertisement

There were also a lot of posts about pissing on Metcalf's grave, and Libs of TikTok has gathered a bunch of photos showing that's the hot thing to do.

Recommended

It’s ’Gut-Wrenching’ That Thugs Who Broke Police Officer’s Back in Pro-Hamas 'Protest' Are Jailed
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

And people like Rep. Jasmine Crockett are fueling the fire by claiming that Metcalf was 300 lbs. and was beating on Anthony. All of these clowns really think the murderer is the victim here, and this is how they show their respect for the dead.

***

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BLACK LIVES MATTER LIBS OF TIKTOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It’s ’Gut-Wrenching’ That Thugs Who Broke Police Officer’s Back in Pro-Hamas 'Protest' Are Jailed
Brett T.
City Council Meeting in Michigan Doesn't Look Like America, Says End Wokeness
Brett T.
NYT: With the US Under a Microscope for Hosting the World Cup, 'They're Making Fun of Us Overseas'
Brett T.
Progressive 'Christian' Author Anne Lamott Uses Her 'Last Favor' With God to Beg for Trump’s Death
justmindy
TMZ: Austin Metcalf’s Father Attacks Karmelo Anthony’s Parents as Grifters
Brett T.
AZ Journo Craig Harris Exposed: Coordinating with Teachers Union While Sending His Kids to Private School
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

It’s ’Gut-Wrenching’ That Thugs Who Broke Police Officer’s Back in Pro-Hamas 'Protest' Are Jailed Brett T.
Advertisement