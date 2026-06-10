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Here Are More Unhinged Reactions to the Karmelo Anthony Verdict

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on June 10, 2026
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

As this editor was scanning through X on Wednesday, he was unpleasantly surprised by all of the reactions to the Karmelo Anthony murder verdict. As we reported on Tuesday, Black Panthers were outside the courthouse saying, "This is war!" We have Jasmine Crockett suggesting that she, too, would have stabbed Austin Metcalf if the 300 lb. football player was beating on her.

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Here's a guy calling for "frontier justice."

A lot of people seem to be confusing a prison sentence with murder. Anthony is still alive.

This guy wants to dig up Metcalf and stab him again:

This guy, in Florida, reportedly, punched a veteran for being part of the jury selection.

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And there are so many more videos. And Metcalf is still dead. But as Crockett said, black women go through agony every day that the Metcalf family never has.

***



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