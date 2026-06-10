Here Are More Unhinged Reactions to the Karmelo Anthony Verdict

As this editor was scanning through X on Wednesday, he was unpleasantly surprised by all of the reactions to the Karmelo Anthony murder verdict. As we reported on Tuesday, Black Panthers were outside the courthouse saying, "This is war!" We have Jasmine Crockett suggesting that she, too, would have stabbed Austin Metcalf if the 300 lb. football player was beating on her.

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Here's a guy calling for "frontier justice."

Karmelo Anthony supporter: "Kill one of us, we kill one of you. Justice is frontier fckin justice." pic.twitter.com/sg7DK9LkLx — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 10, 2026

They already killed one of us. What’s his point? — SonofLiberty357 (@SonofLiberty357) June 10, 2026

We didn't kill one of you, dipsh*t - you killed one of us. — John Betts (@JohnFromCranber) June 10, 2026

is he aware Karmelo killed someone? — JohnGalt (@storageinator) June 10, 2026

A lot of people seem to be confusing a prison sentence with murder. Anthony is still alive.

This guy wants to dig up Metcalf and stab him again:

Former Dallas City Council candidate Davante Peters calls to dig up Austin Metcalf’s grave, stab him again, and free Karmelo Anthony pic.twitter.com/3Tfnnii7PF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 10, 2026

This is a community organizer in Dallas pic.twitter.com/mXJyELqx8c — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 10, 2026

Look at that head.



That's the type of head that thinks the quicker the jury deliberates, the more likely someone is to be innocent. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 10, 2026

All that forehead and nothing behind it. — Antonio (@djtechchicago) June 10, 2026

This guy, in Florida, reportedly, punched a veteran for being part of the jury selection.

Black man in Florida filmed himself in an anti-white, racially motivated attack, “down to 4 crackers na free karmelo” by punching a veteran in the head, all for internet fame. He told the veteran he was going to die after mockingly accusing him of serving on the jury that… pic.twitter.com/Sh7vmYT6ly — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 10, 2026

DISGUSTING: After black man from FL posted the video attacking the white veteran, Facebook removed it from his page. Now, however, it has gone viral because his followers have taken screenshots and are sharing it widely across social media, laughing in the comments and treating… https://t.co/UAEth8eikr pic.twitter.com/a0CpxJExYj — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 10, 2026

Black guy PUNCHES a random White man in the face because he thinks he was on Karmelo Anthony's jury selection



He also threatens his life saying, "You gonna die."



How is this not a hate crime? @fbi pic.twitter.com/i5gXP1au6W — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 10, 2026

And there are so many more videos. And Metcalf is still dead. But as Crockett said, black women go through agony every day that the Metcalf family never has.

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