What’s Up Dox?: Scott Galloway Is Mad Mamdani Painted a Target on Him...
Not-a-Communist Melat Kiros Notes Some Big-Tent Democrats Call Themselves Capitalists
Friendship of Fools: Chris Cuomo Defends His Good Pal Fauci After Silent COVID...
Scott Jennings Shares Three Reasons GOP Could Survive the Midterms Despite Bungling Trump’...
Rand Paul Takes a Stroll Down Memory Lane With an Enraging Fauci vs....
VIP
Kamala Harris Just Made It Obvious the Dems Know They Can't Win on...
GOP Candidate for WI Gov Promises Not to Cancel Thanksgiving, Unlike His Unhinged...
'Medic!' US Oil and Gas Assn Lights Up Noted Energy Expert and Trump/Big...
RATIO ALERT: John Thune Gets WALLOPED on X for Posting About Anything but...
Senator and Ratio Machine Sheldon Whitehouse's Attempt to Make ICE Racist Blows Up...
WEAK: In Response to Sophie Cunningham's Common Sense, Her Coach Mimics Ketanji Brown...
Fauci Takes the Fifth 111 Times While Tillis and Cornyn Betray Trump
Kamala Harris Shares the Dem Party’s Anti-American Agenda As Rumors of Another White...
Bill Maher Ends Anti-Communist Rant by Saying He’d Vote for Sarah Palin Over...

Relish the Thought: FCC Chairman Points Out Legacy Media Is Less Trusted Than Gas Station Sushi

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:15 PM on August 01, 2026
Twitchy

On Friday, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr sat down with Politico’s Dasha Burns to discuss the horrible state of legacy media. We don’t have to tell you that trust in the media has cratered. ‘Journalists’ live in a bubble, so it’s no surprise that Carr says legacy media is untrustworthy for being so out of touch.

Advertisement

Check out Burns’ reaction to the truth. (WATCH)

We all relish that.

Posters say the legacy media’s recent weak coverage of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s diary, along with the details of their chummy relationship with him, explains why they’ve lost the public’s trust.

Just so we’re clear about Jake Tapper being concerned about “transparency,” I reached out to his PR rep at CNN to ask if he had a statement as to whether his friendship with Anthony Fauci impacted his coverage during COVID and they declined to comment

— Ian Miller (@ianmSC) July 29, 2026

The public demands an explanation from CNN and Jake Tapper, but one will never be forthcoming.

That silence only confirms what many posters already suspect.

Recommended

RATIO ALERT: John Thune Gets WALLOPED on X for Posting About Anything but the SAVE America Act
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

‘Journalists’ and ‘news’ outlets get exposed within seconds of posting their daily lies online. Thanks, Elon!

Posters say there’s no saving the legacy media from itself.

Correct. They propagate lies and push fake narratives for the Democrat Party. No observant person buys the nonsense that those in the ‘journalism’ business are neutral actors. So yes, we relish the cratering of the legacy media. They’re getting the ridicule they’ve earned and the pink slips they deserve.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTHONY FAUCI CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY ELON MUSK FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

RATIO ALERT: John Thune Gets WALLOPED on X for Posting About Anything but the SAVE America Act
Grateful Calvin
What’s Up Dox?: Scott Galloway Is Mad Mamdani Painted a Target on Him With Pied-à-Terre Tax List
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings Shares Three Reasons GOP Could Survive the Midterms Despite Bungling Trump’s Agenda
Warren Squire
Not-a-Communist Melat Kiros Notes Some Big-Tent Democrats Call Themselves Capitalists
Brett T.
Rand Paul Takes a Stroll Down Memory Lane With an Enraging Fauci vs. Fauci Video
Doug P.
WEAK: In Response to Sophie Cunningham's Common Sense, Her Coach Mimics Ketanji Brown Jackson
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

RATIO ALERT: John Thune Gets WALLOPED on X for Posting About Anything but the SAVE America Act Grateful Calvin
Advertisement