Relish the Thought: FCC Chairman Points Out Legacy Media Is Less Trusted Than Gas Station Sushi

On Friday, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr sat down with Politico’s Dasha Burns to discuss the horrible state of legacy media. We don’t have to tell you that trust in the media has cratered. ‘Journalists’ live in a bubble, so it’s no surprise that Carr says legacy media is untrustworthy for being so out of touch.

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Check out Burns’ reaction to the truth. (WATCH)

.@BrendanCarrFCC: "Trust in the legacy national media is at an all time low."



"15% of people would eat gas station sushi. Only 8% of people say they have a great deal of trust."



Politico's Dasha Burns: "You seem to relish that!" pic.twitter.com/MnzFKPJOMQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 31, 2026

We all relish that.

Posters say the legacy media’s recent weak coverage of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s diary, along with the details of their chummy relationship with him, explains why they’ve lost the public’s trust.

I’d quicker take medical advice from Fauci before trusting the media. — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) July 31, 2026

You mean the same media that was having "friendship building" dinner parties with Fauci that is now ignoring they were exposed for doing so? pic.twitter.com/WL5Xv5RRUm — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 31, 2026

Just so we’re clear about Jake Tapper being concerned about “transparency,” I reached out to his PR rep at CNN to ask if he had a statement as to whether his friendship with Anthony Fauci impacted his coverage during COVID and they declined to comment — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) July 29, 2026

The public demands an explanation from CNN and Jake Tapper, but one will never be forthcoming.

That silence only confirms what many posters already suspect.

The legacy media is the propaganda arm of the far left Democrat Party. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) July 31, 2026

Which is exactly why their trust ratings are in the toilet.



We owe @elonmusk and 𝕏 many thanks for being a big part of the reason why. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 31, 2026

‘Journalists’ and ‘news’ outlets get exposed within seconds of posting their daily lies online. Thanks, Elon!

Posters say there’s no saving the legacy media from itself.

Legacy Media is beyond repair, you can't rehabilitate or fix the corrupt propaganda filled so called journalists. There's nothing to wonder about! — Thoma§™️ (@tmlamia1) July 31, 2026

The MSM may be "out of touch," it's true. But the main reason no one trusts them anymore is that ALL THEY DO IS LIE LIE LIE. — Cartophile2311 (@cartophile2311) July 31, 2026

They do what they are designed to do. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 31, 2026

Correct. They propagate lies and push fake narratives for the Democrat Party. No observant person buys the nonsense that those in the ‘journalism’ business are neutral actors. So yes, we relish the cratering of the legacy media. They’re getting the ridicule they’ve earned and the pink slips they deserve.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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