CNN Trio of Dishonest ‘Journalistic’ Hacks Lecture Public on Importance of Scott Pelley and ‘60 Minutes’

Who better to tell us common folk how important Scott Pelley, formerly of 60 Minutes, is to ‘journalism’ than three of the biggest distrusted hacks in ‘news.’ On Wednesday, CNN’s Jake Tapper (of Biden cover-up fame) had on Scott MacFarlane of MeidasTouch and podcaster Terry Moran. You’ll recall MacFarlane recently resigned from CBS ‘News’ to join a 'progressive media company.' Moran was fired by ABC ‘News’ after posting his leftist screed against the White House’s Stephen Miller. Ok, let’s now discuss ethical journalism! Insane.

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Naturally, Moran was sad to see fellow Democrat Pelley fired by CBS along with known liar, Sharyn Alfonsi. He wanted to stress the huge cultural impact of 60 Minutes, a televised ‘news’ magazine that has benefited from following highly-viewed NFL game broadcasts and is still barely watched by 3 percent of American adults.

Here’s more. (READ)

INSANE: Former ABC correspondent Terry Moran blasts CBS for firing Scott Pelley and the “fearless, bold,” “troublemakers” Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega from ‘60 Minutes’, a show that has no rival “in the Western Hemisphere that has the cultural impact, the political impact, [and] the stature”... “There is no journalism enterprise in the Western Hemisphere that has the cultural impact, the political impact, the stature that 60 Minutes does. So, the notion that they’re trying to fix it, either they’re messing it up or something else is going on, and the straightest line, the shortest distance between two points is a straight line. I mean, last year Bill Owens, a long-time executive producer of 60 Minutes, resigned, saying that management was trying to interfere with political content. Anderson Cooper left quietly to be with his family, which is what you say when you don’t want to say what you want to say. They fired Cecilia Vega and Sharon Alfonso, two fearless, bold journalists, troublemakers. I mean, in a good way, good trouble, right, as John Lewis used to say. And now, here’s Scott Pelley saying, political influence has done this. There’s one reason this is happening, which is that the management at CBS wants to curry favor with Trump because the new owner of CBS wants his business interest to come out correctly by his lights under the Trump administration.”

Moran compares his fired comrades at CBS to leaders in the Civil Rights movement. Give us a break. (WATCH)

INSANE: Former ABC correspondent Terry Moran blasts CBS for firing Scott Pelley and the “fearless, bold,” “troublemakers” Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega from ‘60 Minutes’, a show that has no rival “in the Western Hemisphere that has the cultural impact, the political impact,… pic.twitter.com/cXj7nDOfF0 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 3, 2026

Translation:

Unemployed hack cries about a fellow Unemployed hack — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) June 4, 2026

Terry Moran, enjoying the opportunity to briefly re-enter the public consciousness, before disappearing again — Bo Bromhal (@BoBromhal) June 4, 2026

Back to Substack, loser.

Apparently, CBS ‘News’ wasn’t leftist enough for Scott MacFarlane. He resigned his job to push his personal politics with MeidasTouch. He truly believes that Americans trust him, Moran, and Tapper but are just confused by all the other media voices. (READ)

Former CBS correspondent-turned-MeidasTouch pundit Scott MacFarlane scoffs at the notion found in polls that Americans don’t trust the media... “I would venture the bold prediction that, if Americans were surveyed about the trustworthiness of 60 Minutes, it may have more support and more trust, more credibility with Americans than the general milquetoast term “media.” What is the media at this point that they’re being polled on? Are they talking about specific programs, specific sources of information? Are they talking about the garbage on the internet, the garbage on talk radio? Are they talking about the actual verified, bonafide source sources of journalism? The ones who actually have credibility and empirical evidence to back up their reporting. This all feels to me like apples and oranges.”

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It sounds even dumber coming from MacFarlane's big yap. (WATCH)

Former CBS correspondent-turned-MeidasTouch pundit Scott MacFarlane scoffs at the notion found in polls Americans don’t trust the media...



“I would venture the bold prediction that, if Americans were surveyed about the trustworthiness of 60 Minutes, it may have more support and… pic.twitter.com/PWaLEOKTia — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 3, 2026

Ignore that steep decline. Americans are just confused. Give us a break.

No, Americans are not confused. They’re simply tired of being lied to by the Tappers, MacFarlanes, and Morans of the world. In July 2025, MacFarlane lied that he was diagnosed with PTSD within 48 hours of the Butler assassination attempt on President Donald Trump. Those who have PTSD (like the writer of this Twitchy article) know that’s not how being diagnosed works. Moran’s January 6 lie follows the video. (WATCH)

CBS's Scott MacFarlane claims that after Trump was shot "I got diagnosed with PTSD within 48 hours. I got put on trauma leave, not because, I think, of the shooting, but because, you could, you saw it in the eyes, the reaction of the people. They were coming for us. If he didn't… pic.twitter.com/MfrQxN9mvh — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) July 17, 2025

Yes, Moran is a liar.🤥 pic.twitter.com/9HcLoejwvf — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) April 30, 2025

The egos on the people who think they’re the gatekeepers of journalism



They ruined @60Minutes GOOD RIDDANCE — MWID (@1Non_Ducor_Duco) June 4, 2026

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The self importance of everybody in this drama is such an insight into why these old institutions are dying. Narcism, pettiness and bubble thinking... And its always Trump's fault. Its so fun to watch the ice melt. — Matty Mo (@MontyMatt) June 3, 2026

Yes, and the quicker ‘journalism’ dies the death it so richly deserves, the better off all Americans will be. We're not confused. We know precisely why we don't trust the legacy media.