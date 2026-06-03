Terry Moran Crashes Out Defending Scott Pelley ... Demands Martyrdom for the Idiot Who Got Himself Fired

The Corporate Media (the PR wing of the Democrat Party) are crashing out over the firing of Scott Pelley and it's getting unbelievable at this point.

Scott Pelley told the truth. So CBS News fired him. pic.twitter.com/a6uVLWEZr9 — Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) June 3, 2026

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Take a deep breath, Terry. Maybe drink some water. Also, back up. You're way too close to the camera.

Terry do you plan on doing any journalism anytime soon on your Substack or are you just strictly a Democratic Party sock puppet doing commentary like we all thought you were? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 3, 2026

How can you expect journalist Terry Moran to do something like his actual job at a time like this?

On cue, the “journalist” who said Stephen Miller’s “hatreds are his spiritual nourishment” in a late night rant that got him fired — is now coming to the defense of Pelley - who would not meet with his new bosses privately before accusing them of”murdering” 60 Minutes in a staff… https://t.co/qXBfdl70hZ — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 3, 2026

One upside? All of these so-called journalists are proving what Republicans have been saying for years. They are all in the pocket of the Left and existed only to run cover for them. They are losing their hold on one of those media outlets and they are panicking.

Scott Pelley did a suicide by cop. Nothing else. https://t.co/GxjBJMCZXM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 3, 2026

How can he NOT be fired?



He said his direct boss and the woman who runs the network are “murdering” “60 Minutes” and aren’t qualified to do their jobs.



Like in what profession would he *not* be fired??? https://t.co/1E1kDI7pst — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) June 2, 2026

Listen, even Chris Cillizza admits Weiss had no choice but to fire him. He's not a martyr. He did this to himself.

GP Scott Pelley was a giant, unrepentant pr**k to his bosses in public in an attempt to destroy their authority.



So CBS News fired that tiny b**ch for cause. https://t.co/oFEjQA9LhE — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 3, 2026

The righteous indignation crew is spun up.



He told off his boss and said he's never be welcome and that he exercised bad judgement even taking the job.



I would have had him escorted out by security immediately. https://t.co/xZ1LzHAOj7 — Scott Paterno, Shabbos Goy (@ScottPaterno) June 3, 2026

Sorry, but Pelley's defense won't land with regular Americans. Working class folks have to keep their mouths shut every day dealing with snarky bosses because they have bills to pay. Pelley got too big for his britches.

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Well, no. Scott Pelley showed his *ss in a meeting and learned that his arrogant juvenile tantrums don’t fly with the new Sheriff. https://t.co/w16UZjawR8 — Barbarian Steve (@Redpot86) June 3, 2026

Pelley had every right to express his opinion. This is a free country. His boss also had every right to show him the door.

Phew…thank goodness, I was afraid that you guys on the Left didn’t have a “martyr of the week.” When you see Scott next—in Martha’s Vineyard—give him one of those “bro hugs” you learned about in focus groups…. https://t.co/DgN58iIg0w — Guy Ciarrocchi (@PhilaFreedomGuy) June 3, 2026

Maybe they can even fist bump.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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