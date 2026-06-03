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Terry Moran Crashes Out Defending Scott Pelley ... Demands Martyrdom for the Idiot Who Got Himself Fired

justmindy
justmindy | 10:30 AM on June 03, 2026
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The Corporate Media (the PR wing of the Democrat Party) are crashing out over the firing of Scott Pelley and it's getting unbelievable at this point.

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Take a deep breath, Terry. Maybe drink some water. Also, back up. You're way too close to the camera. 

How can you expect journalist Terry Moran to do something like his actual job at a time like this?

One upside? All of these so-called journalists are proving what Republicans have been saying for years. They are all in the pocket of the Left and existed only to run cover for them. They are losing their hold on one of those media outlets and they are panicking. 

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Listen, even Chris Cillizza admits Weiss had no choice but to fire him. He's not a martyr. He did this to himself.

Sorry, but Pelley's defense won't land with regular Americans. Working class folks have to keep their mouths shut every day dealing with snarky bosses because they have bills to pay. Pelley got too big for his britches. 

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Pelley had every right to express his opinion. This is a free country. His boss also had every right to show him the door.

Maybe they can even fist bump. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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60 MINUTES CBS NEWS DEMOCRAT PARTY MEDIA BIAS STEPHEN MILLER

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