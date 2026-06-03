Ripple Defect: Brian Stelter Says Scott Pelley’s CBS News Firing Is Like an ‘Underwater Earthquake’

As expected, ‘journalists’ are already deifying the now-fired Scott Pelley, formerly of 60 Minutes. Pelley’s CBS News contract was terminated late Tuesday night. Sane people who live in the real world found nothing unusual about Pelley getting canned after railing against his new boss in a packed meeting of 60 Minutes staff. ‘Journalists’ are perplexed that he’s been shown the door. ‘How can this be happening? Don’t they know he’s a brave defender of democracy?’ Yep, the totally detached, self-absorbed nonsense we’ve come to expect from ‘journalists.’ CNN’s Brian Stelter promises that Pelley’s firing is such a monumental moment in history we’ll be experiencing the ripple effects in our lives any day now. It’s seismic, after all!

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Sure, Tater. (WATCH)

Scott Pelley's firing is like an underwater earthquake at CBS News – not visible on TV right away, but guaranteed to have many ripple effects pic.twitter.com/rJBNZvvi9X — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 3, 2026

Maybe you two hacks could team up for a podcast? — Term_Limits (@termlimits535) June 3, 2026

It’s a pond ripple generated by a pollywog. Watch out Terry Moran, he’s coming for ya. — Bo (@bOcFUSS1) June 3, 2026

Podcast exile Terry Moran will be no match for Stelter and Pelley’s Tater and the Hater online show!

Despite Stelter’s claim to the contrary, Pelley’s departure will not impact our lives in any negative way. He’s just another in a long line of fired ‘journos’ who overestimated his own worth.

Awesome he got fired! What an arrogant, self-important and self-absorbed “journalist” suffering from Main Character Syndrome.



Just. Like. You. — CFKCMO (@CFunkKC) June 3, 2026

Like you, Brian, he’s self-regarding, narcissistic journo who decided to end his career as he had worked it—it was always all about him from the jump. — Richard F Miller. (@NoFollo92476663) June 3, 2026

He wanted to go out in a self-righteous blaze of glory and he did...big deal. Pelley isn't nearly the hero he thinks he is or is made out to be. 🙄 — MO1711 (@MihchaelO) June 3, 2026

Scott Pelley was a legend in his own mind. He won't be missed. — Jack Spitz (@JackSpitz5) June 3, 2026

Scott who?

‘Journalists’ have constructed a ridiculous mythos about themselves and their so-called value to society that has no basis in reality.

It really is hilarious how irrelevant these people are vs. what they think they are. The ratings tell the tale yet they seem totally unable to grasp it. They lost the plot years ago. — StephTuittRules (@StephTuittRules) June 3, 2026

Yes! The sense of self worth is staggering..Yrs ago it became just ANOTHER show doing TDS stories and covering for Harris & Biden..Andy Rooney days long gone 🤷🤷 — Ramair455 (@CraigM80602353) June 3, 2026

If you ask a random person on the street what 60 Minutes is, they’ll likely answer ‘one hour.’

Posters say Pelley’s canning might create a positive ripple effect of mass ‘journalism’ layoffs.

It may have ripple effects, but not in the way you might think. 😁 — Spencer Corbyn (@spencercorbyn1) June 3, 2026

So long Scotty, next up Margaret Brennan? — JL55 (@JoeLouis5535447) June 3, 2026

Thank God the same management is about to take over CNN. Will make your network better. — Rafi (@rafinews) June 3, 2026

The Paramount/Warner Bros deal still faces some legal hurdles, but if it happens, CNN will undoubtedly be cleaned out.

Other than that, Stelter’s negative vibes are all in his bulbous and vacuous head.

Scott Pelley's firing is like a disturbance in the Force - invisible to ordinary citizens, but apparently sending shockwaves through dimensions only media analysts can perceive. In other words, "who cares". — HujuG (@00hume) June 3, 2026

I think you might be overestimating his impact on people outside of your industry. I'm in the prime, borderline boomer demographic, and I know of next to no one who watches the stuff anymore. You are left with people in their 70s and beyond. As they clock out, it's only going to get worse. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) June 3, 2026

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There’s no replacement audience for legacy media outlets. Young people don’t watch cable TV ‘news’ programs or even network ones. Pelley’s 68-years-old. The only place he might be recognized outside of Stelter’s media bubble is at a senior center, but not likely; the staff always turns off 60 Minutes for Sunday bingo night.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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