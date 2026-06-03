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Ripple Defect: Brian Stelter Says Scott Pelley’s CBS News Firing Is Like an ‘Underwater Earthquake’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:16 AM on June 03, 2026
CNN

As expected, ‘journalists’ are already deifying the now-fired Scott Pelley, formerly of 60 Minutes. Pelley’s CBS News contract was terminated late Tuesday night. Sane people who live in the real world found nothing unusual about Pelley getting canned after railing against his new boss in a packed meeting of 60 Minutes staff. ‘Journalists’ are perplexed that he’s been shown the door. ‘How can this be happening? Don’t they know he’s a brave defender of democracy?’ Yep, the totally detached, self-absorbed nonsense we’ve come to expect from ‘journalists.’ CNN’s Brian Stelter promises that Pelley’s firing is such a monumental moment in history we’ll be experiencing the ripple effects in our lives any day now. It’s seismic, after all!

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Sure, Tater. (WATCH)

Podcast exile Terry Moran will be no match for Stelter and Pelley’s Tater and the Hater online show!

Despite Stelter’s claim to the contrary, Pelley’s departure will not impact our lives in any negative way. He’s just another in a long line of fired ‘journos’ who overestimated his own worth.

Scott who?

‘Journalists’ have constructed a ridiculous mythos about themselves and their so-called value to society that has no basis in reality.

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If you ask a random person on the street what 60 Minutes is, they’ll likely answer ‘one hour.’

Posters say Pelley’s canning might create a positive ripple effect of mass ‘journalism’ layoffs.

The Paramount/Warner Bros deal still faces some legal hurdles, but if it happens, CNN will undoubtedly be cleaned out.

Other than that, Stelter’s negative vibes are all in his bulbous and vacuous head.

I think you might be overestimating his impact on people outside of your industry.

I'm in the prime, borderline boomer demographic, and I know of next to no one who watches the stuff anymore.

You are left with people in their 70s and beyond. As they clock out, it's only going to get worse.

— Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) June 3, 2026

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There’s no replacement audience for legacy media outlets. Young people don’t watch cable TV ‘news’ programs or even network ones. Pelley’s 68-years-old. The only place he might be recognized outside of Stelter’s media bubble is at a senior center, but not likely; the staff always turns off 60 Minutes for Sunday bingo night.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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60 MINUTES BRIAN STELTER CBS NEWS CNN FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS

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Time’s Up: CBS News Fires Insubordinate Scott Pelley After Clash With New ‘60 Minutes’ Executive Producer Warren Squire
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