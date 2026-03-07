Civil Discourse? Not Today: Steve Warhola, Top Staffer for PA State Sen. John Kane, Berates Salena Zito

Salena Zito is a renowned journalist who happened to be with President Trump the day of the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. She is very tapped in to the thoughts and feelings of everyday Americans and is often called upon to be the voice of 'real America'. When Democrats were all attacking Senator Fetterman the other night, Salena weighed in about Fetterman's popularity with his constituency. One Chief of Staff of a Pennsylvania State Senator took real umbrage with her opinion and let her know by calling her a vulgar name.

This engagement I had with the chief of staff with a Pennsylvania state senator who dropped into my feed is really an interesting new development in American politics. I was engaging with a local congressman from Philly when he dropped this into my feed & said this --which was… pic.twitter.com/zqCaLxGokW — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) March 7, 2026

This was the tweet Salena was initially replying to. This is not Steve Warhola's boss, by the way. There was no reason for him to make any comment, much less such a nasty one.

Fetterman is Trump’s favorite Democrat for a good reason. https://t.co/7SVQRwV237 — Congressman Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) March 5, 2026

So, Warhola works for a state Senator named John Kane. Wonder if Senator Kane is pleased with the way his staff speaks to reporters just sharing data points with another politician.

You are just a pocket full of sunshine, Steve❤️

The most interesting and stimulating people in this country are the people who make their arguments with a potty mouth--the strength and intellect it takes to do what you just did @swarhola is breathtaking. pic.twitter.com/i7xJDp35LC — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) March 6, 2026

Salena replied graciously as usual. You'll never guess with ol' Steve did next.

Man shut up — Steve Warhola (@swarhola) March 6, 2026

Just to clarify, Salena is a woman. Democrats struggle with the concept of 'what is a woman', so that's not a surprising mistake for Steve to make.

Good Morning @swarhola!! Hope the day treats you well sending all the good vibes and hugs. pic.twitter.com/UKe6FyGlgw — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) March 6, 2026

Once again, Salena took the high road, and just like a typical Democrat, Steve took it to hell.

Classic Republican behavior: unwanted touching, refusing to respect boundaries, being weird as s**t. Man go away — Steve Warhola (@swarhola) March 6, 2026

So, now Steve is accusing this award winning journalist, mother, grandmother and just all around good person of being groomer. This goof ball has big problems. Also, he can't get through a sentence without a curse word. Not sure how this guy is a Chief of Staff tasked with communicating for a politician.

I'm not sure if you know that you have this option, but you are not compelled to reply or even read. pic.twitter.com/kWARSeUH4Y — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) March 6, 2026

Why can't you just be normal — Steve Warhola (@swarhola) March 6, 2026

What have I done that is not nice or normal in engaging with you? I haven't sworn. I haven't called you a name. I haven't disparaged your character. To me that's pretty darn normal. pic.twitter.com/7uzZePiF4d — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) March 6, 2026

Zito might be the most normal person in politics right now, so this is a very bizarre sentiment.

He has now blocked me--however there is a whole string of replies. He said to me that I've saved. pic.twitter.com/HCuzjcPjLn — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) March 7, 2026

After Steve Warhola made that last vicious comment to Zito, he blocked her. That's what cowards do. What a tiny little man.

Oh my god a weirdo posted about me online and now hundreds of bots are threatening me. Whatever will I do 😎 — Steve Warhola (@swarhola) March 7, 2026

Once Salena shared the interaction with her audience, people told Steve he was not a nice guy. He apparently thinks those people must all be bots. At least he seems very pleased with himself.

#PA State @SenatorJohnKane, I don't know you but I bet you're a decent guy. I am hopeful that you will explain to your CoS, @swarhola, why his attack on a bright, talented, respected and respectful journalist is simply unacceptable. He needs to apologize. #NoExcuse #DoBetter https://t.co/ijdy3k930Z — 🇺🇸 David J. Urban 🇺🇸 (@DavidJUrban) March 7, 2026

It won't happen, but Zito absolutely deserves an apology.

Yo, @swarhola… Cmon man, do better. You do yourself, your boss—nor civil discourse—no justice by this angry, immature outburst. Apologize and do better. @ZitoSalena deserves it. PA taxpayers deserve it. And Americans expects it. https://t.co/ovNzPkKETj — Guy Ciarrocchi (@PaSuburbsGuy) March 7, 2026

Unfortunately, arrogant men rarely will humble themselves to do the right thing. That's a shame.

