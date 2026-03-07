Civil Discourse? Not Today: Steve Warhola, Top Staffer for PA State Sen. John Kane, Berates Salena Zito

Hot Take: Iran, a 6,000-Year-Old Civilization, Is Not Going to Surrender
justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on March 07, 2026
Seinfeld

Salena Zito is a renowned journalist who happened to be with President Trump the day of the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. She is very tapped in to the thoughts and feelings of everyday Americans and is often called upon to be the voice of 'real America'. When Democrats were all attacking Senator Fetterman the other night, Salena weighed in about Fetterman's popularity with his constituency. One Chief of Staff of a Pennsylvania State Senator took real umbrage with her opinion and let her know by calling her a vulgar name.

This was the tweet Salena was initially replying to. This is not Steve Warhola's boss, by the way. There was no reason for him to make any comment, much less such a nasty one.

So, Warhola works for a state Senator named John Kane. Wonder if Senator Kane is pleased with the way his staff speaks to reporters just sharing data points with another politician. 

Salena replied graciously as usual. You'll never guess with ol' Steve did next.

Just to clarify, Salena is a woman. Democrats struggle with the concept of 'what is a woman', so that's not a surprising mistake for Steve to make. 

Once again, Salena took the high road, and just like a typical Democrat, Steve took it to hell.

So, now Steve is accusing this award winning journalist, mother, grandmother and just all around good person of being groomer. This goof ball has big problems. Also, he can't get through a sentence without a curse word. Not sure how this guy is a Chief of Staff tasked with communicating for a politician.

Zito might be the most normal person in politics right now, so this is a very bizarre sentiment.

After Steve Warhola made that last vicious comment to Zito, he blocked her. That's what cowards do. What a tiny little man.

Once Salena shared the interaction with her audience, people told Steve he was not a nice guy. He apparently thinks those people must all be bots. At least he seems very pleased with himself. 

It won't happen, but Zito absolutely deserves an apology.

Unfortunately, arrogant men rarely will humble themselves to do the right thing. That's a shame.

