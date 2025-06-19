New York Is Spiraling. Socialist Mayors, Crying Candidates, and Total Chaos.
VIP
Pro-Aborts Claim the Worst Thing That Could Happen Is if Preemie Chance SURVIVES...
Here's An Inside 'View' of How Gretchen Whitmer REALLY Felt During Trump's Oval...
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Says People Who Follow the Law Should Be Allowed...
Heap Big WHOOPED! Megyn Kelly ENDS Elizabeth Warren for Weeping OPENLY After SCOTUS...
Hey Look! We've Finally Found Something California Dems Do NOT Want to Spend...
Triple-Dipped In PSYCHO! Shawn Farash TROUNCES Candace Owens for Giving REALLY Dumb Advice...
Time to PANIC! The Left LOSES THEIR MINDS Over False Reporting About a...
VIP
LOL, You Have No Power Here: Watch as ICE Agent Shuts Window on...
Obama Whines About Democrats’ Lost Ability to Control Narratives by Flooding the Zone...
Man Is so Enamored with His AI Chatbot 'Girlfriend' He’s Contemplating Leaving His...
Dem Maxwell Frost Wants Amnesty for ALL Illegal Aliens and for 'Criminal' ICE...
‘Orwellian Moment’: Chuck Todd Decries Distrust in Media While Not Recognizing He’s the...
MAZE Shares Video of Democrat Men Reacting to Being 'Manhandled' and Threatened

Jake Tapper Continues to Lie About the Legacy Media’s CHOICE to Cover Up Biden’s Cognitive Decline

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:25 AM on June 19, 2025
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

CNN’s Jake Tapper appears to be at the end of his ‘unconvincing excuses’ tour promoting his ‘Original Sin’ book about former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline. Even a person trapped in a sensory deprivation tank sees that the legacy media purposely chose to cover up Biden’s decline because their ’journalists’ wanted to keep a fellow Democrat in the White House - a wholly conscious and politically-driven decision.

Advertisement

Instead, we get nonsense like this from Tapper. (WATCH)

He’s whipping himself for being a horrible ‘journalist’ while lying about the real reason he’s a horrible ‘journalist.’

Commenters don’t agree with the use of ‘we’ by Tapper. Tens of millions of Americans saw Biden’s obvious decline, after all.

Recommended

An Unhinged Elizabeth Warren Gave Pete Hegseth a GREAT Opportunity to Point Out the MANY Dem Failures
Doug P.
Advertisement

Apparently, ‘some’ means 77 million Americans. This man is an idiot.

Of course, Tapper, along with his fellow Democrats in the legacy media, attacked anyone who pointed out the obvious.

When Tapper says 'We all refused to see it,’ the reality is he and others CHOSE NOT to report what they saw.

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations.

Advertisement

That’s the truth, and like Biden’s decline, Tapper is CHOOSING not to report it.

Tags:

CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY JAKE TAPPER JOE BIDEN LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

An Unhinged Elizabeth Warren Gave Pete Hegseth a GREAT Opportunity to Point Out the MANY Dem Failures
Doug P.
Heap Big WHOOPED! Megyn Kelly ENDS Elizabeth Warren for Weeping OPENLY After SCOTUS Protects Kids
Sam J.
Here's An Inside 'View' of How Gretchen Whitmer REALLY Felt During Trump's Oval Office Media 'Trap' (Vid)
Sam J.
Triple-Dipped In PSYCHO! Shawn Farash TROUNCES Candace Owens for Giving REALLY Dumb Advice to Our Troops
Sam J.
Time to PANIC! The Left LOSES THEIR MINDS Over False Reporting About a Suicide Hotline 'Shutdown'
Grateful Calvin
Hey Look! We've Finally Found Something California Dems Do NOT Want to Spend More Money On
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

An Unhinged Elizabeth Warren Gave Pete Hegseth a GREAT Opportunity to Point Out the MANY Dem Failures Doug P.
Advertisement