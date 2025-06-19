Jake Tapper Continues to Lie About the Legacy Media’s CHOICE to Cover Up Biden’s Cognitive Decline

CNN’s Jake Tapper appears to be at the end of his ‘unconvincing excuses’ tour promoting his ‘Original Sin’ book about former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline. Even a person trapped in a sensory deprivation tank sees that the legacy media purposely chose to cover up Biden’s decline because their ’journalists’ wanted to keep a fellow Democrat in the White House - a wholly conscious and politically-driven decision.

Instead, we get nonsense like this from Tapper. (WATCH)

He’s whipping himself for being a horrible ‘journalist’ while lying about the real reason he’s a horrible ‘journalist.’

Commenters don’t agree with the use of ‘we’ by Tapper. Tens of millions of Americans saw Biden’s obvious decline, after all.

Apparently, ‘some’ means 77 million Americans. This man is an idiot.

Of course, Tapper, along with his fellow Democrats in the legacy media, attacked anyone who pointed out the obvious.

When Tapper says 'We all refused to see it,’ the reality is he and others CHOSE NOT to report what they saw.

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations.

That’s the truth, and like Biden’s decline, Tapper is CHOOSING not to report it.