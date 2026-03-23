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CBS News Journo Leaving the Network and Going Straight to This Lefty Outlet Shocks Nobody

Doug P. | 12:58 PM on March 23, 2026
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In the past we've been told that "journalists" don't root for a side and are completely objective in their reporting. At least that's what we think they said -- we were too busy laughing while "journalists" were making that claim. 

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With that we bring you this announcement from a reporter who recently departed CBS News as its DC justice correspondent: 

Meidas Touch, eh? Was CBS News not quite far enough left? 

We couldn't possibly be less surprised. 

The truth has been obvious for a long time but now they're being good enough to play it out in plain sight. 

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Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
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That sounds about right. 

Right!?

Sarcasm overload!

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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