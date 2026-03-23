CBS News Journo Leaving the Network and Going Straight to This Lefty Outlet Shocks Nobody

In the past we've been told that "journalists" don't root for a side and are completely objective in their reporting. At least that's what we think they said -- we were too busy laughing while "journalists" were making that claim.

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With that we bring you this announcement from a reporter who recently departed CBS News as its DC justice correspondent:

ALERT: Professional news. Nine days after leaving CBS, I have found a new professional home:



Chief Washington Correspondent and Anchor for @MeidasTouch pic.twitter.com/w4zRFPt1pp — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 23, 2026

Meidas Touch, eh? Was CBS News not quite far enough left?

From CBS News to MeidasTouch, which was originally founded as a PAC to oppose Donald Trump: https://t.co/S6RpNtVfjh — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) March 23, 2026

We couldn't possibly be less surprised.

This is why nobody on the political right buys the "legacy media is unbiased" claptrap.



When a longtime CBS reporter gets a new job with a Resistance slop clickbait farm in less than 2 weeks, the truth is pretty damn obvious. https://t.co/q9CnQoBu0I — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) March 23, 2026

The truth has been obvious for a long time but now they're being good enough to play it out in plain sight.

In which Scott will also reveal himself to be as much a partisan as Lemon, Acosta, Chuck Todd, Terry Moran and Katie Couric… to name a few.



He’s joining the MeidasTouch - the most far-left “news organization” in the country that literally ran a protest during the Trump SOTU. https://t.co/8Jihr5Lzem — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 23, 2026

That sounds about right.

Clearly working under that fair minded titan of journalistic ethics Ron Filipkowski is better then debasing himself by working under Bari Weiss — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 23, 2026

At least he is not pretending anymore — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) March 23, 2026

Right!?

I’m glad Scott landed on his feet but it’s going to be hard to go from straight news to a lib podcast. Big big adjustment. https://t.co/Q1Ri21tybb — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) March 23, 2026

Sarcasm overload!

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

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