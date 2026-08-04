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Self-Proclaimed Socialist's Reddit Post Shows How Much the DSA Actually DESPISES the Working Class

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:50 PM on August 04, 2026
Meme

Nothing quite captures the pure, distilled essence of modern progressive heartbreak like watching a self-identified socialist melt down because the actual working class refuses to treat their university tote bag, remote grading sessions, and carefully curated anxiety as the center of the political universe. 

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OH WOE IS THEM.

What cracks us up the most about this Reddit post is this self-centered, self-important socialist really and truly thought he (she?!) was in the right and the dirty, loud working class was in the wrong. 

Take a look:

Construction workers in high-visual, bright yellow vests had the audacity to exist loudly in a café, crack a mild joke about an umbrella resembling a purse, and then simply order coffee — leaving the theory-reader vibrating with overstimulation and the sudden, devastating realization that these people would rather eat meat, drive trucks, and ignore intersectionality seminars than join the revolution. 

The proletariat, it turns out, remains stubbornly uninterested in being scolded into utopia by someone who fights for their healthcare from a safe ideological distance.

Thank GOD.

Considering only 4% of the DSA members are actually members of the working class, this sadly reads.

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BUT THEY'RE SUPER EDUCATED, BRO.

Indeed.

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COMMUNISM DAN GOLDMAN SOCIALISM

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