Self-Proclaimed Socialist's Reddit Post Shows How Much the DSA Actually DESPISES the Working Class

Nothing quite captures the pure, distilled essence of modern progressive heartbreak like watching a self-identified socialist melt down because the actual working class refuses to treat their university tote bag, remote grading sessions, and carefully curated anxiety as the center of the political universe.

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OH WOE IS THEM.

What cracks us up the most about this Reddit post is this self-centered, self-important socialist really and truly thought he (she?!) was in the right and the dirty, loud working class was in the wrong.

Take a look:

Socialists realizing the working class isn't with them is something special. pic.twitter.com/hCmVGK0mSL — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) August 3, 2026

Construction workers in high-visual, bright yellow vests had the audacity to exist loudly in a café, crack a mild joke about an umbrella resembling a purse, and then simply order coffee — leaving the theory-reader vibrating with overstimulation and the sudden, devastating realization that these people would rather eat meat, drive trucks, and ignore intersectionality seminars than join the revolution.

The proletariat, it turns out, remains stubbornly uninterested in being scolded into utopia by someone who fights for their healthcare from a safe ideological distance.

Thank GOD.

It was never about the "working class",

it was always about them and their "revolution", which is their plan A.

Plan B is millions dying because anyone that voices a different opinion has already been shot or doesn't want to get shot. Every single time. — Tony Moon (@RoofKorean7) August 4, 2026

Considering only 4% of the DSA members are actually members of the working class, this sadly reads.

These people are ridiculously stupid. I am so tired of reading their idiotic jargon that is completely divorced from reality. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 4, 2026

BUT THEY'RE SUPER EDUCATED, BRO.

Is that real? 😱🤯😵‍💫



Thats so cliché its almost camp.

Its practically melodrama.



If its real, that guy is a complete parody of everything he thinks makes him superior.



But hes right about one thing. Its almost like we dont want his socialist utopia. Because we REALLY don't. — BrassDragonDefense (@ZeeBrassDragon) August 3, 2026

lol it's the 'heteronormativity' that is 'fragile'... says the scared, shaking, anxious, whiny person who can't take a joke pic.twitter.com/MtGx2NYAOm — Locke (@LandOfTheLocke) August 4, 2026

Indeed.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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