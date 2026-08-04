She Doubled DOWN! LOL! Obama Bros' Attempt to Give Francesca Hong a Defund the Police OUT Backfires

The Pod Save America Obama Bros tossed their Wisconsin gubernatorial hopeful the softest of softballs, practically begging Francesca Hong to evolve past her old “abolish the police as white-supremacy enforcers” phase and look a little less radioactive.

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Instead of grabbing the lifeline and pretending she’d grown up, she proudly declared her abolitionist views had only gotten stronger—because, in the purest progressive alchemy, dismantling the cops is somehow the ultimate expression of being serious about safety.

Pod Save: "You said you wanted to abolish the police who exist to uphold white supremacy. How have your views on policing evolved?"



Hong: "My views have only become stronger in that I am serious about safety." pic.twitter.com/aTlifF0fD3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 4, 2026

Remember when Jon Favreau told everyone Graham Platner was the key to flipping the Senate?

Good times.

They set up with an easy softball... And yet.... pic.twitter.com/P08g0388ef — Joseph Michael (@RegalMill388) August 4, 2026

And she still struck out. Yup.

It would be sad if we weren't equally amused and concerned that this sort of maniac has support from the Democrat Party.

Abolish police because I’m serious about safety? That’s a completely nonsensical idea.



This person has no place being around government or people in general. — WhatsNewsHere (@WhatsNewsHere) August 4, 2026

She sounds borderline sociopathic with her contrived rhetoric and affect. The standards for excellence seem to have plummeted off a cliff. — Avila Beach🇺🇸 (@AvilaBeach) August 4, 2026

Borderline? Heh.

This feels like she's gunna pull the rug out from underneath the PD — Sonic Blue Eyes🇺🇲 🇳🇴 (@sonic_blue_eyes) August 4, 2026

Because if given the opportunity, she would.

Huh? She totally dodged the question — Alpha-Bravo (@alpha_brav0) August 4, 2026

And ironically, they were trying to help her HELP herself, if that makes sense. She still couldn't get it right.

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