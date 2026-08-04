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She Doubled DOWN! LOL! Obama Bros' Attempt to Give Francesca Hong a Defund the Police OUT Backfires

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:15 PM on August 04, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

The Pod Save America Obama Bros tossed their Wisconsin gubernatorial hopeful the softest of softballs, practically begging Francesca Hong to evolve past her old “abolish the police as white-supremacy enforcers” phase and look a little less radioactive. 

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Instead of grabbing the lifeline and pretending she’d grown up, she proudly declared her abolitionist views had only gotten stronger—because, in the purest progressive alchemy, dismantling the cops is somehow the ultimate expression of being serious about safety.

Remember when Jon Favreau told everyone Graham Platner was the key to flipping the Senate?

Good times.

And she still struck out. Yup.

It would be sad if we weren't equally amused and concerned that this sort of maniac has support from the Democrat Party.

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Borderline? Heh.

Because if given the opportunity, she would.

And ironically, they were trying to help her HELP herself, if that makes sense. She still couldn't get it right.

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Self-Proclaimed Socialist's Reddit Post Shows How Much the DSA Actually DESPISES the Working Class Sam J.
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