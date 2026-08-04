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This Alone, This Right Here Should Be Disqualifying for Francesca Hong... Sadly, Commies Love It

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:30 PM on August 04, 2026
AP Photo/Kayla Wolf

Wisconsin’s socialist frontrunner for governor just handed the internet another delicious helping of progressive wordplay that somehow always lands differently when the target has a certain last name. 

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Francesca Hong, the DSA-endorsed Madison assemblywoman, former chef, and current Democrat primary leader, was captured deploying classic kitchen code in a way that has online observers wondering if “remove from the menu” is the most charitable interpretation available.

We all know if Republican candidates were calling to 86 Biden or Kamala the mainstream media would be losing their minds BUT since it's Trump ... crickets.

In a sane world, this would be disqualifying.

Watch:

The former chef helpfully walked through the industry meaning of “86”—when an item is out or needs to be cut — before applying it with unmistakable enthusiasm to the man currently occupying the Oval Office. In any other political climate this would register as standard lefty hyperbole from a candidate whose résumé already includes flirtations with police abolition, Senate abolition, and treating national holidays as historical trauma. But given the recent history of actual attempts on the president’s life, the casual flair lands with a bit more spice than intended.

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Just sayin'.

Cue the predictable defenses: it’s just slang from a hardworking single mom who still picks up bar shifts! Context! She’s talking politics, not pathology! 

All true enough, but again, we struggle to imagine the same generous parsing if a Republican gubernatorial hopeful used identical language about a Democratic president.

Hong is selling herself as the authentic working-class alternative in a swing-state primary, complete with Korean immigrant roots and ramen-shop grit. Fair enough. But when your rhetoric keeps circling back to elimination metaphors, even ones borrowed from the line cook’s handbook, it starts to feel less like authentic voice and more like a brand that thrives on permanent agitation.

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Like the DSA.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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