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Don't Look Now, but We've Found ANOTHER American Holiday Francesca Hong Hates

Doug P. | 12:55 PM on August 03, 2026
Meme screenshot

Wisconsin Democrat gubernatorial candidate and "democratic socialist" Francesca Hong loathes everything the U.S. stands for and actively wants to tear it down via communist insanity like this:

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However, Hong also despises American holidays to the point that her likely Republican opponent Tom Tiffany is making campaign pledges based on her lunacy

Among holidays Hong seems to find troubling are Thanksgiving, Christmas and Valentine's Day. 

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Now we've got another one to add to the list!

Apparently the days surrounding Independence Day and the events that go on at that time are also triggering. 

What a shocker.

Wait, no it isn't.

Traditional American holiday? Not that we know of. But Hong probably celebrates old school Soviet May Day pretty hard. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY FOX NEWS SOCIALISM WISCONSIN

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