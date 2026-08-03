Don't Look Now, but We've Found ANOTHER American Holiday Francesca Hong Hates

Wisconsin Democrat gubernatorial candidate and "democratic socialist" Francesca Hong loathes everything the U.S. stands for and actively wants to tear it down via communist insanity like this:

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🚨 Socialists are targeting Wisconsin.



Their leading candidate for governor, Francesca Hong, wants to:



• Abolish the police

• Abolish prisons

• Abolish borders

• Raise your taxes for government-run grocery stores



This isn’t “progressive” — it’s radical, dangerous, and… pic.twitter.com/3wnP8nOvnK — GRANDPA’s FREE ADVICE (@GOP_is_Gutless) July 16, 2026

However, Hong also despises American holidays to the point that her likely Republican opponent Tom Tiffany is making campaign pledges based on her lunacy.

Among holidays Hong seems to find troubling are Thanksgiving, Christmas and Valentine's Day.

"Cancel Thanksgiving. Should have done this in 1621."



That's the resurfaced message from Wisconsin Democratic gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong as she closes in on the Democratic nomination.



Another old post also has critics talking after Hong said she was on the verge of… pic.twitter.com/RA92kL5jbM — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 1, 2026

IT bro who was working on "our" computer remotely changed the background theme to snow and Christmas trees. I feel slightly attacked... — Francesca Hong For Governor (@FrancescaHongWI) December 17, 2019

I miss working in a restaurant every day...except on VDay.

As if we weren't invisible enough to those who don't recognize the emotional & physical labor of service work, the worst of humanity comes out from folks "celebrating" on another day capitalism tells you how to show love. — Francesca Hong For Governor (@FrancescaHongWI) February 14, 2022

Now we've got another one to add to the list!

Apparently the days surrounding Independence Day and the events that go on at that time are also triggering.

I do not enjoy fireworks. — Francesca Hong For Governor (@FrancescaHongWI) June 30, 2019

What a shocker.

Wait, no it isn't.

Add 4th of July to the list of holidays, including Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Valentine's Day https://t.co/td8nX3eU8t — RightWI (@RightWI1776) August 3, 2026

Is there a single American holiday she supports? https://t.co/L7immec2C8 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) August 3, 2026

Traditional American holiday? Not that we know of. But Hong probably celebrates old school Soviet May Day pretty hard.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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