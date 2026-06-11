Presidential Pool Party: While the Left Screeches, Trump Welcomes Workers Into the Oval Office



Democrats are so desperate to pretend that they are the party of the working American, they have actually nominated a woman-abusing, degenerate Nazi for Senate in Maine (even though he didn't form his oyster farming company until after he filed his papers for Senate).

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That is who the left thinks working men in the United States are.

By contrast, when President Trump wants to connect with the average American, he does it so simply and effortlessly, you can't help but notice the disparity -- and not in a good way for Democrats. Say what you want about the McDonald's and garbage truck visuals during the 2024 campaign, but you cannot deny that they were effective. And Trump felt right at home in both environments, unlike, say, Chuck Schumer, who takes pictures of raw hamburgers on an unlit grill to make himself seem relatable.

For the past couple of months, the left has found a new outrage to screech about every day: Trump's renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Like the renovations to the East Wing of the White House, the left -- including their lackeys in the legacy media -- have made themselves look ridiculous by protesting and denouncing the President's effort to make the pool on the National Mall beautiful for America's 250th birthday. Even now that the project is finished, and the pool looks amazing, they are still screeching.

So, how does Trump respond to this insane behavior? In the most Trump way ever, by inviting the workers who cleaned, restored, and painted the pool into the Oval Office for a chat, some signed hats, and a few laughs.

Last night, @POTUS invited the hardworking men who renovated the Reflecting Pool to the Oval Office ❤️



Every man received a signed hat and a presidential challenge coin! pic.twitter.com/sRoO6Z3bYo — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) June 10, 2026

Incredible. To quote a famous Internet meme, 'unbothered, moisturized, happy in his lane, well-hydrated, focused, flourishing.'

We can't name a single elected Democrat (with the possible exception of John Fetterman) who has such effortless skill at connecting with real people, while simultaneously holding up a funhouse mirror to those who hate him.

I love this so much https://t.co/0VcqKnTUmj — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 10, 2026

We'd love to see Hakeem Jeffries try something like this. He'd likely start brandishing his mini-baseball bat at people if they said anything he didn't like.

He really is. And that just makes the left hate him even more.

The incredible work to restore the Reflection Pool was completed by Atlantic Industrial Coatings, a small business in Virginia.



Thank you to the men and women who got the job done – to make Washington, D.C. beautiful again ahead of our nation’s 250th anniversary! https://t.co/lO0pVtdWdR — Kelly Loeffler (@SBA_Kelly) June 10, 2026

Shout out to a great company and the employees who did a fantastic job.

And Trump makes them feel so at home in his office -- which is designed to be intimidating or overwhelming to visitors -- they even joke around about Oklahoma Sooner football.

Think Gavin Newsom could pull that off?

The Left: let’s spend billions trying to convince rural men that a Nazi is their kinda guy…



Trump: lets invite some construction workers over for Big Macs https://t.co/4yWOquJo91 — George MF Washington (@GMFWashington) June 10, 2026

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Trump is genuinely authentic in his appreciation and affection for hardworking Americans. Meanwhile, every Democrat reeks of try-too-hard.

He just loves people. I don't understand how people get TDS. ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bIrIESqoku — Susan Cleary Rittger (@ClearyRittger) June 10, 2026

It truly is baffling sometimes. But leftists love misery, and they have poisoned many Never Trumpers with their toxic ideology of hate.

HA!

Yep. That hat will send the left into all new paroxysms of rage.

This is just one of the things that makes our President so awesome!!! I don’t know of any other president who personally honored a group of blue collar, hard working men in this way! 🥰❤️ — Carol Reader (@CarolReader5) June 10, 2026

That's because Democrats have spent decades demonizing blue-collar, hardworking men. They would never honor them. They'd prefer to invite men wearing womanface to the White House.

Obama invited BLM leaders to the WH

What a change! https://t.co/NdSCWrnQB9 — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) June 10, 2026

Or race grifters. Democrats love honoring them as well.

As much as the media and Democrats will not acknowledge it, Trump is a man of the people ……. https://t.co/o2P0VWBqEY — Slats Grobnik (@MissinRoyko) June 10, 2026

This is fantastic. Trump loves the working people of this country! https://t.co/LjuhFhRlj5 — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@goneers) June 10, 2026

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I find this incredibly moving. https://t.co/aURx1TlvD1 — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) June 10, 2026

It is a simple gesture of gratitude to regular people working hard to make America great again.

To Democrats, that is like eating poison.

But for Trump, showing that appreciation is as easy as breathing.





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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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