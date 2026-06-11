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Presidential Pool Party: While the Left Screeches, Trump Welcomes Workers Into the Oval Office

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 10:00 AM on June 11, 2026
AP Photo/J. David Ake, File


Democrats are so desperate to pretend that they are the party of the working American, they have actually nominated a woman-abusing, degenerate Nazi for Senate in Maine (even though he didn't form his oyster farming company until after he filed his papers for Senate). 

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That is who the left thinks working men in the United States are. 

By contrast, when President Trump wants to connect with the average American, he does it so simply and effortlessly, you can't help but notice the disparity -- and not in a good way for Democrats. Say what you want about the McDonald's and garbage truck visuals during the 2024 campaign, but you cannot deny that they were effective. And Trump felt right at home in both environments, unlike, say, Chuck Schumer, who takes pictures of raw hamburgers on an unlit grill to make himself seem relatable. 

For the past couple of months, the left has found a new outrage to screech about every day: Trump's renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Like the renovations to the East Wing of the White House, the left -- including their lackeys in the legacy media -- have made themselves look ridiculous by protesting and denouncing the President's effort to make the pool on the National Mall beautiful for America's 250th birthday. Even now that the project is finished, and the pool looks amazing, they are still screeching

So, how does Trump respond to this insane behavior? In the most Trump way ever, by inviting the workers who cleaned, restored, and painted the pool into the Oval Office for a chat, some signed hats, and a few laughs.

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Incredible. To quote a famous Internet meme, 'unbothered, moisturized, happy in his lane, well-hydrated, focused, flourishing.' 

We can't name a single elected Democrat (with the possible exception of John Fetterman) who has such effortless skill at connecting with real people, while simultaneously holding up a funhouse mirror to those who hate him. 

We'd love to see Hakeem Jeffries try something like this. He'd likely start brandishing his mini-baseball bat at people if they said anything he didn't like. 

He really is. And that just makes the left hate him even more. 

Shout out to a great company and the employees who did a fantastic job. 

And Trump makes them feel so at home in his office -- which is designed to be intimidating or overwhelming to visitors -- they even joke around about Oklahoma Sooner football. 

Think Gavin Newsom could pull that off? 

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Trump is genuinely authentic in his appreciation and affection for hardworking Americans. Meanwhile, every Democrat reeks of try-too-hard. 

It truly is baffling sometimes. But leftists love misery, and they have poisoned many Never Trumpers with their toxic ideology of hate.

HA! 

Yep. That hat will send the left into all new paroxysms of rage. 

That's because Democrats have spent decades demonizing blue-collar, hardworking men. They would never honor them. They'd prefer to invite men wearing womanface to the White House. 

Or race grifters. Democrats love honoring them as well. 

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It is a simple gesture of gratitude to regular people working hard to make America great again. 

To Democrats, that is like eating poison. 

But for Trump, showing that appreciation is as easy as breathing. 

============================================

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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