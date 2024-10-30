Joe Biden's Trash Is Twitter's Treasure: The Best Memes From Biden and Harris's Garbage Night

'Journalists' Rush to Save Kamala Campaign After Joe Biden Calls All Trump Supporters...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:30 AM on October 30, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

'But other than that, Mrs. Harris, how was your closing speech on the National Mall?' 

Sorry, we couldn't resist a 'Lincoln at Ford's Theater' reference after last night's absolute debacle that unfolded as Kamala Harris attempted to make her closing argument to voters. 

In case you missed it, the speech itself wasn't anything special. Harris pulled out her usual tricks of pretending to be the candidate of 'change and joy' while she spent most of the time slandering Donald Trump with lies. 

Twitchy will have more coverage on the speech today, but here is just a quick excerpt: 

Sigh. Is there anyone who isn't a 'Blue No Matter Who' voter who believes any of this nonsense? 

But, hey, speaking of 'the enemy within,' Kamala ...

The REAL story of the night, without question, was Joe Biden. The current President (in case anyone forgot) trampled all over what was supposed to be Harris's 'Barack Obama Moment' by also giving remarks from the White House... while Harris was speaking

And, Whoa Nellie, did Biden deliver some remarks! 

Here is what he said: 

Hey, no big deal. That's just good old Uncle Joe calling half of America garbage. 

(At least we're not Nazis or 'deplorables' anymore, LOL.)

Warren Squire
Needless to say, this -- not anything Harris said -- quickly became the story of the night. Again, Twitchy will be covering all of this in detail today, including the media's shameful attempt to try to lie about what Biden said. Stay tuned. 

But when something this viral happens, that is the time for the meme masters on Twitter to shine. And shine they did. 

Here are some of our favorite reactions to Biden's latest sabotage (intentional or otherwise) of Harris's run for President.

Biden sucked so much oxygen away from Harris, she might as well have been speaking to five people in her living room, not tens of thousands on the National Mall. 

Even Clinton's 'basket of deplorables' comment in 2016 paled in comparison to Biden letting it slip what he thinks about anyone who doesn't vote Democrat. 

Yep. When they tell us what they think of us, we really should believe them. 

Of course, Trump supporters being who they are, they encouraged Trump to embrace the description. 

HAHAHAHA. That's not even a new meme, but last night called for resurrecting it. 

This would be perfect. If Trump pulled another McDonald's and did a shift later this week as a garbage collector, he might win every single electoral vote in the country on November 5. 

It's too bad Puerto Rico doesn't have any electoral votes and can't vote for President. He'd probably win those too. 

Trump supporters also wanted to lean into Biden's description of them. 

LOL. 

As Fred Sanford would say, 'The only reason we call Biden a dummy is because we call 'em as we see 'em.'

We LOVE the new Gadsden Flag design. 

It's the hot new Halloween costume for 2024. 

Trump has the most beautiful garbage bags. You've never seen garbage bags like these. Everyone is saying. 

Trash Pandas for Trump!

Of course, Sesame Street's Oscar the Grouch and the Garbage Pail Kids made some appearances. 

Look at that little guy. He's adorable. 

But no matter how much conservatives showed that Biden's insults can't hurt us, there was still no question that his statement demolished Harris. 

Whether he meant to or not is still up for debate. 

HAHAHAHA. We love our Chimp. 

We can't imagine the reaction from Team Harris, but it might have been something like this: 

Harris staffers might have been hitting the bottle because we all know that she has a history of berating them. 

That's what you get for throwing the man out the window and installing yourself as the nominee. 

LOL. They wanted Dark Brandon? They got Dark Brandon. 

As we mentioned before, the media's attempt to cover for Biden has turned into just as big a scandal as what the President actually said. 

They even tried to claim that the entire incident could be explained away by ... an apostrophe. 

Our favorite 'FBI agent' Burt Macklin was so good last night, we included one more of his outstanding memes. 

Yep. And just like that, no one is talking about a comedian anymore. Well done, Biden! 

Later, when Biden's intern (or maybe it was Karine Jean-Pierre) tried to tweet an explanation for the garbage comment from Biden's official account, the best meme of the night dropped, thanks to @grandoldmemes and the famous 'J.D. Vance Face.'

HAHAHAHA. 

And there it is. Perfection. 

One thing is for sure, this story is not going away anytime soon. And with less than one week to go before the polls close on Election Night, we can pretty confidently say that Joe Biden calling half of America garbage is not the closing message that Kamala Harris had in mind.

By the way, did we mention that J.D. Vance is going on Joe Rogan's podcast today? 

Wonder what they are going to talk about ...

Stay tuned to Twitchy today for more coverage of the Harris campaign's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad night. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS MEMES TRASH VOTERS

