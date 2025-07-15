Fateh Tells Mamdani Hold His BEER: Deep Dive Into Socialist Running for Minneapolis...
Dems Rahm Emanuel and Dana Bash Decry Trump Deploying Troops to U.S. Border Instead of Foreign Wars

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:20 PM on July 15, 2025
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

Democrat Rahm Emanuel recently sat down with CNN’s Dana Bash. Why? We’ll get to that in a minute. The two discussed President Donald Trump, and Emanuel thought he had some brilliant insights that reflected poorly on Trump. Still, it only served to highlight how horrible the Democrats were during President Joe Biden’s 'residency.'

Have a look. (WATCH)

Emanuel and Bash didn’t even realize it, which makes it even funnier.

Posters knew what was going on, though.

She’s one of those new bulbs that provide no useful light but burn for years.

Commenters realized what the Democrat duo stumbled upon but didn’t grasp.

Yes, Trump has deployed troops to defend our borders from the illegal aliens Emanuel, Bash, and all their fellow Democrats wish were still pouring over the border. Sorry, Dems!

Now, to the actual reason Emanuel was on CNN.

Emanuel is likely running for the Democrat presidential nomination. Democrat elites would like that. Gavin Newsom is also running based on his recent media blitz. Both, of course, would undo everything Trump has done to secure our nation’s borders.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

