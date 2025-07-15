Dems Rahm Emanuel and Dana Bash Decry Trump Deploying Troops to U.S. Border Instead of Foreign Wars

Democrat Rahm Emanuel recently sat down with CNN’s Dana Bash. Why? We’ll get to that in a minute. The two discussed President Donald Trump, and Emanuel thought he had some brilliant insights that reflected poorly on Trump. Still, it only served to highlight how horrible the Democrats were during President Joe Biden’s 'residency.'

Advertisement

Have a look. (WATCH)

Rahm Emanuel and Dan Bash are dumbfounded that the only place in the world that Trump has ever deployed troops is in the United States. pic.twitter.com/05WeOntuMu — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 14, 2025

We have just witnessed idiocracy in full bloom. — JP (@J_P1776) July 14, 2025

Emanuel and Bash didn’t even realize it, which makes it even funnier.

Posters knew what was going on, though.

So who is gonna tell them? That snarky laugh from Dana sent me. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) July 14, 2025

The Dana “aha moment" had me dying — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 14, 2025

They both think they’re so clever. 😂 — Sylvia Quinn (@quinn31960) July 14, 2025

low-wattage light bulb turning on pic.twitter.com/WGYzVu9q9c — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 14, 2025

She’s one of those new bulbs that provide no useful light but burn for years.

Commenters realized what the Democrat duo stumbled upon but didn’t grasp.

What a ringing endorsement for the president! Keeping our troops out of foreign entanglements, but using them to secure out nation sounds great to me. — James T (@JamesT_AL) July 15, 2025

They say that like it's a bad thing. He's deployed them to our border to protect our country. — FedEndz (@Patrick_Kndy) July 14, 2025

They can't fathom the idea that US troops are actually being used to protect our own country



(Due to the open borders they all loved) — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 14, 2025

Only because of the enemy within our own country! He’s protecting her citizens from the leftist loons like these two kooks. — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) July 14, 2025

They are upset by this. Says an awful lot. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 14, 2025

Yes, Trump has deployed troops to defend our borders from the illegal aliens Emanuel, Bash, and all their fellow Democrats wish were still pouring over the border. Sorry, Dems!

Now, to the actual reason Emanuel was on CNN.

Dana appears to be giving Rahm an opportunity to introduce himself to America.



Dems are thick as thieves, especially with their media enablers. — JohnHenleyVA (@JohnHenleyVA) July 14, 2025

Rahm is definitely running for President. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 14, 2025

Yep. Rahm wants to run. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 14, 2025

Emanuel is likely running for the Democrat presidential nomination. Democrat elites would like that. Gavin Newsom is also running based on his recent media blitz. Both, of course, would undo everything Trump has done to secure our nation’s borders.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.