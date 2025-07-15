Fateh Tells Mamdani Hold His BEER: Deep Dive Into Socialist Running for Minneapolis...
YIKES! Robert Reich's Bizarre Elmo Video Claiming Trump Wants to Brainwash Kids Does...
Dems Rahm Emanuel and Dana Bash Decry Trump Deploying Troops to U.S. Border...
From the Top ROPE! Linda McMahon ELBOW-DROPS Liz Warren With Her Own POST...
Mamdani Blames Trump for NYC Tourism Drop and Not Streets Filled with Crime,...
The DUMBEST Baldwin --> Billy Baldwin LASHES Out After X Points Out How...
VIP
Gavin. Dude. Calling Trump an SOB Doesn't Make You Look Tough ... It...
Chip Gaines Defends Going Woke While Scolding Christians for Calling Him OUT and...
Dingus FL Dem Doubles DOWN on Autopen Dig at James Comer... There's Just...
WATCH Ana Navarro Get TROUNCED for Trying to Dismiss Panelist's Opinion Because He's...
Understanding Biden's Autopen: How It Fueled the Biggest Scandal In Modern U.S. History
NBC News Tries to Sweep Biden's Pardon Problem Under the Rug With the...
It's Called KARMA and It's Spelled HA HA HA: Trump Drops DAMNING Receipt...
Release the Cringe: Hank Johnson Drops His Long-UN-Awaited Follow-Up Single to 'No Kings'

Bro. Quick! What's 2+2?! Ted Lieu Dunking on Trump's Economy FOILED Once Again by Reality and ... MATH

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:35 PM on July 15, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Poor Ted Lieu.

Ted didn't have much to say when the country faced MASSIVE inflation during the Biden administration years. In fact, he didn't have much to say at all when it came to criticizing President Silver Alert for the obvious mistakes he (or whoever was running our government) made.

Advertisement

Imagine complaining about inflation at 2.7%.

That's insane.

But then again, so is the Democrat Party.

Except, of course, that's not true. Trump is not hurting our economy, and he is not increasing our costs.

Ted knows this is not true, but Ted doesn't care because Ted also knows anyone who supports him doesn't know any better either, otherwise they wouldn't support him in the first place.

The reality:

Now, now, no need to insult flaming bags of dog doo.

Technically, Biden's open border is still hurting us ...

Hey, if Ted wants the truth about what's really happening, there it is.

Recommended

Fateh Tells Mamdani Hold His BEER: Deep Dive Into Socialist Running for Minneapolis Mayor Is CUH-RAY-ZEE
Sam J.
Advertisement

Now wonder our pals in the Democrat Party keep trying to get rid of math. It never does them ANY favors.

============================================================

Related:

From the Top ROPE! Linda McMahon ELBOW-DROPS Liz Warren With Her Own POST on the Dept. of Education

The DUMBEST Baldwin --> Billy Baldwin LASHES Out After X Points Out How Damn STUPID He Is About Illegals

Chip Gaines Defends Going Woke While Scolding Christians for Calling Him OUT and YEAH, That Was DUMB

WATCH Ana Navarro Get TROUNCED for Trying to Dismiss Panelist's Opinion Because He's a White Guy (Video)

It's Called KARMA and It's Spelled HA HA HA: Trump Drops DAMNING Receipt on Adam Schiff's Head and HOOBOY

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY INFLATION REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fateh Tells Mamdani Hold His BEER: Deep Dive Into Socialist Running for Minneapolis Mayor Is CUH-RAY-ZEE
Sam J.
From the Top ROPE! Linda McMahon ELBOW-DROPS Liz Warren With Her Own POST on the Dept. of Education
Sam J.
YIKES! Robert Reich's Bizarre Elmo Video Claiming Trump Wants to Brainwash Kids Does NOT Go As He Plans
Sam J.
The DUMBEST Baldwin --> Billy Baldwin LASHES Out After X Points Out How Damn STUPID He Is About Illegals
Sam J.
Dems Rahm Emanuel and Dana Bash Decry Trump Deploying Troops to U.S. Border Instead of Foreign Wars
Warren Squire
Chip Gaines Defends Going Woke While Scolding Christians for Calling Him OUT and YEAH, That Was DUMB
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Fateh Tells Mamdani Hold His BEER: Deep Dive Into Socialist Running for Minneapolis Mayor Is CUH-RAY-ZEE Sam J.
Advertisement