Bro. Quick! What's 2+2?! Ted Lieu Dunking on Trump's Economy FOILED Once Again by Reality and ... MATH

Poor Ted Lieu.

Ted didn't have much to say when the country faced MASSIVE inflation during the Biden administration years. In fact, he didn't have much to say at all when it came to criticizing President Silver Alert for the obvious mistakes he (or whoever was running our government) made.

Imagine complaining about inflation at 2.7%.

That's insane.

But then again, so is the Democrat Party.

Inflation increased above expectations to 2.7%.



Core CPI increased to 2.9%.



Trump and Republicans are hurting our economy and increasing your costs. https://t.co/VLlwusjZAg — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 15, 2025

Except, of course, that's not true. Trump is not hurting our economy, and he is not increasing our costs.

Ted knows this is not true, but Ted doesn't care because Ted also knows anyone who supports him doesn't know any better either, otherwise they wouldn't support him in the first place.

The reality:

You’re dumber than a flaming bag of dog 💩. pic.twitter.com/F8DyqdkAQU — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) July 15, 2025

Now, now, no need to insult flaming bags of dog doo.

A .03 increase is fantastic, considering what happened during the Biden administration.

Most of the increase was fueled by shelter and fuel...shelter increase due to competition for shelter with illegals and fuel due to the middle east which your boy ignored for 4 years. pic.twitter.com/VgXyxf3EGX — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) July 15, 2025

Technically, Biden's open border is still hurting us ...

Hey, if Ted wants the truth about what's really happening, there it is.

Some’m wrong with the numbers here Teddy. The U.S. is now running a BUDGET SURPLUS for the first time in DECADES but inflation is climbing 🤦‍♂️. Somebody got their fingers on the scales 🤷‍♂️🤣. — Richard Burks (@realRBBurks) July 15, 2025

Now wonder our pals in the Democrat Party keep trying to get rid of math. It never does them ANY favors.

