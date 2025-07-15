It's Called KARMA and It's Spelled HA HA HA: Trump Drops DAMNING Receipt on Adam Schiff's Head and HOOBOY

Adam Schiff has made a name for himself over the past decade ... too bad for him, that name is MUD. What an annoying, repulsive, power-hungry, self-indulgent douche-canoe this guy is. California, is this the best you can do?

ANYWHO, if you pay any attention to news about Schiff (as we do here at Twitchy), you've likely seen some nuggets here and there about his claiming to be a California resident but living in Maryland.

Which, you know, would be fraudulent.

But we hadn't seen anything real on it ... until this morning.

And what makes this truly delicious is that it's Trump dropping the receipt.

Sounds like Trump has all the receipts.

Ruh-roh, Adam.

This is gonna be FUN.

No ONE is above the law @SenAdamSchiff — Jennifer 🇺🇸 🦅 (@Jenny_MommaLion) July 15, 2025

THAT'S RIGHT. Schiff's pardon may not be valid. It's the little things that keep us smiling, you know?

Now that’s the way to start my day. 🇺🇸 — Juan Lauda (@juan_lauda) July 15, 2025

Our too, Juan.

Put Shifty in an orange suit. — Gunner🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Gunner60284354) July 15, 2025

We can think of a lot of people who will look good in orange, including ol' Schiff Head.

Can Schiff and the one from NY that married her dad also involved in mortgage fraud please be held accountable — Jennifer (@Jeni41671) July 15, 2025

HA HA HA HA

We kinda sorta totally love the look on Trump's face in this video. Now, if it can only come true ...

