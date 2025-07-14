Check Out the BIG BRAIN on Bri! Brian Krassenstein's Take on Bizarre Elmo Posts ACCIDENTALLY Hilarious

As Twitchy readers know, Elmo's X account started posting some not-so-nice things Sunday afternoon, predominantly about Israel and the Jews. And while we know Sesame Street is now owned by HBO, which is one of the most 'progressive' movie channels around, we're pretty sure even they aren't THAT openly antisemitic.

We suppose we could be wrong ... ahem.

But don't worry, Brian Krassenstein is on the job!

The official Elmo account really just posted this.



Likely a hack. pic.twitter.com/nwaxcL7HxY — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 13, 2025

NO WAY.

Ya' think?!

Gosh, what gave it away?

Check out the big brain on BRI.

You never cease to amaze me how dumb you really are. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 14, 2025

Because, you know, nobody was quite sure if it was a hack or not.

Ha.

HA ha.

PBS needs to have the funding cut — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) July 13, 2025

Is it though? Because I think Elmo would definitely be with the resistance.. — Jenny❤️ (@yashudalistened) July 14, 2025

So is she admitting the resistance is antisemitic?

Alrighty then.

Blue check Brian Krassenstein really just posted this.



Also a total hack. https://t.co/Ks7fXCPmHT — The Voice of Reason 🇱🇮 (@Hard__Truths) July 14, 2025

Check out the level of investigative reporting here, right?

REALLY glad Bri cleared this up for us as we weren't sure if it was Elmo (you know, a freaking MUPPET) posting horrific things about the Jews.

