Let's Check Back In With How the Dem Narrative About ICE's Calif. Weed...
So ... the Epstein Files Case May NOT Be Dead in the Water...
Hackers Bring Out Elmo's Inner Monster and the Memes Are HILARIOUS
Monday Morning Meme Madness
This Autopen Scandal Might've Just Turned Biden's 'Legacy' on Its Head
BREAKING: An NYT Interview With Biden Just Undermined Thousands of His Late Pardons...

Check Out the BIG BRAIN on Bri! Brian Krassenstein's Take on Bizarre Elmo Posts ACCIDENTALLY Hilarious

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:00 PM on July 14, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, Elmo's X account started posting some not-so-nice things Sunday afternoon, predominantly about Israel and the Jews. And while we know Sesame Street is now owned by HBO, which is one of the most 'progressive' movie channels around, we're pretty sure even they aren't THAT openly antisemitic.

We suppose we could be wrong ... ahem.

But don't worry, Brian Krassenstein is on the job!

NO WAY.

Ya' think?! 

Gosh, what gave it away?

Check out the big brain on BRI.

Because, you know, nobody was quite sure if it was a hack or not.

Ha.

HA ha.

So is she admitting the resistance is antisemitic?

Alrighty then.

Check out the level of investigative reporting here, right?

REALLY glad Bri cleared this up for us as we weren't sure if it was Elmo (you know, a freaking MUPPET) posting horrific things about the Jews.

============================================================

============================================================

