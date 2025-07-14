Wonder Where Those INSANE Lefty Judges Come From? Check Out This Unhinged Post from the Guy Teaching Them

Laurence Tribe is sounding the alarm about Trump *checks notes* canceling the midterms.

Don't make that face. We didn't write it.

We're just making fun of HIM for saying it.

Advertisement

If you are worried that Trump will cancel the midterm elections, just do the math:



435 House seats and 35 Senate seats all EXPIRE on 1/3/27, so ordering the 11/3/26 elections not to take place would sentence the HOUSE to DEATH. It would also strip 35 States (including swing… — Laurence Tribe 🇺🇦 ⚖️ (@tribelaw) July 12, 2025

Post continues:

... States like Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, and North Carolina, and red States like Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming) of their right to EQUAL REPRESENTATION in the Senate.

Wyoming is a swing state? Texas? What?

To avoid ending up in 61 days with a unicameral (and indisputably unconstitutional) 34-31 Democratic Senate and NO House of Representatives, even today’s House would impeach any President purporting to decree that result and even today’s Senate would convict, remove, and permanently disqualify that President. So the real threat isn’t Trump’s cancelling the midterms: It’s his abusing his military and other powers to ensure that the midterms go his way.

Alrighty then, crazy town.

Want to know why the judiciary is out of control with insane leftwing judges?



This dude taught a large chunk of them.



He’s still teaching. https://t.co/tnRrSOBhVL — RBe (@RBPundit) July 13, 2025

It all suddenly begins to make sense.

And the fact that he's still teaching should terrify us all.

You’ve seriously lost your mind. — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) July 13, 2025

That would only make sense if he ever had a mind to lose in the first place.

When Trump doesn’t cancel the elections and doesn’t use the military, are you going to admit you were wrong with this bs gaslighting? — Helvidius Priscus ⚖️ 🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) July 13, 2025

Nah, he'll just find some other crazy, bizarre claim to make to keep the other crazies desperate for red meat clicking, tapping, and reading.

============================================================

Related:

New York Magazine Thinks Americans Care If Canada Is 'FURIOUS' With Us. They Are HILARIOUSLY Wrong

So ... the Epstein Files Case May NOT Be Dead in the Water JUUUST Yet

WOOF! HERE'S the Skinny on the Leftist Nutball Who was LEGIT Bodied by Cop at TPUSA's Florida Event

Democrat Who Lost Family on October 7th Lands BRUTAL Truth-Punch on Chris Murphy for Defending Mamdani

Why Oh WHY, Would Democrats Refuse to Use Winsome Earle-Sears' Name? Oh, Wait ... THAT'S Right

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off you