Wonder Where Those INSANE Lefty Judges Come From? Check Out This Unhinged Post from the Guy Teaching Them

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on July 14, 2025
ImgFlip

Laurence Tribe is sounding the alarm about Trump *checks notes* canceling the midterms.

Don't make that face. We didn't write it.

We're just making fun of HIM for saying it.

Post continues:

...  States like Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, and North Carolina, and red States like Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming) of their right to EQUAL REPRESENTATION in the Senate.

Wyoming is a swing state? Texas? What?

To avoid ending up in 61 days with a unicameral (and indisputably unconstitutional) 34-31 Democratic Senate and NO House of Representatives, even today’s House would impeach any President purporting to decree that result and even today’s Senate would convict, remove, and permanently disqualify that President. 

So the real threat isn’t Trump’s cancelling the midterms: It’s his abusing his military and other powers to ensure that the midterms go his way.

Alrighty then, crazy town.

It all suddenly begins to make sense.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
And the fact that he's still teaching should terrify us all.

That would only make sense if he ever had a mind to lose in the first place.

Nah, he'll just find some other crazy, bizarre claim to make to keep the other crazies desperate for red meat clicking, tapping, and reading.

============================================================

============================================================

