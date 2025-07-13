Democrat Who Lost Family on October 7th Lands BRUTAL Truth-Punch on Chris Murphy...
VIP
Why Oh WHY Would Democrats Refuse to Use Winsome Earle-Sears' Name? Oh, Wait...
Womp WOMP! Byron York Makes State Department Employees MOURNING Cuts Look Even DUMBER...
MN Whack JOB Gunman's NEW Interview from Prison Gives Glimpse Into His Motive...
Cop Straight Up Bodies Lib Agitator at Turning Point USA's SAS Summit in...
Clarity for Claire: Democrat McCaskill Gets Cause and Effect Lesson After Decrying ICE’s...
Tom Homan Hammers Hapless Heckler at TPUSA and Sends Him Home to His...
Bernie Sanders is Asking Dem Leadership to Drink the Communist Kool-Aid and Endorse...
VIP
Liberal Afraid Alligator Alcatraz Is Incinerating Illegal Aliens
Florida Franchise? Kristi Noem Says Five States Are Considering Their Own Versions of...
VIP
Shed No Tears for the Bureaucracy
Jillian Michaels Shocked as CNN’s Abby Phillip Defends Illegal Alien Teen Labor on...
Sen. Patty Murray: GOP Is Afraid If Kids Watch PBS They’ll Learn to...
Here's More Info on an Arrested California 'Farm Worker' From the ICE Raid...

WOOF! HERE'S the Skinny on the Leftist Nutball Who was LEGIT Bodied by Cop at TPUSA's Florida Event

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on July 13, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, a cuckoo for cocoa puffs Leftist stopped his car in the middle of the road and got out to rage and attack a man during TPUSA's Florida event. Apparently, the lunatic tried to run away from the police ... tripped, got arrested ... ended up BODIED. 

Advertisement

In other words, his horrible, terrible day only got worse.

In case you missed the video, here it is in all of its hilarious glory.

And here's the skinny on mouth-breather Trevor Smith, aka the guy who thought it was a good idea to attack people at a conservative event.

Driving under the influence.

Color us SHOCKED.

Ok, not really.

Just keep your arms and fingers away from this guy's mouth.

It was the FA'est of times. 

It was the FO'est of times.

Recommended

Democrat Who Lost Family on October 7th Lands BRUTAL Truth-Punch on Chris Murphy for Defending Mamdani
Sam J.
Advertisement

The best part, besides the takedown, is the guy's sandals.

And fin.

============================================================

Related:

Democrat Who Lost Family on October 7th Lands BRUTAL Truth-Punch on Chris Murphy for Defending Mamdani

Why Oh WHY, Would Democrats Refuse to Use Winsome Earle-Sears' Name? Oh, Wait ... THAT'S Right

Womp WOMP! Byron York Makes State Department Employees MOURNING Cuts Look Even DUMBER With ... Math

MN Whack JOB Gunman's NEW Interview from Prison Gives Glimpse Into His Motive and CUE Lefty Shrieking

============================================================

Tags:

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM FLORIDA MAN GUN RIGHTS GUN VIOLENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrat Who Lost Family on October 7th Lands BRUTAL Truth-Punch on Chris Murphy for Defending Mamdani
Sam J.
MN Whack JOB Gunman's NEW Interview from Prison Gives Glimpse Into His Motive and CUE Lefty Shrieking
Sam J.
Cop Straight Up Bodies Lib Agitator at Turning Point USA's SAS Summit in Florida (Watch!)
Eric V.
Womp WOMP! Byron York Makes State Department Employees MOURNING Cuts Look Even DUMBER With ... Math
Sam J.
Jillian Michaels Shocked as CNN’s Abby Phillip Defends Illegal Alien Teen Labor on CA Marijuana Farm
Warren Squire
Why Oh WHY Would Democrats Refuse to Use Winsome Earle-Sears' Name? Oh, Wait ... THAT'S Right
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Democrat Who Lost Family on October 7th Lands BRUTAL Truth-Punch on Chris Murphy for Defending Mamdani Sam J.
Advertisement