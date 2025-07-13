WOOF! HERE'S the Skinny on the Leftist Nutball Who was LEGIT Bodied by Cop at TPUSA's Florida Event

As Twitchy readers know, a cuckoo for cocoa puffs Leftist stopped his car in the middle of the road and got out to rage and attack a man during TPUSA's Florida event. Apparently, the lunatic tried to run away from the police ... tripped, got arrested ... ended up BODIED.
In other words, his horrible, terrible day only got worse.
In case you missed the video, here it is in all of its hilarious glory.
🚨: Unhinged leftist stops his car in the middle of the road to charge towards SAS attendees. He attacks a man, runs away from police, trips, and gets arrested. pic.twitter.com/Yn6ePzioxy— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 12, 2025
And here's the skinny on mouth-breather Trevor Smith, aka the guy who thought it was a good idea to attack people at a conservative event.
UPDATE: The man in the video is Trevor Smith. Along with being charged with battery and resisting arrest, he is also being charged with driving under the influence.— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 13, 2025
He is still in jail, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. https://t.co/FaxFaxqdaZ pic.twitter.com/qid1kxbWyl
Driving under the influence.
Color us SHOCKED.
Ok, not really.
When you see this coming at you 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lsPIWeFcbb— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 12, 2025
Just keep your arms and fingers away from this guy's mouth.
July 13, 2025
It was the FA'est of times.
It was the FO'est of times.
Arrested and charges. $2000— 𝕲𝖎𝖌 𝕯𝖎𝖌𝖌𝖊𝖗 (@Gig_Digger) July 12, 2025
Car towed and storage. $650
Attorney to clear record. $10,000
Video of it going viral. Priceless.
Recommended
Imagine being deranged enough to stop one's car at a boulevard intersection to try to goad a crowd into a fight - over politics. In FLORIDA of all places.— ExistenceExists (@IamSvented) July 12, 2025
Yet, they ask us to tolerate their shutting down roads for their causes on a regular basis. Insane.
The best part, besides the takedown, is the guy's sandals.
Stop action play... pic.twitter.com/aZLxP6Fis4— Brog (@Brogtog) July 12, 2025
And fin.
============================================================
============================================================
