WOOF! HERE'S the Skinny on the Leftist Nutball Who was LEGIT Bodied by Cop at TPUSA's Florida Event

As Twitchy readers know, a cuckoo for cocoa puffs Leftist stopped his car in the middle of the road and got out to rage and attack a man during TPUSA's Florida event. Apparently, the lunatic tried to run away from the police ... tripped, got arrested ... ended up BODIED.

Advertisement

In other words, his horrible, terrible day only got worse.

In case you missed the video, here it is in all of its hilarious glory.

🚨: Unhinged leftist stops his car in the middle of the road to charge towards SAS attendees. He attacks a man, runs away from police, trips, and gets arrested. pic.twitter.com/Yn6ePzioxy — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 12, 2025

And here's the skinny on mouth-breather Trevor Smith, aka the guy who thought it was a good idea to attack people at a conservative event.

UPDATE: The man in the video is Trevor Smith. Along with being charged with battery and resisting arrest, he is also being charged with driving under the influence.



He is still in jail, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. https://t.co/FaxFaxqdaZ pic.twitter.com/qid1kxbWyl — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 13, 2025

Driving under the influence.

Color us SHOCKED.

Ok, not really.

When you see this coming at you 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lsPIWeFcbb — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 12, 2025

Just keep your arms and fingers away from this guy's mouth.

It was the FA'est of times.

It was the FO'est of times.

Arrested and charges. $2000

Car towed and storage. $650

Attorney to clear record. $10,000

Video of it going viral. Priceless. — 𝕲𝖎𝖌 𝕯𝖎𝖌𝖌𝖊𝖗 (@Gig_Digger) July 12, 2025

Imagine being deranged enough to stop one's car at a boulevard intersection to try to goad a crowd into a fight - over politics. In FLORIDA of all places.



Yet, they ask us to tolerate their shutting down roads for their causes on a regular basis. Insane. — ExistenceExists (@IamSvented) July 12, 2025

The best part, besides the takedown, is the guy's sandals.

And fin.

============================================================

Related:

Democrat Who Lost Family on October 7th Lands BRUTAL Truth-Punch on Chris Murphy for Defending Mamdani

Why Oh WHY, Would Democrats Refuse to Use Winsome Earle-Sears' Name? Oh, Wait ... THAT'S Right

Womp WOMP! Byron York Makes State Department Employees MOURNING Cuts Look Even DUMBER With ... Math

MN Whack JOB Gunman's NEW Interview from Prison Gives Glimpse Into His Motive and CUE Lefty Shrieking

============================================================