Cop Straight Up Bodies Lib Agitator at Turning Point USA's SAS Summit in Florida (Watch!)

Every once in a while, we here at Twitchy like to bring you, the reader, a feel-good story. Something that brings a little warmth to your heart. A story that makes you even prouder than you already are to be an American. This, my friends, is one of those stories.

Advertisement

Turning Point USA is holding its 2025 Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, this weekend. A triggered leftist driving by the Tampa Convention Center just couldn't help himself. He hung out of the window of his car (which was still in gear) to scream obscenities at the young summit attendees. They, as college-aged kids are apt to do, were happy to engage. The driver snapped like a Karen who got soy milk instead of the vegan oat milk she clearly asked for in her latte.

He slammed his car into park, abandoned it in the middle of the road, and stormed across the street to challenge anyone who dared to take him on.

The Tampa Police Department dared, and provided the FO to his raging FA.

Watch:

🚨: Unhinged leftist stops his car in the middle of the road to charge towards SAS attendees. He attacks a man, runs away from police, trips, and gets arrested. pic.twitter.com/Yn6ePzioxy — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 12, 2025

It's such an entertaining video. If you notice, before crossing the street, he stands next to his car and flexes while pointing at his bicep, sort of 80s era Hulk Hogan style (showing off the pythons, brother!). He ends in the same spot, face-planting as he trips over the curb. He was so sure of himself, so confident, so uncoordinated.

Classic.

Another video catches the whole encounter from a higher point of view.

It could have ended right there. He could have stayed in his car, driven away, and told all his commie buddies how he showed up all those evil conservative kids. But no, his indignation was righteous, and like his unbathed hippie ancestors, he had to stand up to the man. Well, men...and women, anyone standing on the sidewalk, really.

He was determined to make a jackass out of himself, and no one was going to stop him.

Big fight outside Tpusa SAS conference pic.twitter.com/6AWUCSiKTr — Lane (@portfoliosailor) July 12, 2025

This is probably our favorite video. The commentary, the angle, the kids chanting USA, the police dog eager to show off his suspect-chewing skills. It's worth noting that the unhinged statist turned in-custody suspect tries to resist for a second or two. He grabs onto the car before ending up back on the round. All thoughts of resisting end as the dogs arrive.

Perfect.

The story ends as it was destined to from the moment this dolt decided to get out of his car, with a perp walk and some additional commentary from the crowd and the would-be color commentator filming on his phone.

'Smile for the camera.'

You gotta love a happy ending.

The faceplant into the Jeep and arrest is chefs kiss. https://t.co/LkxaHO0fhb — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) July 12, 2025

Advertisement

Man, he sure showed them who’s boss.



The curb. https://t.co/JcUT4kGB98 — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 12, 2025

We can't forget to give an honorable mention to the mystery man in black. He seemingly appears out of nowhere to confront the raging whack job.

One-handed.

Am I the only one wondering why that other dude tried to have a fist fight with a phone in his hand?



Put the phone down, put it in your pocket or a holster, but don’t keep it in your damn hands. https://t.co/gY3jr1Ez5m — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 12, 2025

It's good advice. If you're going to confront crazy, put your phone away first. But all's well that ends well, and the kid appears to walk away unscathed, while the nut job walked away in cuffs.

AND OFF HE GOES TO JAIL 😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/jBqijdop1L — Kona (@Konapupp) July 12, 2025

It really is a feel-good story. The summit continued, the bonehead went to jail, and the kids will go home with a good story to tell.

It gets us right in the feels.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.