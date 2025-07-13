MN Whack JOB Gunman's NEW Interview from Prison Gives Glimpse Into His Motive...
Womp WOMP! Byron York Makes State Department Employees MOURNING Cuts Look Even DUMBER With ... Math

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:35 AM on July 13, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, the State Department laid off 1300 employees.

And as Twitchy readers also know, the federal government employees who weren't let go somehow magically had time to make sad posters and form lines clapping for the people who were even less productive and who lost their jobs.

Throw in the Left losing their damn minds over it, and we had the most mockable, perfect storm maybe ever.

And then someone like Byron York does the math, gives the situation a little perspective, and nukes the entire thing:

Wow.

Looking at these numbers, they should keep removing the waste.

Sad but all too true.

Crazy, right? 

Our tax dollars at work.

Yay.

Don't forget the horror.

OH, THE HORROR.

