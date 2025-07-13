Womp WOMP! Byron York Makes State Department Employees MOURNING Cuts Look Even DUMBER With ... Math

As Twitchy readers know, the State Department laid off 1300 employees.

And as Twitchy readers also know, the federal government employees who weren't let go somehow magically had time to make sad posters and form lines clapping for the people who were even less productive and who lost their jobs.

Throw in the Left losing their damn minds over it, and we had the most mockable, perfect storm maybe ever.

And then someone like Byron York does the math, gives the situation a little perspective, and nukes the entire thing:

Looking at State Department documents, it appears the department went from 57,340 total employees in 2007 to 72,895 in 2015 to 80,214 in 2024. So it grew by nearly 23,000 employees before the 'devastating' cut of 1,300. pic.twitter.com/KCIUlE6nVN — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 12, 2025

Wow.

Looking at these numbers, they should keep removing the waste.

Sad but all too true.

If we cut the State Department staff by 1/2 to 2/3, being careful about who is let go and who is retained & recruited, we would likely have a far more capable, nimble, and efficient diplomatic service. — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) July 12, 2025

Crazy, right?

@StateDept’s 80K staff includes 51K “locally employed staff” - FOREIGNERS that we pay to work in Embassies. Stop💰 handouts & downsize! pic.twitter.com/aHJZ8iTcQI — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) July 12, 2025

Our tax dollars at work.

Yay.

Oh, the HUMANITY! — Rebel A. Cole (@RebelACole) July 12, 2025

Don't forget the horror.

OH, THE HORROR.

