Jon Favreau's Eyeballs Have Officially Ghosted Him As He Misses the ICE Officer Get Mowed Down in Video

Jon Favreau is a former Obama bro who now has a podcast for very dull people. Besides being mentally deficient, very pale, sort of gangly and also vapid, it appears he has lost his ability to see.

Obviously, we at 'Twitchy' send our deepest condolences and our hopes medical technology will advance to a place he can regain his vision, but in the meantime, all we can do is extend sympathy.

Favreau has not announced what caused his vision loss, perhaps it was an accident or the thirteenth COVID booster shot, but we are left to assume he is blind as of today because he apparently is unable to see an ICE officer being hit by a car in this video. It's very clear the ICE officer is indeed hit by a car, so the only explanation (other than Jon is a big fat liar), is the inability to see.

1. He wasn't hit by a car, which we believe because we have eyes



2. I didn't realize "hey dude I'm not mad at you" is harassment that warrants a death sentence



3. He killed an innocent woman



4. Shooting her in the face did nothing to protect him. Stepping out of the way did https://t.co/4OgBnjwsuD — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 9, 2026

Also, most people simply driving down the road on the way home from dropping their small child at school don't stop in the middle of the road, sit there for a while, and then start shouting at Law Enforcement. Also, the spouses of normal people don't get out of their vehicles and start videoing the scene and shout 'Come get some lunch, big boy' at Law Enforcement.

People with brains can deduce all of those actions were very purposeful on the part of two women who wanted to get into a brawl with ICE and then share their video on social media for head pats.

Now, we know Jon can't see, but surely he can hear the conversation these women are having with law enforcement before the lady finally tries to run the ICE officer over. If he can't, perhaps whatever event stole his sight, also stole his hearing. Prayers up!

They will keep lying even after there are videos from multiple angles proving they're lying https://t.co/x3mau1h7SP pic.twitter.com/QNk7vNov8X — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 9, 2026

Now, now, Smug, let's give Jon the benefit of the doubt and assume his senses of hearing and sight have failed him before we call him a liar. It's only charitable.

He was hit by a car... which you don't believe at this point because you're retardedpic.twitter.com/ubQszQPsKG — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 9, 2026

It's also possible this is the correct diagnosis.

Have you ever considering moving to Canada to take advantage of MAID for your incurable retard disease? — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) January 9, 2026

In Canada, they would just put him to sleep because they don't treat people who offer no real benefit to society there. That's socialized medicine for you.

You are psychotic. We have all seen her look directly at him and hit the gas. Liars like you are responsible for this climate of leftwing hysteria. Tone down the rhetoric! Have you no decency? pic.twitter.com/lk7KDUdTPu — malmesburyman (@malmesburyman) January 9, 2026

The final option is Jon may be psychotic. Working for Obama for years and now watching Trump completely undo his legacy has to hurt quite a lot. Maybe it's driven Jon to madness.

You need psychiatric care. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) January 9, 2026

Maybe the Trump Derangement Syndrome causes vision loss.

