VIP
Jon Favreau's Eyeballs Have Officially Ghosted Him As He Misses the ICE Officer Get Mowed Down in Video

justmindy
justmindy | 4:55 PM on January 09, 2026
Meme screenshot

Jon Favreau is a former Obama bro who now has a podcast for very dull people. Besides being mentally deficient, very pale, sort of gangly and also vapid, it appears he has lost his ability to see. 

Obviously, we at 'Twitchy' send our deepest condolences and our hopes medical technology will advance to a place he can regain his vision, but in the meantime, all we can do is extend sympathy.

 Favreau has not announced what caused his vision loss, perhaps it was an accident or the thirteenth COVID booster shot, but we are left to assume he is blind as of today because he apparently is unable to see an ICE officer being hit by a car in this video. It's very clear the ICE officer is indeed hit by a car, so the only explanation (other than Jon is a big fat liar), is the inability to see. 

Also, most people simply driving down the road on the way home from dropping their small child at school don't stop in the middle of the road, sit there for a while, and then start shouting at Law Enforcement. Also, the spouses of normal people don't get out of their vehicles and start videoing the scene and shout 'Come get some lunch, big boy' at Law Enforcement.

Sounds Like Sedition: Philadelphia Sheriff Claims ICE Is Not 'Real' Law Enforcement, Promises Arrests
Grateful Calvin
People with brains can deduce all of those actions were very purposeful on the part of two women who wanted to get into a brawl with ICE and then share their video on social media for head pats. 

Now, we know Jon can't see, but surely he can hear the conversation these women are having with law enforcement before the lady finally tries to run the ICE officer over. If he can't, perhaps whatever event stole his sight, also stole his hearing. Prayers up!

Now, now, Smug, let's give Jon the benefit of the doubt and assume his senses of hearing and sight have failed him before we call him a liar. It's only charitable. 

It's also possible this is the correct diagnosis.

In Canada, they would just put him to sleep because they don't treat people who offer no real benefit to society there. That's socialized medicine for you.

The final option is Jon may be psychotic. Working for Obama for years and now watching Trump completely undo his legacy has to hurt quite a lot. Maybe it's driven Jon to madness. 

Maybe the Trump Derangement Syndrome causes vision loss. 

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

