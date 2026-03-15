CNN's New Token Anti-Trump Republican: Marjorie Taylor Greene, Fresh Off Hating on the Boss

CNN has found their new token conservative now that Marjorie Taylor Greene hates Trump. That's their favorite type of former Republican.

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Americans are owed answers on the U.S. war with Iran: "There are so many innocent people dying...The little girls school is such an outrage...We did not vote for this. We voted for an end to foreign wars." pic.twitter.com/BAkAHH0ZW7 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 14, 2026

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She'll have a contract with the network any day now.

Unfathomable levels of strange new media respect. https://t.co/HZjpuS6Idx — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 15, 2026

Now they'll all be besties and they used to consider her a monster.

For the love of God, sign her to a contract already CNN. Talk about a perfect useful idiot not seen since Michael Cohen… https://t.co/yPAwPPeEhp — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 14, 2026

Any day now she'll be announced as a new contributor.

Collins you think using all the leverage you think you have against Trump will work? Your are really a joke @mtgreenee now one gives a rat @ss about her and u know it lol https://t.co/HOPkx3Djh3 — Dr Peter Wilson PhD (stan) (@peterwi28) March 14, 2026

We're owed not having to see your traitorous face ever again. https://t.co/3kbs3Xepwn — Sole deo gloria 🌺🌻🐛🪷🐞 (@StephanieRuff3) March 14, 2026

They are fighting an effing war ladies. The only thing they owe us is their dedication to winning it. You aren’t helping! https://t.co/r24fxls1Ki — Buddha Nature 4U (@DarkStarMach10) March 14, 2026

Period.

MTG is as irrelevant as you and your network. https://t.co/xBrJlypopM — Mellow Mark (@Sweeper7247) March 14, 2026

Any answers the people get, our adversaries get.

Tell us why you believe they should get that same info? https://t.co/DOt1yvz5tA — the OTHER tbk... (@the_other_tbk) March 15, 2026

This is an excellent point.

If she wasn't such a slobbering moron, she'd have her own MSNOW show by now. https://t.co/EIvaHTLIR8 — Erik (@winefishdawg) March 15, 2026

They'll probably grab her if CNN drops the ball.

I guess Greene has found a grift more profitable than congress. https://t.co/96dpscKsuz — Rob Smithson (@RobSmithson6) March 15, 2026

Follow the money.

What a combo.

Would Tinfoil Hat Greene be on CNN if she was still pro-Trump?



Of course not because CNN is a propaganda network. And MTG is a hypocrite and a liar. https://t.co/0VBW39E5gw — Sim (@IamSim44) March 14, 2026

Absolutely not. The only reason CNN wants anything to do with her is because she is talking poorly about the Trump Administration.

MTG Thought you left your stage. Why don't you? Surely don't need any more opinions,especially from you, who must have had your feelings hurt pretty bad to spew more of your rhetoric & lies https://t.co/fHrYZoPDHg — USA4EVER (@TRUMPSCHANGE24) March 14, 2026

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My how things change.

You interviewing her shows what CNN is.

You spat on the best part of her when she was in the Trump circle and now you love having her on.

Seltzer busy spewing about journalistic integrity today. This week alone CNN was exposed time and time again for their lack of ethics — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@JoelleAdler) March 14, 2026

CNN doesn't care about truth. They care about discrediting the Trump Administration. That is their only goal.

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