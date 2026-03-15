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CNN's New Token Anti-Trump Republican: Marjorie Taylor Greene, Fresh Off Hating on the Boss

justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on March 15, 2026

CNN has found their new token conservative now that Marjorie Taylor Greene hates Trump. That's their favorite type of former Republican.

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She'll have a contract with the network any day now.

Now they'll all be besties and they used to consider her a monster. 

Any day now she'll be announced as a new contributor. 

Period.

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This is an excellent point. 

They'll probably grab her if CNN drops the ball. 

Follow the money.

What a combo.

Absolutely not. The only reason CNN wants anything to do with her is because she is talking poorly about the Trump Administration. 

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My how things change. 

CNN doesn't care about truth. They care about discrediting the Trump Administration. That is their only goal. 

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CNN CONSERVATISM MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE REPUBLICAN PARTY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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