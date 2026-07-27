Monday Morning Meme Madness

Welp, it's that day again. You know the one. It's like any other weekday, except it feels like Anthony Fauci's in charge.
It's gonna be fine, however, because we have just what you need to inoculate yourselves against Monday-itis. Yep, it's the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we found on Twitter/X this past week.
when you are having fun on a Sunday and it reaches 5-7pm pic.twitter.com/x2eyM4cne9— Eric (@EricAgain_) July 26, 2026
Every. Single. Week.
July 26, 2026
That hits close to home. 😂
Good morning ☺️ pic.twitter.com/xDP3ie3zXj— Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) July 20, 2026
Ouch. On the other hand …
🤭😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/UHA1FBZke1— Heather Jordan 🌸✝️🩸👀👂🎺 (@HeatherJ2652) July 26, 2026
… being the round one does have its perks.
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iZghzNx7xP— Jeff Dye (@JeffDye) July 20, 2026
HA! That's disturbing.
We know we shared a lot about buffalo attacks and tainted lettuce last week, so we'll just pass along this one this week:
July 21, 2026
'When the last taco hits the spot.' 😂
That's it. We promise. This next one is not about buffalo and diarrhea lettuce.
This is why the internet was created😂 pic.twitter.com/g9jj0Mp42F— Tandy (@dantypo) July 26, 2026
We went back to the original video from The Prodigy and then laughed even harder.
Good morning, Xitter!☕☕☕ pic.twitter.com/XmbosElbvZ— George Wept (@GeorgeWept) July 21, 2026
LOL. Is it already dad joke time? Fine.
July 25, 2026
'It's not stroganoff.' Groan. 😂
July 25, 2026
'A single ant can live to be 29 years old.'
It had to be said.
July 26, 2026
Recommended
LOLOLOL!
July 21, 2026
Neither. We prefer the neutral gray. We're also glad we're not the only ones who do this.
A guy dressed up as a bear purely to prank his coworkers 😭 pic.twitter.com/RAFv3b3wE3— Epic Clip Vault (@EpicClipVault) July 22, 2026
We may have shared that one before, but it's still funny. 😂
It's kind of weird when I still call someone (who has a land line) and get a busy signal. pic.twitter.com/KC2AloWuaY— Keith 🥓 (@kmc1230) July 21, 2026
' … and I may as well have said I used to churn butter.' LOL.
July 21, 2026
HAHA!
July 21, 2026
Bwahaha!
July 21, 2026
It starts with: 'Me: i taught this chicken to talk'
We laughed.
How is your day going???? me...... pic.twitter.com/0CWoIpSLOY— Marty 🇺🇸🇿🇦 (@Marty2628) July 26, 2026
That's exactly what work feels like on Mondays.
July 21, 2026
LOL.
July 25, 2026
This decision was likely made by upper management on a Monday.
gm ☀️ pic.twitter.com/pxoNQH86FJ— ℒ ☘️ (@FletchMatlock) July 26, 2026
HAHA.
🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/IzCYNPLeT4— SusieK (@Suekusowski1) July 24, 2026
We feel this deep in our bones … like literally. 😂
Calling my boyfriend (Using his own stats from college)to see if the boy "Ella talking to is good at basketball pic.twitter.com/s3Fvar95g6— Martin (@Martin396929701) July 26, 2026
It was baseball, and we liked when the dude realized they were his own really good stats.
July 25, 2026
You know you sang that in your head. Some of you sang it out loud. 😂
July 25, 2026
That just doesn't rhyme correctly. LOL.
Bruh— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) July 26, 2026
🤣 pic.twitter.com/3617GQ5zCJ
LOLOLOL!
Let that man have his peace pic.twitter.com/czedLgltpv— Washingtons ghost (@washghost1) July 26, 2026
The man has found a slice of heaven on earth. 😂
Wife: "Sarcasm will get you nowhere"— mariana Z (@mariana057) July 25, 2026
Me: "Well it got me to the Sarcasm World Championship in Peru when I was 22 years old"
Wife: "Really?"
Me: "No"
LOL. Perfect.
🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Dfjgbv3MSn— SusieK (@Suekusowski1) July 25, 2026
Big Road Work won't let it end.
Wasaaaabi… Help. pic.twitter.com/F0QmyneFWC— AlphaFox (@alphafox) July 26, 2026
Instant regret. 😂
July 26, 2026
Finally, a competition some of us might be able to win!
😂😂😂🥴 pic.twitter.com/mVQmMqt4wO— 0HOUR1 (@__0HOUR1_) July 26, 2026
'I just wanted to reverse, now it's showing me a video of someone getting run over.'
That's not right. 😂
This is so me and my hubby, Anyone else? 😆 pic.twitter.com/sdP6Ar6W1P— Michelle Maxwell ™ (@MichelleMaxwell) July 26, 2026
This sounds about right.
July 26, 2026
It's just one bite! 😂
Didn't know sitting on a wall was a crime https://t.co/emjQ4OBzJr— Jimmy Mac (@JimNaggers) July 26, 2026
And now we're dead! 💀💀💀
I swear this is a real thing pic.twitter.com/Vndekob31l— NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) July 26, 2026
100 percent confirmed in real life. 😂
July 26, 2026
Nice.
For our classic comedy clip this week, we've selected this little dance routine from the great Laurel & Hardy.
They're still entertaining after nearly 100 years!
July 26, 2026
If you got that joke, it's probably time to take your blood pressure medication. 😂
It's also time to hop to it and take on the bargain store version of a weekday. We don't have to like it, but we do have to do it. We'll meet you back here next week!
Until we meme again …
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