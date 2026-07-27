Monday Morning Meme Madness

Welp, it's that day again. You know the one. It's like any other weekday, except it feels like Anthony Fauci's in charge.

It's gonna be fine, however, because we have just what you need to inoculate yourselves against Monday-itis. Yep, it's the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we found on Twitter/X this past week.

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when you are having fun on a Sunday and it reaches 5-7pm pic.twitter.com/x2eyM4cne9 — Eric (@EricAgain_) July 26, 2026

Every. Single. Week.

That hits close to home. 😂

Good morning ☺️ pic.twitter.com/xDP3ie3zXj — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) July 20, 2026

Ouch. On the other hand …

… being the round one does have its perks.

HA! That's disturbing.

We know we shared a lot about buffalo attacks and tainted lettuce last week, so we'll just pass along this one this week:

'When the last taco hits the spot.' 😂

That's it. We promise. This next one is not about buffalo and diarrhea lettuce.

This is why the internet was created😂 pic.twitter.com/g9jj0Mp42F — Tandy (@dantypo) July 26, 2026

We went back to the original video from The Prodigy and then laughed even harder.

LOL. Is it already dad joke time? Fine.

'It's not stroganoff.' Groan. 😂

'A single ant can live to be 29 years old.'

It had to be said.

LOLOLOL!

Neither. We prefer the neutral gray. We're also glad we're not the only ones who do this.

A guy dressed up as a bear purely to prank his coworkers 😭 pic.twitter.com/RAFv3b3wE3 — Epic Clip Vault (@EpicClipVault) July 22, 2026

We may have shared that one before, but it's still funny. 😂

It's kind of weird when I still call someone (who has a land line) and get a busy signal. pic.twitter.com/KC2AloWuaY — Keith 🥓 (@kmc1230) July 21, 2026

' … and I may as well have said I used to churn butter.' LOL.

HAHA!

Bwahaha!

It starts with: 'Me: i taught this chicken to talk'

We laughed.

How is your day going???? me...... pic.twitter.com/0CWoIpSLOY — Marty 🇺🇸🇿🇦 (@Marty2628) July 26, 2026

That's exactly what work feels like on Mondays.

LOL.

This decision was likely made by upper management on a Monday.

HAHA.

We feel this deep in our bones … like literally. 😂

Calling my boyfriend (Using his own stats from college)to see if the boy "Ella talking to is good at basketball pic.twitter.com/s3Fvar95g6 — Martin (@Martin396929701) July 26, 2026

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It was baseball, and we liked when the dude realized they were his own really good stats.

You know you sang that in your head. Some of you sang it out loud. 😂

That just doesn't rhyme correctly. LOL.

LOLOLOL!

Let that man have his peace pic.twitter.com/czedLgltpv — Washingtons ghost (@washghost1) July 26, 2026

The man has found a slice of heaven on earth. 😂

Wife: "Sarcasm will get you nowhere"



Me: "Well it got me to the Sarcasm World Championship in Peru when I was 22 years old"



Wife: "Really?"



Me: "No" — mariana Z (@mariana057) July 25, 2026

LOL. Perfect.

Big Road Work won't let it end.

Instant regret. 😂

Finally, a competition some of us might be able to win!

'I just wanted to reverse, now it's showing me a video of someone getting run over.'

That's not right. 😂

This is so me and my hubby, Anyone else? 😆 pic.twitter.com/sdP6Ar6W1P — Michelle Maxwell ™ (@MichelleMaxwell) July 26, 2026

This sounds about right.

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It's just one bite! 😂

Didn't know sitting on a wall was a crime https://t.co/emjQ4OBzJr — Jimmy Mac (@JimNaggers) July 26, 2026

And now we're dead! 💀💀💀

I swear this is a real thing pic.twitter.com/Vndekob31l — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) July 26, 2026

100 percent confirmed in real life. 😂

Nice.

For our classic comedy clip this week, we've selected this little dance routine from the great Laurel & Hardy.

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They're still entertaining after nearly 100 years!

If you got that joke, it's probably time to take your blood pressure medication. 😂

It's also time to hop to it and take on the bargain store version of a weekday. We don't have to like it, but we do have to do it. We'll meet you back here next week!

Until we meme again …

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