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Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on July 27, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

Welp, it's that day again. You know the one. It's like any other weekday, except it feels like Anthony Fauci's in charge.

It's gonna be fine, however, because we have just what you need to inoculate yourselves against Monday-itis. Yep, it's the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we found on Twitter/X this past week.

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Every. Single. Week.

That hits close to home. 😂

Ouch. On the other hand …

… being the round one does have its perks.

HA! That's disturbing.

We know we shared a lot about buffalo attacks and tainted lettuce last week, so we'll just pass along this one this week:

'When the last taco hits the spot.' 😂

That's it. We promise. This next one is not about buffalo and diarrhea lettuce.

We went back to the original video from The Prodigy and then laughed even harder.

LOL. Is it already dad joke time? Fine.

'It's not stroganoff.' Groan. 😂

'A single ant can live to be 29 years old.'

It had to be said.

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LOLOLOL!

Neither. We prefer the neutral gray. We're also glad we're not the only ones who do this.

We may have shared that one before, but it's still funny. 😂

' … and I may as well have said I used to churn butter.' LOL.

HAHA!

Bwahaha!

It starts with: 'Me: i taught this chicken to talk'

We laughed.

That's exactly what work feels like on Mondays.

LOL.

This decision was likely made by upper management on a Monday.

HAHA.

We feel this deep in our bones … like literally. 😂

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It was baseball, and we liked when the dude realized they were his own really good stats.

You know you sang that in your head. Some of you sang it out loud. 😂

That just doesn't rhyme correctly. LOL.

LOLOLOL!

The man has found a slice of heaven on earth. 😂

LOL. Perfect.

Big Road Work won't let it end.

Instant regret. 😂

Finally, a competition some of us might be able to win!

'I just wanted to reverse, now it's showing me a video of someone getting run over.'

That's not right. 😂

This sounds about right.

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It's just one bite! 😂

And now we're dead! 💀💀💀

100 percent confirmed in real life. 😂

Nice.

For our classic comedy clip this week, we've selected this little dance routine from the great Laurel & Hardy.

They're still entertaining after nearly 100 years!

If you got that joke, it's probably time to take your blood pressure medication. 😂

It's also time to hop to it and take on the bargain store version of a weekday. We don't have to like it, but we do have to do it. We'll meet you back here next week!

Until we meme again …

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MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

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