New York Times Heartbroken: Latin America Refuses to Keep Propping Up Castro's Eternal Paradise

The New York Times is really covering themselves in glory lately covering up for the worst people and the worst governments. Now, they are apparently here to shame Latin American countries who believe the Cuban people deserve more than the government they have now.

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The NYT cannot help but romanticize commie regimes - especially Cuba's



It uses the emotionally loaded term "abandonment" to lament the supposed betrayal, like a family turning its back on a troubled relative or a beleaguered symbol of resistance cruelly forsaken.



The whole… pic.twitter.com/J3sqS8tzT6 — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) March 15, 2026

Probably should be highlighting the decades of political repression, economic mismanagement, mass emigration driven by hardship, human rights abuses, and Cuba's role in bolstering other regimes such as Venezuela's instead of cherry picking "free healthcare" pic.twitter.com/8Jgx06s8NW — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) March 15, 2026

They could take a moment to talk about political prisoners, lack of freedom or starving citizens, but they chose to focus on Latin American countries 'abandoning' the poor Communist leadership.

UGH, this is reprehensible.



How about: Is Cuba Ready to Ditch Communism? — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) March 15, 2026

That's it!



The answer is.. YES https://t.co/MeEkB1VEhy — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) March 15, 2026

This is what a responsible news organization would focus on.

Universal literacy all the better to propagandize the population with. pic.twitter.com/rAmu3w9F1I — Roger Geissler (@RogerGeissler) March 15, 2026

Can’t wait to drink a Cuba Libre actually in Cuba 💪 pic.twitter.com/9W08BCRPeW — Ken Broad (@Metis65) March 15, 2026

What a day that will be!

The NYT's 'abandonment' framing does give Cuba a humanizing, sympathetic victim status. — Ashutosh Tiwari (@ashutosh_270497) March 15, 2026

Let’s not forget get that in 1957, Castro contacted foreign media to spread his message; he became a celebrity after being interviewed by Herbert Matthews, a journalist from The New York Times. The philosophy inside of the newspaper is that he was a saint and that all the actions… — Luiss (@luiss) March 15, 2026

Some things never change apparently.

University professors and Journalists everywhere pic.twitter.com/7kk2a7mhET — Ernesto Ronin (@Ronin1021) March 15, 2026

The Cuban and the various teetering Communist regimes are always the oppressed in the eyes of the dreamy Western useful academic idiots. They're the "freedom fighters" against evil empires like USA. — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) March 15, 2026

The American journalists should go try living there and then see what they think.

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"The other day, my wife and her friends were in the kitchen speaking fluent Cuban. It's a lot like Spanish but there are no words for "Luxury items."' - Emo Philips — Ima_Pseudonym (@ima_pseudo41406) March 15, 2026

Yet another failed communist country could be an epic mental health Waterloo for America’s university faculties. — Grover Dill 🏴‍☠️ (@grover_lou) March 15, 2026

It might be the straw the breaks the insane camel's back.

As a Hispanic, it boggles me that people actually think the majority of us support the Cuban regime. Most Hispanics have lived through leftist regimes and know the nightmares that they bring. True disappearances, genocidal attacks, and more. Only the rich and idiots would dare to… — MojoSurfer (@mojo_surfer) March 15, 2026

Their privilege makes them blind to reality.

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