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New York Times Heartbroken: Latin America Refuses to Keep Propping Up Castro's Eternal Paradise

justmindy
justmindy | 2:56 PM on March 15, 2026
AP Photo/Ismael Francisco

The New York Times is really covering themselves in glory lately covering up for the worst people and the worst governments. Now, they are apparently here to shame Latin American countries who believe the Cuban people deserve more than the government they have now.

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They could take a moment to talk about political prisoners, lack of freedom or starving citizens, but they chose to focus on Latin American countries 'abandoning' the poor Communist leadership. 

This is what a responsible news organization would focus on. 

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What a day that will be!

Some things never change apparently. 

The American journalists should go try living there and then see what they think.

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It might be the straw the breaks the insane camel's back.

Their privilege makes them blind to reality. 

 

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