Seth Dillon DROPS Iranian-Sympathizing Nutball Tucker Carlson for Claiming He Tried Bribing Charlie Kirk

We often wonder what the Hell happened to Tucker Carlson, a man who we used to admire and write about often because he was taking bad people apart. Now he's all about supporting Iran and making crazy accusations about people who can't actually defend themselves, like Charlie Kirk.

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The Candace Owens Conglomerate has really and truly lost the plot.

Tucker Carlson confirms Seth Dillon and billionaire donors tried to morally blackmail his late friend Charlie Kirk. They threatened to destroy him financially if he didn't cancel anti-Zionist voices. Absolute thugs exposed. pic.twitter.com/0LMfYz18fg — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) March 13, 2026

Sure. We totally believe you, Furkan.

Seth Dillon was more than happy to set the record straight:

He hasn't confirmed anything because he wasn't with us in the Hamptons. The people who actually were there debunked these lies from the beginning. Charlie invited me to the meeting, thanked me afterwards for coming and sharing my views, and told me he'd be there for me if I ever… https://t.co/Iz6ALGmbH1 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 14, 2026

Post continues:

... needed him. That was the last thing he ever said to me before Tyler Robinson — not his wife or closest friends or the joooos — murdered him. I disagreed publicly — not behind closed doors — with TPUSA giving Tucker the stage last year. That's true, and I stand by what I said. It wasn't a threat. It wasn't coercion. It was an opinion. I think Tucker's message should be repudiated from the Amfest stage, not promoted. I haven't changed my mind. And last I checked, I have the freedom to voice my opinion, even if Tucker doesn't like it. By the way, if voicing disagreement with something makes me a thug or bully who's guilty of blackmail (does he even know what blackmail means?), then what does that make Tucker? All he does is attack and disparage people who disgree with him — including President Trump — and he has far more reach and influence than I do.

What he said.

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