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WATCH Cory Booker's Face As Jake Tapper Pushes Back on His Lie About Republicans Shutting DHS Down -Video

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:45 AM on March 15, 2026
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

As the Department of Homeland Security shutdown stretches into its second month all while America is hit with a chilling wave of terror attacks, even CNN couldn't let Cory Booker off the hook for his party's role in the chaos, with host Jake Tapper stepping in to dismantle Booker's finger-pointing at Republicans and remind him that the GOP is pushing for full funding of the critical agency.

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No, really.

Look, we didn't believe it at first either. And no, we don't think this gives Tapper a pass for all of the other crap he's pushed over the years, but hey, credit where credit is due.

And clearly from his face, Booker was not expecting Tapper to actually interview him for REAL.

Watch:

Democrats ... when you're losing CNN? Yeah, you're losing. Time to fund DHS (ALL of it) and stop playing games with our safety so you can protect illegals at the polls. C'mon, we all know that's what you're doing, that you want to make sure your 'base' is able to vote for you.

It's not helping your approval ratings, allowing Americans to die because you are mad at the same guy who ran Obama's ICE division.

Yeah.

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Sure feels that way. Heck, look at Virginia.

Or any state where Democrats are in charge.

Bad stuff ... 

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Tags:

CNN CORY BOOKER DEMOCRAT PARTY DHS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

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