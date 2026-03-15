WATCH Cory Booker's Face As Jake Tapper Pushes Back on His Lie About Republicans Shutting DHS Down -Video

As the Department of Homeland Security shutdown stretches into its second month all while America is hit with a chilling wave of terror attacks, even CNN couldn't let Cory Booker off the hook for his party's role in the chaos, with host Jake Tapper stepping in to dismantle Booker's finger-pointing at Republicans and remind him that the GOP is pushing for full funding of the critical agency.

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No, really.

Look, we didn't believe it at first either. And no, we don't think this gives Tapper a pass for all of the other crap he's pushed over the years, but hey, credit where credit is due.

And clearly from his face, Booker was not expecting Tapper to actually interview him for REAL.

Watch:

Democrat Senator Cory Booker gets called out for blaming Republicans for the Democrats' DHS shutdown.



CNN: Isn't it time for Democrats to reopen DHS?



BOOKER: "Republicans have refused..."



CNN: "They want the whole agency funded..." pic.twitter.com/xtubGJz4vG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 15, 2026

Democrats ... when you're losing CNN? Yeah, you're losing. Time to fund DHS (ALL of it) and stop playing games with our safety so you can protect illegals at the polls. C'mon, we all know that's what you're doing, that you want to make sure your 'base' is able to vote for you.

It's not helping your approval ratings, allowing Americans to die because you are mad at the same guy who ran Obama's ICE division.

Yeah.

Democrats aren't there to represent the American people. They're there to push their personal policies and to enrich themselves. — I.See.U (@IcU390119) March 15, 2026

Sure feels that way. Heck, look at Virginia.

Or any state where Democrats are in charge.

Bad stuff ...

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Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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