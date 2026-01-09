Sounds Like Sedition: Philadelphia Sheriff Claims ICE Is Not 'Real' Law Enforcement, Promi...
Code Pink's New MVP: MTG – She Didn't Just Recommend the Restaurant ... She Made Sure Trump Showed Up

justmindy
justmindy | 3:50 PM on January 09, 2026

If this is true, this seems like a huge betrayal. Apparently, Marjorie Taylor Greene tipped off 'Code Pink' to Trump whereabouts allowing them to come harass him at a restaurant. 

For full disclosure, it seems Greene is denying it.

To be fair, most aren't buying her denial. It's one thing to be angry with Trump about politics, but to join forces with Code Pink is a bad look. 

Oh, absolutely. 

It's all becoming crystal clear. 

That seems to be the best path forward, at this point. 

It's mindblowing.

The proof is in the pudding.

Truly awful behavior.

Editor's Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

