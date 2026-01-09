Code Pink's New MVP: MTG – She Didn't Just Recommend the Restaurant ... She Made Sure Trump Showed Up

If this is true, this seems like a huge betrayal. Apparently, Marjorie Taylor Greene tipped off 'Code Pink' to Trump whereabouts allowing them to come harass him at a restaurant.

Wow



White House officials believe MTG tipped off the lunatics at Code Pink as to where Trump would be dining last September.



She apparently kept checking with WH aides beforehand to confirm he was going there. pic.twitter.com/dQyS3yxOXy — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 9, 2026

In plain language: MTG allegedly provided material support (the location of President Trump) to a Chinese communist party linked left wing group, that also has terror ties, and is wildly antisemitic. https://t.co/7qFQMrPlr9 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 9, 2026

For full disclosure, it seems Greene is denying it.

This is a lie!https://t.co/FCxZzZmPLn — Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 9, 2026

How is your perfectly timed retirement going? pic.twitter.com/Syluv4oLpF — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 9, 2026

To be fair, most aren't buying her denial. It's one thing to be angry with Trump about politics, but to join forces with Code Pink is a bad look.

Whatever sanity she had she’s lost. Code Pink are fifth columnists and nobody who supports America gets into bed with them. https://t.co/rnuCJ8lFyf — TenPoundTabby 🐊 (@TenPoundTabby) January 9, 2026

this is surprising since she was otherwise so calm and sensible https://t.co/gZjH2JGZsz — Alex Joffe (@DrAlexJoffe) January 9, 2026

Oh, absolutely.

Well that explains why @BulwarkOnline pundits are going gaga for this crazy lady. https://t.co/IHVk5EWMk4 — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) January 9, 2026

It's all becoming crystal clear.

Yeah, sure it is! Who can believe anything out of your mouth now? — 🇺🇸 Preston_mangrum 🇺🇸 (@prestonmangrum7) January 9, 2026

No matter how much you post the same 4 words the truth will set you free — ALL THEY SAW WAS ☔️ (OTC) (@patsking17) January 9, 2026

Well, we will know after the secret service investigation, MTG.



Frankly, you can not be trusted to be honest at this moment. — That Political Diesel (@MilwaukeeP93130) January 9, 2026

That seems to be the best path forward, at this point.

Now it all makes sense why he called her a traitor https://t.co/VWZk021U9Y — 🇺🇸 WE’RE BACK (@AntMAGA2025) January 9, 2026

This is absolutely insane. WOW. https://t.co/LxBD2evJWu — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 9, 2026

It's mindblowing.

Wait... Are you implying that the White House finally understands that MTG, like many of their other sycophants, is totally insane?



BEHOLD MY BEATING HEART. https://t.co/t4TZwzjGMp — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) January 9, 2026

In case there was any doubt MTG is a lying, turncoat hag, I present ⬇️ https://t.co/4V6JeDlBb8 — Adrienne (@YoAdrienne1968) January 9, 2026

The proof is in the pudding.

That's such an evil thing to do, intentionally putting the president in harm's way to make some kind of stupid point about being right. — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) January 9, 2026

Truly awful behavior.

