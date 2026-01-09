Jon Favreau's Eyeballs Have Officially Ghosted Him As He Misses the ICE Officer...
MS NOW Reporter Asks Why ICE Officer Was Filming After New Video Busts...
Sounds Like Sedition: Philadelphia Sheriff Claims ICE Is Not 'Real' Law Enforcement, Promi...
Code Pink's New MVP: MTG – She Didn't Just Recommend the Restaurant ......
Jack Smith Trampled Trump's First Amendment Rights... Says the Washington Post?! Wait, WHA...
Woke Losers Infighting Over Renee Good: 'Say Her Name' Forbidden Because White Allies...
Karoline Leavitt Shares Shooting Video From ICE Officer's Perspective That Sinks Dem/Media...
Trump Shuts Down Foreign Money Pipeline: Media Panics As JD Vance Locks in
MN Protester DUMB Enough to Brag to Laura Ingraham About Getting PAID to...
VIP
Ken Jennings Still Sucks. That's It. That's the Headline
Mollie Hemingway Has a Reminder About NYT and WaPo After These Analyses of...
'Get Some Lunch, BIG BOY': New Disturbing POV MN Shooting Footage Shows ICE...
Heifer PUH-LEASE: Jasmine Crockett Tells DOOZY of a Charlie Kirk Lie to SHAME...
Major Reveal, LITERALLY: POLITICO Accidentally Links to Revealing Internal Doc (Knew It Wa...

Karening Intensifies: Deranged Activism: Woman Abandons Young Child in Car to Interfere with Federal Ops

justmindy
justmindy | 4:30 PM on January 09, 2026
Imgflip

For most Mothers, their main concern is the safety of their children and returning home safely to their kids. Apparently, this does not apply to Leftist women. First of all, we had Renee Good dropping her kid off at school to head to start a confrontation with ICE over people she doesn't even know. Now, we have a woman with a small six year old child in her car (without a proper car seat) positioning herself in a dangerous active scene. What is wrong with these women? 

Advertisement

Leftist women are now more worried about strangers who are in this country illegally than their own small children.

They really are a national emergency.

The internet was a mistake.

Recommended

Sounds Like Sedition: Philadelphia Sheriff Claims ICE Is Not 'Real' Law Enforcement, Promises Arrests
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Child welfare should be checking on these kids. Their parents are nuts.

She was real proud of herself, actually.

They were the only adults who showed any concern for this child.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION PARENTAL RIGHTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sounds Like Sedition: Philadelphia Sheriff Claims ICE Is Not 'Real' Law Enforcement, Promises Arrests
Grateful Calvin
Jon Favreau's Eyeballs Have Officially Ghosted Him As He Misses the ICE Officer Get Mowed Down in Video
justmindy
MS NOW Reporter Asks Why ICE Officer Was Filming After New Video Busts Lefty Narratives
Doug P.
Jack Smith Trampled Trump's First Amendment Rights... Says the Washington Post?! Wait, WHAT?!
Aaron Walker
Code Pink's New MVP: MTG – She Didn't Just Recommend the Restaurant ... She Made Sure Trump Showed Up
justmindy
Woke Losers Infighting Over Renee Good: 'Say Her Name' Forbidden Because White Allies Don't Qualify
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Sounds Like Sedition: Philadelphia Sheriff Claims ICE Is Not 'Real' Law Enforcement, Promises Arrests Grateful Calvin
Advertisement