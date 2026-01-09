Karening Intensifies: Deranged Activism: Woman Abandons Young Child in Car to Interfere with Federal Ops

For most Mothers, their main concern is the safety of their children and returning home safely to their kids. Apparently, this does not apply to Leftist women. First of all, we had Renee Good dropping her kid off at school to head to start a confrontation with ICE over people she doesn't even know. Now, we have a woman with a small six year old child in her car (without a proper car seat) positioning herself in a dangerous active scene. What is wrong with these women?

Advertisement

Karen interferes with federal investigation, walking onto active police scene with a SIX YEAR OLD in her vehicle. pic.twitter.com/94HHneUtB9 — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 9, 2026

People are F'ing STUPID!

What the F&*k is wrong with liberal women?!

They have lost all sense of right & wrong, INCLUDING what is in the best interest of their CHILDREN!

MY GOD! https://t.co/kWfk2OsmBy — Miss Robin 🎙 (@MissRobinBruno) January 9, 2026

Leftist women are now more worried about strangers who are in this country illegally than their own small children.

Human derangement syndrome



Interfering in a police investigation while your 6 y.o. child is in the car alone



Tf is wrong with ppl? https://t.co/voJuVqYTos — Samoa Joe 🐻⛓⚛️ (@samoa_joes) January 9, 2026

Leftist



brainwashed



irrational



ignorant



virtue-signalling



white women



are a blight



on our communities



and their own families. https://t.co/UdeesijhWs — Annette Jals (@AMJalsevac) January 9, 2026

They really are a national emergency.

These people are nuts. Putting a child at risk in an active law enforcement operation to get internet famous is absolutely insane to me. https://t.co/4et3EddhTM — Libertarian Conspiracy Scientist (@Veteran4Librty) January 9, 2026

The internet was a mistake.

A human shield—that’s Gaza playbook again. https://t.co/FXnnUPnwNT — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) January 9, 2026

Another “mother of the year” here. https://t.co/1l953qpKZz — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 9, 2026

Child welfare should be checking on these kids. Their parents are nuts.

this is getting out of hand man... i really only get pissed when ppl put children in danger.. wtf... she said that like it was a flex that she left her 6 yr old in the car.. omg.. https://t.co/9JlWpmIPZC — 💻⬡💻⬡💻⬡💻⬡💻 (@dabandalorian) January 9, 2026

She was real proud of herself, actually.

Kudos to these LEOs for acting so professionally. https://t.co/2xhcgBcceD — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 9, 2026

They were the only adults who showed any concern for this child.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.