Karening Intensifies: Deranged Activism: Woman Abandons Young Child in Car to Interfere with Federal Ops

For most Mothers, their main concern is the safety of their children and returning home safely to their kids. Apparently, this does not apply to Leftist women. First of all, we had Renee Good dropping her kid off at school to head to start a confrontation with ICE over people she doesn't even know. Now, we have a woman with a small six year old child in her car (without a proper car seat) positioning herself in a dangerous active scene. What is wrong with these women?
Karen interferes with federal investigation, walking onto active police scene with a SIX YEAR OLD in her vehicle. pic.twitter.com/94HHneUtB9— Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 9, 2026
People are F'ing STUPID!— Miss Robin 🎙 (@MissRobinBruno) January 9, 2026
What the F&*k is wrong with liberal women?!
They have lost all sense of right & wrong, INCLUDING what is in the best interest of their CHILDREN!
MY GOD! https://t.co/kWfk2OsmBy
Leftist women are now more worried about strangers who are in this country illegally than their own small children.
Human derangement syndrome— Samoa Joe 🐻⛓⚛️ (@samoa_joes) January 9, 2026
Interfering in a police investigation while your 6 y.o. child is in the car alone
Tf is wrong with ppl? https://t.co/voJuVqYTos
Leftist— Annette Jals (@AMJalsevac) January 9, 2026
brainwashed
irrational
ignorant
virtue-signalling
white women
are a blight
on our communities
and their own families. https://t.co/UdeesijhWs
They really are a national emergency.
These people are nuts. Putting a child at risk in an active law enforcement operation to get internet famous is absolutely insane to me. https://t.co/4et3EddhTM— Libertarian Conspiracy Scientist (@Veteran4Librty) January 9, 2026
The internet was a mistake.
A human shield—that’s Gaza playbook again. https://t.co/FXnnUPnwNT— Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) January 9, 2026
Another “mother of the year” here. https://t.co/1l953qpKZz— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 9, 2026
Child welfare should be checking on these kids. Their parents are nuts.
this is getting out of hand man... i really only get pissed when ppl put children in danger.. wtf... she said that like it was a flex that she left her 6 yr old in the car.. omg.. https://t.co/9JlWpmIPZC— 💻⬡💻⬡💻⬡💻⬡💻 (@dabandalorian) January 9, 2026
She was real proud of herself, actually.
Kudos to these LEOs for acting so professionally. https://t.co/2xhcgBcceD— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 9, 2026
They were the only adults who showed any concern for this child.
