Let's Do This: Rand Paul Says He Will Reissue Criminal Referral of Anthony...
Promises Made, Promises KEPT! SCOTUS Hands America 1st ANOTHER Win, Trump Admin Can...
WTF: Wisconsin Hospice Nurse Gets SWEETHEART Plea Deal After Act of Horrendous Patient...
VIP
Autopen? J6 Committee? HRM. Guess We Know Why Liz Cheney Has Been So...
Trump: Biden Knew NOTHING About the Autopen Pardons (WATCH)
Remember When Denying Elections Was a Threat to Democracy? CNN's Angela Rye Doesn't
Julie Kelly Points Out a Connection to Biden's New Attorney That the NY...
Check Out the BIG BRAIN on Bri! Brian Krassenstein's Take on Bizarre Elmo...
Defund NPR and PBS
And Now, We're DEAD: X Points and LAUGHS at Resister Who's Sad His...
Scott Jennings Puts the Biden Autopen DEBACLE Into Damning Perspective with Just 1...
Buck Sexton Hands Democrats a Mirror to Let Them Know Why ICE Officers...
Wonder Where Those INSANE Lefty Judges Come From? Check Out This Unhinged Post...
Adam Schiff's Lecture About AG Pam Bondi and 'Ethics' Might Be His Least...

Fraud or Liar ... YOU Decide! Neera 'Autopen' Tanden's Big Trump GOTCHA Does NOT Go the Way She Thought

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:17 PM on July 14, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

We're not sure Neera Tanden has much room to talk about Occam's Razor now that we know she was one of the main users of Biden's autopen when it came to signing pardons for God only knows how many people.

Advertisement

She thought she could dig at Pam Bondi while making a passive-aggressive suggestion about Trump being on the Epstein list.

She thought wrong.

What's odd is that she thinks this was an actual gotcha.

Exactly. If there was any way that Trump could be tied to the Epstein Files, there is no way the Biden administration (or whoever was running everything) wouldn't have found a way to leak them in a redacted form so that anyone Biden didn't expose by the release wouldn't be.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Karma does seem to have a way of figuring things out.

We see what he did there.

============================================================

Related:

Check Out the BIG BRAIN on Bri! Brian Krassenstein's Take on Bizarre Elmo Posts ACCIDENTALLY Hilarious

And Now, We're DEAD: X Points and LAUGHS at Resister Who's Sad His Neighborhood Tamale Slave Was Deported

Scott Jennings Puts the Biden Autopen DEBACLE Into Damning Perspective with Just 1 Quote and 2 Words

Wonder Where Those INSANE Lefty Judges Come From? Check Out This Unhinged Post from the Guy Teaching Them

New York Magazine Thinks Americans Care If Canada Is 'FURIOUS' With Us. They Are HILARIOUSLY Wrong

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off you

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY NEERA TANDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Promises Made, Promises KEPT! SCOTUS Hands America 1st ANOTHER Win, Trump Admin Can Purge Dept. of Ed
Sam J.
WTF: Wisconsin Hospice Nurse Gets SWEETHEART Plea Deal After Act of Horrendous Patient Abuse
Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Puts the Biden Autopen DEBACLE Into Damning Perspective with Just 1 Quote and 2 Words
Sam J.
Remember When Denying Elections Was a Threat to Democracy? CNN's Angela Rye Doesn't
Amy Curtis
Trump: Biden Knew NOTHING About the Autopen Pardons (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement