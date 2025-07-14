Fraud or Liar ... YOU Decide! Neera 'Autopen' Tanden's Big Trump GOTCHA Does NOT Go the Way She Thought

We're not sure Neera Tanden has much room to talk about Occam's Razor now that we know she was one of the main users of Biden's autopen when it came to signing pardons for God only knows how many people.

She thought she could dig at Pam Bondi while making a passive-aggressive suggestion about Trump being on the Epstein list.

She thought wrong.

It's so odd that no one considers occam's razor for this.

Perhaps he's not getting rid of Bondi because Bondi is protecting him from the file release.... https://t.co/SjU7dLsXKp — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) July 14, 2025

What's odd is that she thinks this was an actual gotcha.

If Trump were in the Epstein files doing something wrong, there's a 100% chance that information would have come out during the Biden administration even if he was the only one they leaked info on. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 14, 2025

Exactly. If there was any way that Trump could be tied to the Epstein Files, there is no way the Biden administration (or whoever was running everything) wouldn't have found a way to leak them in a redacted form so that anyone Biden didn't expose by the release wouldn't be.

I always knew you weren't too smart. If this were true, why wasn't it released to help @KamalaHarris during the election? You know why. Because IT ISN'T TRUE! — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) July 14, 2025

I hope all of your lies catch up to you. — Laura Marklin (@LauraMarklin) July 14, 2025

Karma does seem to have a way of figuring things out.

No, Bondi wasnt there during the Biden admin. — Silence Dogood (@lordthx1139) July 14, 2025

We see what he did there.

