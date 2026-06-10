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Pond Scum: WaPo ‘Journos’ All Wet for Deflecting on Reflecting Pool Renovation Because of Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:15 PM on June 10, 2026
AP Photo/Rahmat Gul

‘Journalists’ are so predictable, especially when it comes to them writing about President Donald Trump. In other words, we saw their latest flip-flop (belly flop?) coming from miles away. Months ago, the hacks at The Washington Post were whining that Trump’s much-needed renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was going to ruin visitors’ enjoyment of the watery wonder. WaPo said the blue-tinted sealant would make it resemble a swimmers’ ‘lap pool.’ Fast-forward to now, and they’re calling it a waste of money and lying that it looks as nasty as it did before Trump’s upgrade.

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Check out these two WaPo posts. (READ)

There’s no satisfying WaPo’s writers because they are governed strictly by their politics, not reality or journalism.

Commenters called them out on their expected lies.

They can't handle that Trump is bringing beauty back to the nation's capital.

This time-lapsed video shows just how off WaPo is with its asinine assessment. (WATCH)

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If you’re looking for pond scum in D.C., head to the WaPo ‘newsroom.’

Posters say ‘journos’ barking about the cost of the current renovation is laughable considering the money Obama flushed away on it.

Obama did nothing wrong, remember?

Posters say WaPo is purposely deceiving the public again. Well, d’uh!

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‘Damn these Americans and their truth-seeing eyes,’ WaPo ‘newsroom’ lackeys, likely. ‘They make our jobs so much harder!’

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP MEDIA BIAS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WASHINGTON WASHINGTON POST AMERICA 250

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