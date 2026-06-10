Pond Scum: WaPo ‘Journos’ All Wet for Deflecting on Reflecting Pool Renovation Because of Trump

‘Journalists’ are so predictable, especially when it comes to them writing about President Donald Trump. In other words, we saw their latest flip-flop (belly flop?) coming from miles away. Months ago, the hacks at The Washington Post were whining that Trump’s much-needed renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was going to ruin visitors’ enjoyment of the watery wonder. WaPo said the blue-tinted sealant would make it resemble a swimmers’ ‘lap pool.’ Fast-forward to now, and they’re calling it a waste of money and lying that it looks as nasty as it did before Trump’s upgrade.

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Check out these two WaPo posts. (READ)

The Reflecting Pool on the National Mall has been refilled following President Trump’s renovations.



The project ultimately took six weeks and cost more than $10 million, far more than Trump initially projected. https://t.co/no9QuP1lmu pic.twitter.com/jBPKbqtWIy — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 9, 2026

President Trump’s plan to resurface the Lincoln Memorial’s Reflecting Pool with an “American Flag Blue” color has some historic preservationists feeling blue.



The nearly $2 million project will be completed in time to mark the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration on July 4.… pic.twitter.com/UPWbXNsEKo — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 28, 2026

There’s no satisfying WaPo’s writers because they are governed strictly by their politics, not reality or journalism.

Commenters called them out on their expected lies.

Nice try with the photos.



You people just can't help yourselves. We have the worst media in the world. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 9, 2026

Even after their filter the monument is obviously cleaner. — Once DocW (@OnceDocW) June 9, 2026

Except even in the photos it is clearly improved. The old water is cloudy and brown. — Nick Ayres (@aldeberuhn) June 9, 2026

They can't handle that Trump is bringing beauty back to the nation's capital.

This time-lapsed video shows just how off WaPo is with its asinine assessment. (WATCH)

Months of work, condensed into seconds. Watch the transformation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as crews drained, repainted, and refilled one of America's most iconic landmarks ahead of a busy summer season in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/HBoJUx6n0t — EarthCam (@EarthCam) June 9, 2026

Here’s my photo of the swampy, murky reflecting pool a year ago. I’d say Trump’s renovations are a BIG improvement. pic.twitter.com/izSADoHcFk — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) June 9, 2026

Actually, the most recent satellite imagery from Google Earth shows it was toxic algae green before the upgrade. pic.twitter.com/9Peitpn93P — OceansAndLands (@OceansAndLands) June 9, 2026

If you’re looking for pond scum in D.C., head to the WaPo ‘newsroom.’

Posters say ‘journos’ barking about the cost of the current renovation is laughable considering the money Obama flushed away on it.

Obama spent $34M and left it like this. pic.twitter.com/hfy3nw1INM — John B (@SirJohnBacchus) June 9, 2026

$34 million and TWO YEARS!! Insane the propaganda this rag pushes out! — DucksUp (@ErinCamas) June 9, 2026

Obama did nothing wrong, remember?

Posters say WaPo is purposely deceiving the public again. Well, d’uh!

If the Washington Post was fair, they'd print Before & After photos that had been taken at ground level, showing thick, gloppy algae in the Before.



IF they were fair. — Sandra Childs (@Ms_Nevva_Eatbug) June 9, 2026

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That's not fair. You aren't taking a cherry-picked view from far away from years back, where you can't tell what it looked like up close. The WAPO isn't going to like that! LOL — Dr. Alwaysright (@AR2000X8) June 9, 2026

“While the water is completely cleaned up and all the grime is gone, it’s still a simple rectangle” — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) June 9, 2026

“Believe our lies, not your lying eyes.” pic.twitter.com/NxsZxDEUmv — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) June 9, 2026

‘Damn these Americans and their truth-seeing eyes,’ WaPo ‘newsroom’ lackeys, likely. ‘They make our jobs so much harder!’

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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