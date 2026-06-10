'Scum Attracts Scum': Data Republican Delivers a Truth Bomb Ratio to Graham Platner



As Twitchy reported last night, Maine's own resident Nazi, woman abuser, and sexual pervert Graham Platner won his primary election to become the Democratic nominee for Senate in Maine.

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We can neither confirm nor deny the rumors that somewhere up in the sky, a seventh seal was broken when the election results were announced.

Not that this was much of an accomplishment for Platner. Governor Susan Mills had dropped out of the race, though her name remained on the ballot, so he basically ran unopposed. Still, it's more than a little disconcerting that 71 percent of Maine Democrats would vote for a man whose skeletons just keep pouring out of his closet like a dump truck -- or perhaps a Porta-Potty -- full of bones.

Platner used the opportunity of his victory not to promise what he would do for Maine, but rather to go on the attack against Republican incumbent Susan Collins with baseless accusations.

Susan Collins is spineless and corrupt.



And in 147 days, we will defeat her. — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) June 10, 2026

Collins is many things, and certainly she is no conservative's favorite Senator, but corrupt?

Does he mean corrupt like a man who lets his rich parents pay for his house while pretending that he works for a living as an oyster farmer? That kind of corrupt?

Naturally, the comments didn't really go Platner's way.

You’re a Nazi who locked your girlfriend in a room against her will.



Collins is going to crush you. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 10, 2026

Meep.

Seriously, Democrats. This guy? THIS GUY?

It's hard to stay abreast of all the skeletons in your closet, Obergrüppenpedo Platner pic.twitter.com/oFYcUzNAZL — Smells Like Teen Statism (@BlueEightySix) June 10, 2026

OOF.

Platner is trying to brand his campaign as one of 'redemption,' and we can count on the legacy media to carry those enormous jugs of water for him. But of all the replies, one person wasn't having it at all and unleashed on Platner with both barrels.

We speak, of course, of none other than Twitchy favorite Data Republican, who dropped some hot fire all over Platner's petty victory tweet with an EPIC post. She said that her rebuttal was one word -- 'ratio' -- and she did ratio him.

But we all know that Data Republican never stops with one word ...

Hello Mr. Platner,



Ratio.



That's it. That's the whole rebuttal.



You are someone who, by the virtue of his Reddit posts, manages to be simultaneously a filthy-literal-Communist and anti-Semite. That in itself is an egregious sin, because literal, card-carrying… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 10, 2026

Here is the entire tweet in all of its magnificent glory:

Hello Mr. Platner,



Ratio.



That's it. That's the whole rebuttal.



You are someone who, by the virtue of his Reddit posts, manages to be simultaneously a filthy-literal-Communist and anti-Semite. That in itself is an egregious sin, because literal, card-carrying Communists are fundamentally at odds with America's norms.



But if that weren't enough, you have voluminous Reddit posts defending the Nazi Totenkopf symbol. You clearly knew the tattoo you got and you defended it publicly. There's no either/or way about it.



Scum attracts scum. Which is why you can comfortably swim in both literal-Communist and literal-antisemitic far-right circles.



I am no fan of Sue Collins. But the fact you are running against her, that you have even the smallest chance of defeating her -- you, as someone who is a self-admitted Communist, someone who has Nazi sympathies -- not to mention all the horrific, personal-life stuff --



You are the worst candidate in history, right AND left. You are the authoritarian evil that every 'democracy' group speaks about, yet they will hypocritically not say a word against because they believe that being anti-Trump is more important than allying with Communists or Nazis.



You are not 'populist.' On the contrary: You are the perfected example of how liberal democracy has rotted so far that they'd rather stay silent about you, hoping you'll win against the most moderate Republican in the Senate, than to hand Trump the possibility of retaining the Senate.

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'Scum attracts scum.'

We hope that quote becomes a campaign ad very soon. Because it is the perfect description not only of Platner -- who likely IS the worst candidate ever, on either side of the aisle -- but also of the cowardly Democrat Party, which refuses to condemn him and will support his scummy behavior because controlling the Senate is all that matters to them, not integrity or any principles. Just power.

Scum attracts scum: Warren and Sanders are sticking to him like velcro. — Not the WH Ballroom (@jchristyva) June 10, 2026

Bernie Sanders, who is a Jew, should hang his head in shame. But he's not really Jewish, just a Communist. So, there's only one thing he cares about.

Oh, the irony...



Dems call Republicans "white supremacists" while endorsing an actual one. 🤦



You can't make this crap up. 🤣 — Transcending Terra (@TranscendingT) June 10, 2026

It's pretty remarkable that Platner's endless scandals and abuses against women have almost made us forget about the truly repugnant things he has said about minorities.

... Almost.

Money quote: "You are the perfected example of how liberal democracy has rotted so far that they'd rather stay silent about you, hoping you'll win against the most moderate Republican in the Senate, than to hand Trump the possibility of retaining the Senate."



It's Orange Man Bad… https://t.co/OXZBircXhM — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 10, 2026

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The entire post was the money quote.

That’s going to leave a mark https://t.co/nIbvVm5Nrd — Nikki Moonitz (@NMoonitz) June 10, 2026

And unlike his tattoo, it's not a mark that Platner will be able to cover up.

Democrats hate Trump more than they love America. https://t.co/9zPFyFEoyf — Karen Hamilton (@KarenHamiltonVA) June 10, 2026

This is true, but it's also a pretty low bar. Because Democrats do not love America at all. On the contrary, an increasing majority of them actively HATE America and don't mind saying so.

"You are the worst candidate in history, right AND left."

- @DataRepublican 🔥



Congratulations. You won against some stiff competition. https://t.co/pJQVbdgJ83 — Leigh Marcotte (@labtechleigh) June 10, 2026

PREACH IT SISTER. 🔥🔥🔥

ROASTED.



I love it so much ✨ https://t.co/zs91GFP5FN — Missy in So Cal 𝄞𝄢 🇺🇸 (@MissyIsMaga) June 10, 2026

Please like DRs post. https://t.co/3FECXho0HA — Pam D (@soirchick) June 10, 2026

We don't just like Data Republican's post; we LOVE it.

Quite possibly my most favorite mic dropper on X 🇺🇸🫡 https://t.co/ZqtpGNuJKM — 🇺🇸 Bhawk812 🇺🇸 (@Bhawk9926812) June 10, 2026

That's why she's one of our favorites. There is nothing worse for a leftist (or even some Republicans like John Thune) than waking up to see that Data Republican has said, 'Hello ...' in the replies.

Ditto. Every single bit of this. https://t.co/YVUaNIKPZU — Abby (@NoCRTinSchools) June 10, 2026

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We've read her post 10 times, and we could read it 100 more times without getting even a little tired of it.

Yep. She demolished him.

The Communists in the Democrat Party may have overplayed their hand with Platner. Maine is not New York City or California. They can run people like Karen Bass and Zohran Mamdani in those places because they know the fix is in.

We hope that the same is not true in the Pine Tree State. Because if Platner wins -- or even comes close -- liberal democracy is more rotted to the core than even Data Republican said it is.





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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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