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RFK Jr. Shares a Video of How to Handle Leftists -- Oh Wait, It Was Only a Pair of ACTUAL Snakes

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:50 PM on May 26, 2026
AP Photo/Jason DeCrow


Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is accomplishing some pretty amazing things as President Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services and leader of the MAHA movement. 

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He may also be a genuine crazy person. 

If you don't believe us, just ask his wife, Cheryl Hines, who provided the color commentary for a video RFK Jr. posted on X today, showing how he dealt with a couple of unwanted guests at the home of Dr. Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. 

No, those unwanted guests were not Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer -- although the resemblance is uncanny. Watch: 

See what we mean? Crazy person. 

But it is the 'cheerleading' from Hines that makes the video truly hilarious. She said it herself: 'Nuts!' 

We definitely didn't have 'amateur snake wrangling' on our Twitter bingo card for today. 

Though, given RFK's history with animals, maybe we should have. 

He's surely driven many of them to drink ... or to a cardiologist. 

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Oh, trust us. We got it. 

So did many others. 

In fairness, snakes are far less slimy than the California governor or Los Angeles mayor

HA! 

Perfect. 

They probably hiss and bite a lot less, too. 

Despite quite possibly being insane, RFK is clearly a welcome change from previous administrations. 

Because Twitchy is a family site, we will refrain from making the obvious analogy with Richard 'Rachel' Levine and ... ahem ... 'snakes.'

OK. Moving right along. 

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We all still miss Steve Irwin. 

After RFK is done with his government service, Animal Planet absolutely should snatch him up for a new show. 

It would be a ratings bonanza!

We DEFINITELY don't need any more Indian Jones movies. 

But we'd watch one if RFK was in it. 

We're not even sure if he cooked them first. Maybe he just went full Ozzy Osborne on those serpents. 

You know what they say about little boys: We never truly grow up. 

As some more classically inclined observers noted, it's also possible that RFK was simply showing how much he knows about the ancient history of healthcare. 

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And behold! Secretary Kennedy has recreated the caduceus. 

To the abject horror of his wife and Dr. Oz. 

For anyone too concerned about his latest animal exploits, the Southern black racer snakes that RFK wrangled are nonvenomous. They are a subspecies of constrictor, which explains their large mouths that RFK noted in the video. 

Though, as the HHS Secretary found out firsthand, they can still pack a wicked bite. 

Probably not nearly as vicious as the ladies of The View, however. 

============================================

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