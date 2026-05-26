RFK Jr. Shares a Video of How to Handle Leftists -- Oh Wait, It Was Only a Pair of ACTUAL Snakes



Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is accomplishing some pretty amazing things as President Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services and leader of the MAHA movement.

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He may also be a genuine crazy person.

If you don't believe us, just ask his wife, Cheryl Hines, who provided the color commentary for a video RFK Jr. posted on X today, showing how he dealt with a couple of unwanted guests at the home of Dr. Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

No, those unwanted guests were not Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer -- although the resemblance is uncanny. Watch:

Cheryl cheerleads the removal of a pair of Black Racers from Dr Oz's patio. pic.twitter.com/A0iiRzOeIF — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) May 26, 2026

See what we mean? Crazy person.

But it is the 'cheerleading' from Hines that makes the video truly hilarious. She said it herself: 'Nuts!'

You truly never know what kind of crazy Robert Kennedy video is gonna pop up everytime you open this app https://t.co/JQvKsICTAi — greg (@greg16676935420) May 26, 2026

We definitely didn't have 'amateur snake wrangling' on our Twitter bingo card for today.

Though, given RFK's history with animals, maybe we should have.

He's surely driven many of them to drink ... or to a cardiologist.

Who gets the symbolism here? https://t.co/ohdI0MeOtc — Brian Cates - Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) May 26, 2026

Oh, trust us. We got it.

So did many others.

He should name them Bass and Newsom 😂 https://t.co/P0hMkOnR3X — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) May 26, 2026

In fairness, snakes are far less slimy than the California governor or Los Angeles mayor.

This is what their human forms looks like pic.twitter.com/5Rk0C2v7Mg — Chris 🇺🇸 (@CrLancaster) May 26, 2026

HA!

Perfect.

RFK (probably): “They’re easier to wrangle than politicians are” 🤣 https://t.co/vDOghM1h4t — Carson Krow (@carsonkrow) May 26, 2026

They probably hiss and bite a lot less, too.

RFK Jr. is used to working with snakes on a daily basis. He's the perfect man for this job. https://t.co/H8aCBpbENx — RedPill 🇺🇸🙏🏻 (@RedPillSweep) May 26, 2026

Despite quite possibly being insane, RFK is clearly a welcome change from previous administrations.

You were definitely an upgrade. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/iMj2pluKZn — Dads Wins (@DadWins_) May 26, 2026

Because Twitchy is a family site, we will refrain from making the obvious analogy with Richard 'Rachel' Levine and ... ahem ... 'snakes.'

OK. Moving right along.

I've been told masculinity is toxic, but to be honest, I just find it impressive. — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) May 26, 2026

This is our Secretary of health, love him or hate him, he definitely got good hand eye coordination. https://t.co/U4bp3ftiZZ — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 26, 2026

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He missed his true calling… pic.twitter.com/vn66UMVbIf — booker9e1 (@booker9e1) May 26, 2026

We all still miss Steve Irwin.

After RFK is done with his government service, Animal Planet absolutely should snatch him up for a new show.

It would be a ratings bonanza!

We DEFINITELY don't need any more Indian Jones movies.

But we'd watch one if RFK was in it.

So I ate the snakes, which was the style at the time https://t.co/5dJVXmY1fi pic.twitter.com/JAfcMM0M8k — Insta-Gators 2026 (@CroakyWasRight) May 26, 2026

We're not even sure if he cooked them first. Maybe he just went full Ozzy Osborne on those serpents.

Say what you will, RFK Jr. has been remarkably on brand since childhood



(That’s him showing his uncle a salamander in a jar in the Oval Office in 1961) https://t.co/fdPx6f2kAP pic.twitter.com/v2STrU1VJl — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) May 26, 2026

You know what they say about little boys: We never truly grow up.

As some more classically inclined observers noted, it's also possible that RFK was simply showing how much he knows about the ancient history of healthcare.

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And behold! Secretary Kennedy has recreated the caduceus.

To the abject horror of his wife and Dr. Oz.

For anyone too concerned about his latest animal exploits, the Southern black racer snakes that RFK wrangled are nonvenomous. They are a subspecies of constrictor, which explains their large mouths that RFK noted in the video.

Though, as the HHS Secretary found out firsthand, they can still pack a wicked bite.

Probably not nearly as vicious as the ladies of The View, however.





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