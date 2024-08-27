Axios Digs Up RFK Jr. Whale Story Because They Are Not Terrified AT ALL About His Trump Endorsement

WOW! Gold Star Families' Request of Trump Should Scare the Hell Out of...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on August 27, 2024
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

On Friday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his independent run for the presidency with a scathing rebuke of everything the Democrat party has become. All by itself, this body slam from the top rope to the Democrats and Kamala Harris would have been enough to have the media in a full-blown panic. But Kennedy went a step further by also endorsing Donald Trump for the presidency on Friday.

In the intervening few days, the Democrats and the media (but we repeat ourselves) have shown how not-at-all scared they are at this announcement by dredging up any and all dirt they could possibly find about RFK to try to discredit him. His family, none of whom have accomplished even 1/100th of what Kennedy has in his professional life basically disowned him. On Saturday morning, The Atlantic published an unconfirmed editorial from one of Kennedy's college roommates claiming that RFK sold him cocaine. Yes, in college. In America. In the '70s.

Wait, shouldn't that make Hunter Biden fans happy? And it's funny how The Atlantic had that story published so quickly when the alleged incident happened at Harvard 50 years ago. Gosh, it's almost like they were sitting on it, waiting for the right moment.  

Then yesterday, Axios decided to get in on the Kennedy-bashing, reporting that an environmental group is calling for RFK Jr. to be investigated for taking the head of a dead whale home with him in 1994. 

An environmental advocacy organization called for the investigation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. following the resurfacing of an interview where his daughter said he cut a dead whale's head with a chainsaw.

Why it matters: The former presidential candidate may have committed a felony by transporting a marine mammal skull, the Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund said.

  • The center's national political director, Brett Hartl, urged the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to investigate the incident.

Grab Your Nonsense Word Salad Secret Decoder Ring As Kamala Attempts to Explain DEI (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
LOL. The 'Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund.' That's a lot of words to hide the fact that you are a woke Democratic fundraising operation. 

A few points, to be clear. Kennedy does not deny this incident. His daughter Kick described how smelly the whale's head was on the way home. It also happened 30 years ago. And it's not like people only learned about it this weekend. It was reported back in 2012 with no action taken. But suddenly, this is now a 'scandal.'

We don't know the statute of limitations on absconding with a dead whale's head, but we kind of have to believe it has expired. Or are the Democrats going to change the law again like they did with E. Jean Carroll and Trump? 

Nope, the Democrats aren't terrified by RFK Jr.'s endorsement. Not at all. LOL. 

It is rather delicious, isn't it? 

That happened a lot more recently and was far more cruel because the whale Kennedy found on the beach was already dead but Fauci's funded 'research' tortured those puppies to death. We're pretty sure that's a felony too, but Axios doesn't care because Fauci is still on their side. (And not reporting on that or calling for investigations is how they make sure he stays on their side. )

Look, if you are trying to get dirt on a Kennedy and the best you can come up with is that he took home the head of an already dead whale or left a dead bear in Central Park, that might be the tamest Kennedy we've ever heard of. 

It's not like he crashed his car into a pond in Massachusetts and fled the scene leaving a young woman to die or anything. 

Some on Twitter were even impressed with the Kennedy story. 

HA. We are so boring by comparison. 

LOL. 

We get it. It's a little weird. But we can't help but notice that the media didn't care about this at all (even though his daughter told the story in Town & Country magazine more than a decade ago) until Kennedy decided that he liked the Bad Orange Man. 

So, you'll excuse us if we don't share their manufactured outrage now. 

It should also be noted that Kennedy is not on the ballot (isn't that what they always told us about Hunter?). He just recognized that Trump is -- by far -- the better candidate this election and that the Democrats are a dumpster fire. 

For that, he must be crucified because, to the media, he is a heretic. 

And the news is only getting worse for Harris with another prominent ex-Democrat, Tulsi Gabbard, also endorsing Trump yesterday. 

We would recommend that Gabbard gird herself for similar excoriation, but we already know she can handle it. After all, she has taken on Hillary Clinton before ... and survived. 

You know, not everyone can say that. 

Meanwhile, we'll just enjoy the collective conniption that Democrats are throwing as, every day, more of their former heroes are backing Trump and telling them that Empress Kamala has no clothes. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ENDORSEMENT MEDIA LAPDOGS AXIOS ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

