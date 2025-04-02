RIP King: Actress Jennifer Tilley Remembers Val Kilmer With EPIC Audition Story

Earlier today, we shared the news that actor Val Kilmer died at the age of 65, following a bout of pneumonia. Kilmer had been diagnosed with throat cancer years ago, a disease that rendered him unable to speak and put an early end to a prolific acting career.

One of his best roles was as lead singer of The Doors, Jim Morrison, in the Oliver Stone film named for the band. Kilmer was Morrison. Sadly, his performance didn't earn an Oscar nod.

Actress Jennifer Tilly remembered the day Kilmer auditioned for the role:

A long time ago, I was auditioning for the movie “The Doors” It was kind of a cattle call. They paired together potential Jims with potential Pamela‘s. And they were running behind so we were spilling out of the casting office, sitting on the porch, the lawn, and the driveway.… — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) April 2, 2025

The entire post reads:

They paired together potential Jims with potential Pamela‘s. And they were running behind so we were spilling out of the casting office, sitting on the porch, the lawn, and the driveway. All of a sudden, a sixties convertible came screeching up, blaring Doors Music at top volume. And a guy jumped out and strode inside: He had wild hair and he was barefoot, shirtless, and wearing nothing but a pair of tight leather pants. We all looked at each other like… Who is this guy? We were more than a little shook by the sheer audacity of his entrance. Well of course it was Val Kilmer and from that minute on, nobody else stood a chance. Rip King.

What a story.

That's how you audition.

It is hard not to read this excellent story in your voice.



RIP. — ThermosMargarine 🇺🇸 (@ThermosMargara) April 2, 2025

She has a very distinctive voice.

Great story. Thanks for sharing, Jennifer. Val was awesome in everything he was in. He is gone way too soon. — Dan Ditzler (@longgonedaddy) April 2, 2025

Way too soon.

This makes me wonder what he was wearing when he rolled into the casting for Willow.



RIP, Iceman. — All school🏆🏆🌴🐶🏈 (@allschool) April 2, 2025

Heh.

If it wasn't a tunic and a sword, we don't want to know.

He was a fabulous actor and played so many roles people do not even know about. One of my favorite roles was Spartan and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang - of course TG and The Doors and so many more- he was just brilliant! Rest in Peace — Cuz I am free as a bird 🐦 (@gparz) April 2, 2025

It was a tremendous career.

I worked as an extra on The Doors. I remember sitting in a theater when he walked onto the stage to film a concert scene. He sang live and truly embodied Jim Morrison. Everyone I was with was blown away by his performance. It felt like a real concert. — KellanSays (@kelsco17) April 2, 2025

That he wasn't nominated for an Oscar is a travesty.

It really is.

One of the greatest audition stories ever told. https://t.co/UKfzlYQsVx — Andrew Smyk (@andrewsmyk) April 2, 2025

The stuff of legend.

Always been a fan of Kilmer. I know he had a rep of being difficult to work with. The best artists are hard to work with because they care so much about their craft. Legend.



I used to work on the lot, 3rd floor of our building, when casting was on the first. Performers filling… https://t.co/aHn9xEXQkZ — Joe Devon (@joedevon) April 2, 2025

The entire post reads:

I used to work on the lot, 3rd floor of our building, when casting was on the first. Performers filling the lobby. You could usually tell by the outfits what was being cast. Thanks for sharing this epic story Jennifer. Though not a visual person, this really evoked in my mind what it must have been like to have him take over that day. I hope the love pouring out for Val brings joy to his family at this difficult time.

So do we.