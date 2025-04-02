RIP King: Actress Jennifer Tilley Remembers Val Kilmer With EPIC Audition Story

‘Show Up for Work’: Rep. Chip Roy Calls Proxy Voting Unconstitutional
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on April 02, 2025
Gregory Bull

Earlier today, we shared the news that actor Val Kilmer died at the age of 65, following a bout of pneumonia. Kilmer had been diagnosed with throat cancer years ago, a disease that rendered him unable to speak and put an early end to a prolific acting career.

One of his best roles was as lead singer of The Doors, Jim Morrison, in the Oliver Stone film named for the band. Kilmer was Morrison. Sadly, his performance didn't earn an Oscar nod.

Actress Jennifer Tilly remembered the day Kilmer auditioned for the role:

The entire post reads:

They paired together potential Jims with potential Pamela‘s. And they were running behind so we were spilling out of the casting office, sitting on the porch, the lawn, and the driveway. All of a sudden, a sixties convertible came screeching up, blaring Doors Music at top volume. And a guy jumped out and strode inside: He had wild hair and he was barefoot, shirtless, and wearing nothing but a pair of tight leather pants. 

We all looked at each other like… Who is this guy?  We were more than a little shook by the sheer audacity of his entrance.  Well of course it was Val Kilmer and from that minute on, nobody else stood a chance. Rip King.

What a story.

That's how you audition.

She has a very distinctive voice.

Way too soon.

Heh.

If it wasn't a tunic and a sword, we don't want to know.

It was a tremendous career.

That he wasn't nominated for an Oscar is a travesty.

It really is.

The stuff of legend.

The entire post reads:

I used to work on the lot, 3rd floor of our building, when casting was on the first. Performers filling the lobby. You could usually tell by the outfits what was being cast.

Thanks for sharing this epic story Jennifer. Though not a visual person, this really evoked in my mind what it must have been like to have him take over that day.

I hope the love pouring out for Val brings joy to his family at this difficult time.

So do we.

