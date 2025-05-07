Dem Reps Questioning Scott Bessent Show 'the Absolute Stupidity Trump's Cabinet Has to Deal With'

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testified before a House committee today, and some of the Democrats again served as living breathing testaments to the need for term limits.

Advertisement

We'll kick off three separate videos with one Democrat Rep who literally made Bessent laugh, and not in a "ha ha funny" kind of way either. It was more of a "if these kinds of people are in Congress we might be doomed" kind of chuckle. Watch:

This is the absolute stupidity that Trump's cabinet has to deal with.



This NY Democrat can barely speak English, has to be fed questions to ask by her staffer, and tries to imply that she deserves to know critical tariff negotiation details.



Bessent couldn't help but to laugh. pic.twitter.com/trKZ2pV5pw — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 7, 2025

Yikes.

Rep. Maxine Waters also got in on the action and as usual kept stepping on rakes without even realizing it:

🚨Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent embarrasses Maxine Waters 😂



WATERS: “You let these strangers into our Treasury with access to all of the data..."



BESSENT: "No, ma'am. They were Treasury employees." pic.twitter.com/wEMigAVzYv — The Lumberjack (@timbeeeeeer) May 7, 2025

Nice try, Maxine.

Our favorite clip, though, might be Dem Rep. Gregory Meeks not understanding what exactly Bessent was referring to in his answer pointing out that Joe Biden wasn't really the person at the wheel over the last four years. Watch:

Scott Bessent doesn’t miss!



This Democrat doesn’t even have a clue as to the joke he’s making.



🤣 pic.twitter.com/t3ofiifvys — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 7, 2025

The fact that Bessent refused to explain to Meeks what he was talking about made it even funnier.