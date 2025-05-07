VIP
Mississippi’s Education Surge Defies Stereotypes As Blue State Students Struggle
Andrew Cuom-NO: Disgraced Former Gov. Vows Independent Run If He Loses Democratic NYC...
Congrats, CBS! You Win the Prize for the Most CRINGE Coverage of the...
Senator Thom Tillis' Betrayal — Something Big Is Coming
UM, NO: Politico's Europe Arm Says Cardinals Looked to Fictional 'Conclave' Film for...
Jemele Hill’s Latest Take: Trans Athletes Are the New MLK, Proving She’s the...
Can We Get Comment From Sen. Van Hollen on the Latest News About...
Wisconsin Rep. Doesn't Understand Social Security, but He Did Get the Hogg Memo...
VIP
Remember Biden's Gaza Pier? That Story Just Got Even WORSE
Pete Buttigieg Says It's Too Hard to Build Things in America Because of...
People Can't Help but Notice What's Missing From Calif's High Speed Rail's 'Real...
Sit Down, Stolen Valor: Tim Walz Weighs in on Trans Military Ban and...
Take Me Out to the Brawl Game: Ballpark Employee Puts a Smackdown on...
VIP
Scott Jennings Schools CNN Panel on Trump’s Military Parade and Hegseth’s Morale-Boosting

Dem Reps Questioning Scott Bessent Show 'the Absolute Stupidity Trump's Cabinet Has to Deal With'

Doug P. | 2:10 PM on May 07, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testified before a House committee today, and some of the Democrats again served as living breathing testaments to the need for term limits.

Advertisement

We'll kick off three separate videos with one Democrat Rep who literally made Bessent laugh, and not in a "ha ha funny" kind of way either. It was more of a "if these kinds of people are in Congress we might be doomed" kind of chuckle. Watch: 

Yikes.

Rep. Maxine Waters also got in on the action and as usual kept stepping on rakes without even realizing it:

Recommended

Congrats, CBS! You Win the Prize for the Most CRINGE Coverage of the Conclave (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Nice try, Maxine. 

Our favorite clip, though, might be Dem Rep. Gregory Meeks not understanding what exactly Bessent was referring to in his answer pointing out that Joe Biden wasn't really the person at the wheel over the last four years. Watch:

The fact that Bessent refused to explain to Meeks what he was talking about made it even funnier. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Congrats, CBS! You Win the Prize for the Most CRINGE Coverage of the Conclave (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Wisconsin Rep. Doesn't Understand Social Security, but He Did Get the Hogg Memo to Swear on X
Grateful Calvin
Senator Thom Tillis' Betrayal — Something Big Is Coming
Twitchy Video
Jemele Hill’s Latest Take: Trans Athletes Are the New MLK, Proving She’s the Usain Bolt of Stupidity
justmindy
UM, NO: Politico's Europe Arm Says Cardinals Looked to Fictional 'Conclave' Film for Real Life Guidance
Amy Curtis
Can We Get Comment From Sen. Van Hollen on the Latest News About the Dems' Favorite 'Maryland Dad'?
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Congrats, CBS! You Win the Prize for the Most CRINGE Coverage of the Conclave (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement