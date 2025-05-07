Dem Reps Questioning Scott Bessent Show 'the Absolute Stupidity Trump's Cabinet Has to Deal With'

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testified before a House committee today, and some of the Democrats again served as living breathing testaments to the need for term limits.
We'll kick off three separate videos with one Democrat Rep who literally made Bessent laugh, and not in a "ha ha funny" kind of way either. It was more of a "if these kinds of people are in Congress we might be doomed" kind of chuckle. Watch:
This is the absolute stupidity that Trump's cabinet has to deal with.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 7, 2025
This NY Democrat can barely speak English, has to be fed questions to ask by her staffer, and tries to imply that she deserves to know critical tariff negotiation details.
Bessent couldn't help but to laugh. pic.twitter.com/trKZ2pV5pw
Yikes.
Rep. Maxine Waters also got in on the action and as usual kept stepping on rakes without even realizing it:
🚨Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent embarrasses Maxine Waters 😂— The Lumberjack (@timbeeeeeer) May 7, 2025
WATERS: “You let these strangers into our Treasury with access to all of the data..."
BESSENT: "No, ma'am. They were Treasury employees." pic.twitter.com/wEMigAVzYv
Nice try, Maxine.
Our favorite clip, though, might be Dem Rep. Gregory Meeks not understanding what exactly Bessent was referring to in his answer pointing out that Joe Biden wasn't really the person at the wheel over the last four years. Watch:
Scott Bessent doesn’t miss!— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 7, 2025
This Democrat doesn’t even have a clue as to the joke he’s making.
🤣 pic.twitter.com/t3ofiifvys
The fact that Bessent refused to explain to Meeks what he was talking about made it even funnier.
