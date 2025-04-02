'Quiet Part Out Loud' Alert! CNN's Jake Tapper and Kara Swisher Explain Difference...
VIP
W Is for 'Winsome Sears': Why Republicans MUST Win the Virginia Election This...
Scott Jennings Has Advice for GOP While Shooting Down CNN Guest’s Theory MAGA...
Silver Lining Losers: Jake Tapper and Dana Bash Try to Mine Victory from...
Cory Booker’s Record 25 Hour Filibuster Overshadowed by Dem Party’s All-Time Low 21%...
Sinking Fast: Polling Shows Democrat Party Plummeting to Lowest Approval Rating Ever (and...
VIP
Woman Claims MAGA Woke the Beast, Promises Woke 2.0
Mixed Bag: Republicans Lose Wisconsin Supreme Court Race but Get Surprising Voter ID...
TIME: Marie Le Pen’s Conviction Was a Good Day for French Democracy
Rep. Pramilla Jayapal Launches ’Resistance Labs’ to Be 'Street Ready' to Fight Trump
Decision Desk HQ Projects Susan Crawford to Win Wisconsin Supreme Court Seat
Sam Stein: Absolute BLOODBATH at HHS/NIH/CDC
Tilting at Windmills: Crockett and Company Are Trying to Save Women From the...
Claire McCaskill Says Pete Hegseth is Embarrassing and the Troops Know It

'Tombstone' and 'Top Gun' Star Val Kilmer Dead at 65

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:30 AM on April 02, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File

Val Kilmer, the prolific character actor best known for his roles as Doc Holliday in 'Tombstone', Iceman in 'Top Gun', and the titular character in 'Batman Forever' has died.

Advertisement

He was 65 years old.

More from Variety:

Val Kilmer, who played Bruce Wayne in 'Batman Forever,' channeled Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone‘s 'The Doors' and starred as a tubercular Doc Holliday in 'Tombstone,; died Tuesday in Los Angeles. His daughter Mercedes told The New York Times the cause was pneumonia. He was 65. He had been battling throat cancer for several years.

Kilmer’s reps did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment. 

The baby-faced blonde actor had a solid run as a leading man with a volatile reputation in the ’80s and ’90s, starring in 'Top Gun,' 'Real Genius,' 'Willow,' 'Heat,' and 'The Saint.' He returned briefly to screens in 2022’s 'Top Gun: Maverick' although he could no longer speak due to his cancer.

Kilmer was born in Los Angeles in 1959. He studied at Hollywood's Professional's School and later at Julliard. His debut role was in the 1984 comedy 'Top Secret!'; he went on to perform in over one hundred TV and film roles. In addition to 'Top Gun', 'Batman Forever', and 'Tombstone', Kilmer also took an impressive turn as Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone's 'The Doors' (1991).

Recommended

'Quiet Part Out Loud' Alert! CNN's Jake Tapper and Kara Swisher Explain Difference Between Soros and Musk
Doug P.
Advertisement

There were also other movies:

And the fantasy film 'Willow':

Fellow actor James Woods remembered Kilmer:

'Gone too soon' is a common theme:

65 is far too young.

'Batman Forever' was the first movie this writer was allowed to see in the theater by herself.

Despite his body of work, he was never nominated for an Oscar or Emmy.

Advertisement

Very true. He lost the role to Kyle MacLachlan.

Kilmer's final on-screen performance was in the 2022 film 'Top Gun: Maverick':

It was his swan song, and what a touching swan song it was.

Val Kilmer is survived by his children, daughter Mercedes and son Jack, as well as his former wife, Joanne Whalley.

Our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.

Tags: CELEBRITIES DEATH HOLLYWOOD MOVIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Quiet Part Out Loud' Alert! CNN's Jake Tapper and Kara Swisher Explain Difference Between Soros and Musk
Doug P.
Scott Jennings Has Advice for GOP While Shooting Down CNN Guest’s Theory MAGA Just Voted Dem
Warren Squire
Sam Stein: Absolute BLOODBATH at HHS/NIH/CDC
Brett T.
Silver Lining Losers: Jake Tapper and Dana Bash Try to Mine Victory from Democrat Losses in Florida
Warren Squire
Catherine Herridge and Michael Shellenberger Team Up to Prove the FBI Interfered In the 2020 Election
Amy Curtis
Sinking Fast: Polling Shows Democrat Party Plummeting to Lowest Approval Rating Ever (and We Love It!)
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Quiet Part Out Loud' Alert! CNN's Jake Tapper and Kara Swisher Explain Difference Between Soros and Musk Doug P.
Advertisement