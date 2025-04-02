'Tombstone' and 'Top Gun' Star Val Kilmer Dead at 65

Val Kilmer, the prolific character actor best known for his roles as Doc Holliday in 'Tombstone', Iceman in 'Top Gun', and the titular character in 'Batman Forever' has died.

He was 65 years old.

Val Kilmer, Star of 'Batman Forever,' 'Tombstone,' Dies at 65 https://t.co/iTfHQcI19v — Variety (@Variety) April 2, 2025

Val Kilmer, who played Bruce Wayne in 'Batman Forever,' channeled Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone‘s 'The Doors' and starred as a tubercular Doc Holliday in 'Tombstone,; died Tuesday in Los Angeles. His daughter Mercedes told The New York Times the cause was pneumonia. He was 65. He had been battling throat cancer for several years. Kilmer’s reps did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment. The baby-faced blonde actor had a solid run as a leading man with a volatile reputation in the ’80s and ’90s, starring in 'Top Gun,' 'Real Genius,' 'Willow,' 'Heat,' and 'The Saint.' He returned briefly to screens in 2022’s 'Top Gun: Maverick' although he could no longer speak due to his cancer.

Kilmer was born in Los Angeles in 1959. He studied at Hollywood's Professional's School and later at Julliard. His debut role was in the 1984 comedy 'Top Secret!'; he went on to perform in over one hundred TV and film roles. In addition to 'Top Gun', 'Batman Forever', and 'Tombstone', Kilmer also took an impressive turn as Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone's 'The Doors' (1991).

He was one of my favorites. I like many of his movies. Here is one I have not seen mentioned yet that I still like a lot and rewatch regularly: pic.twitter.com/UqrvFYYlXN — Midnight (@Nocte_Insanire) April 2, 2025

how i remember him. rip. pic.twitter.com/SIoPdhhKbC — Jon Fields (@TheeJonFields) April 2, 2025

His rendition of Doc Holliday in Tombstone was what every actor dreams of achieving. So many wonderful performances. Sad to lose him so soon.



RIP Val Kilmer. https://t.co/EHfqFhmSM4 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 2, 2025

Rest in peace, Val Kilmer. Gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/0JXZGBeZhf — The Critical Drinker (@TheCriticalDri2) April 2, 2025

65 is far too young.

Aw man. A part of my youth is gone. 😔 RIP, Val Kilmer. 💔 pic.twitter.com/FlfFaAkO2J — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) April 2, 2025

'Batman Forever' was the first movie this writer was allowed to see in the theater by herself.

Despite his body of work, he was never nominated for an Oscar or Emmy.

Val Kilmer, gone at 65. Cancer in all its cruelty. He may have been a self-sabotaging diva, but then again you might have been too if you narrowly missed out on playing Paul Atreides only to then debut on film as Nick Rivers.



R.I.P. to the coolest cowboy of them all: pic.twitter.com/pmzG1pRMNo — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) April 2, 2025

Very true. He lost the role to Kyle MacLachlan.

Kilmer's final on-screen performance was in the 2022 film 'Top Gun: Maverick':

I still remember hearing people in the theater cry during this moment between Val Kilmer & Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick. I’m so incredibly thankful Cruise insisted on this scene because this moment is forever. RIP, Iceman. pic.twitter.com/qxoiEhz8wS — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) April 2, 2025

It was his swan song, and what a touching swan song it was.

Val Kilmer is survived by his children, daughter Mercedes and son Jack, as well as his former wife, Joanne Whalley.

Our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.