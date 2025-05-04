Harmeet Dhillon OWNS WaPo Reporter Who Played Immigration Semantics With Derby Winning Jockey

We are very impressed with the work Harmeet K. Dhillon has done at the DOJ thus far. Not only is she putting the heat to AZ Governor Katie Hobbs, but she also cleaned house at the DOJ after taking office.

Advertisement

Today, she took on a Washington Post reporter who tried to politicize the Kentucky Derby and illegal immigration:

In America, legal immigrants are awesome and many serve in the Trump administration. I am one. Junior Alvarado is leading in sports. Many like Elon change the world. Stop conflating law-abiding citizens with criminal gangbangers, drug dealers, and human traffickers. We see you. https://t.co/LX32GXPQwO — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) May 4, 2025

BOOM.

The left loves to obscure the distinction between legal and illegal immigration



The former is good



The latter has potential to destroy a nation — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 4, 2025

They're nothing if not consistently inconsistent.

The “free” press 🙄🙄🙄 — Diana Summers (@ladydshops) May 4, 2025

It's a total mystery why no one trusts the media anymore.

Total. Mystery.

NOT.

My wife is an immigrant. We did it the legal way.



Immigrants who actually love America are a joy. — Implicit Truths (@CrayCrayBlocker) May 4, 2025

Yes, they are.

Is it just me, or has Harmeet become even more BADA** since joining the Trump administration? Loving it, btw. — James Katchen - (@JamesKatchen) May 4, 2025

She always was, but now she's got the power to use that bada**ery for good. And we love that.

This kind of lie is the only way the left can sound anywhere close to sane when discussing immigration. — Jeff (@JeffAthwart) May 4, 2025

And even then, they don't sound sane. Because their lies are easily refuted.

They love using tricky wording, to mislead. It only makes them the liars, that they are. They think we're not hearing the deception. Frauds all of them! — Rebecca1_usa (@JodykidP) May 4, 2025

It's positively Orwellian.

Here here!!! Legal immigrants are always part of our American story.



But with this immigration comes a call for integration into society, or at a bare minimum, not a threat to society.



An immigrant must understand America and her governing principles and agree to perpetuate… https://t.co/avJu8AmOWz — EG Arnold (@egarnold) May 4, 2025

All of this.

So much ignorance, there is a difference between legal and illegal, right from wrong, and good from evil. https://t.co/rCbDgkwyM2 — Jay Shepard (@JaytheShepard1) May 4, 2025

The Left remains incapable of seeing this.

Thank you Harmeet. This has to be explained to them over and over and over apparently. So the name of the horse, the irony escapes them? https://t.co/v6g9RgzQEt — St. Snickerdoodle (@marylbracey) May 4, 2025

The irony was completely lost on them.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it. FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo codeto get 60% off your membership.



