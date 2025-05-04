'Someone Forgot to Tell Stock Traders': WSJ Notes That 'the Market Is Roaring...
Harmeet Dhillon OWNS WaPo Reporter Who Played Immigration Semantics With Derby Winning Jockey

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on May 04, 2025
Gif

We are very impressed with the work Harmeet K. Dhillon has done at the DOJ thus far. Not only is she putting the heat to AZ Governor Katie Hobbs, but she also cleaned house at the DOJ after taking office.

Advertisement

Today, she took on a Washington Post reporter who tried to politicize the Kentucky Derby and illegal immigration:

BOOM.

They're nothing if not consistently inconsistent.

It's a total mystery why no one trusts the media anymore.

Total. Mystery.

NOT.

Yes, they are.

She always was, but now she's got the power to use that bada**ery for good. And we love that.

And even then, they don't sound sane. Because their lies are easily refuted.

It's positively Orwellian.

All of this.

The Left remains incapable of seeing this.

The irony was completely lost on them.

