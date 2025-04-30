Well ... Bye! Half of DOJ Civil Rights Division Quits After Harmeet Dhillon Lays Down the Law

We've had a lot of fun highlighting the crying, melodramatic TikToks from low-level federal staffers who just can't understand why DOGE is getting rid of their jobs when they can't even list five things they did at work last week. For the most part, these people are a waste of taxpayer money, but other than that, they don't truly have any nefarious designs. They simply need a wake-up call that in the real world, you have to produce at your job or find another job.

The same cannot be said, unfortunately, of the attorneys who work at the Department of Justice, specifically in the Civil Rights Division. These are government officials with real power and influence. Under Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, and former DOJ Civil Rights chief Kristen Clarke, we saw that they had no compunctions about wielding that power against innocent Americans, prosecuting parents for protesting at school board meetings or arresting pro-lifers for singing outside of abortion clinics, just to name two of many examples.

When Harmeet Dhillion was named as President Trump's new head of the Civil Rights Division, she promised big changes, and she is starting to deliver them. Her priority is enforcing the law, and she has told the attorneys in her division that their focus is going to be on investigating violations of civil rights that the previous administration happily ignored.

That's awesome for America, but that's not the story here. We knew Dhillon would do this.

No, the amazing part of the new direction at the DOJ is how many of those powerful attorneys have decided to quit rather than defend the civil rights of ALL Americans. The number is staggering.

🚨 The Washington Post reported that about half of the lawyers in the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division resigned after the new head of the division, Harmeet Dhillon ordered her team to focus on combating anti-Semitism, transgender women's participation in women's sports,… pic.twitter.com/JIqqmoobmc — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) April 29, 2025

The tweet concludes by adding 'woke ideology' to those first two areas of focus.

We're not going to waste anyone's time with extensive quotes from the Washington Post article. It is every bit the hit job you would expect from the dead legacy media, calling Dhillon a 'Republican activist' and an 'extremist,' and citing endless 'anonymous sources' critical of her.

Yawn.

But the numbers are pretty eye-opening, and they don't say anything good about the attorneys who are taking their ball and going home.

More than 100 division attorneys have already said they will leave their jobs, Dhillon told conservative podcaster Glenn Beck during an appearance on his show Saturday. Many departed because they disagree with the division’s new direction, she said. The division had about 380 attorneys when Trump began his second term in the White House. Approximately half have left or said they will leave, according to people familiar with the division, and Dhillon told Beck she had no problem with their departures.

Good. We don't have a problem with them leaving either. In fact, we'll help them pack up their personal effects. The sooner, the better.

You might even say, this is EXACTLY what we voted for. Rooting out the rot in the deep state.

Harmeet is doing magnificent work fixing the DOJ. — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) April 29, 2025

And she's just getting started. We're going to need a LOT more popcorn.

MY headline:

"Justice Department attorneys flee team Trump because they despise jews, women's sports, and heterosexuals" — Professimous (@professimous) April 29, 2025

This would have been a more accurate headline, yes. Which is why the Post didn't use it.

Dhillon was an A+ appointment. She told the Jew hating Democrats in the Civil Rights Division they would have to fight anti-Semitism rather than perpetrate it. They said, "We would rather die a thousand painful deaths." So now they are living in a van down by the river. https://t.co/ALtval0rbH pic.twitter.com/c22MRY56eV — Ayn Reagan (@AynReagan) April 29, 2025

We don't think the legacy media's false narrative that these partisan attorneys are 'the real victims' is going to fly with anyone.

What do you call half the lawyers resigning from the Civil Rights Division of the DOJ?



A start. https://t.co/hmBfJ57cwU — Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) April 29, 2025

Dhillon noted to Glenn Beck that the departures would cause some short-term problems as the Civil Rights Division would have to staff up with a lot of attorneys. But in the long term, it's a huge win for civil rights in America.

The Obama administration literally had an (unannounced) policy that it would not take cases in which the victims of civil rights laws violations were white. It stacked DOJ's CRD with lawyers who were on board with this. Good riddance. https://t.co/ciMtzADQKv — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) April 29, 2025

One interesting aspect of this exodus is that during Trump's first administration, many of those Obama attorneys did NOT leave the DOJ.

The Washington Post tries to frame this as another example of Trump's 'extremism' the second time around. But what it reads like to us is that President Trump learned a lot of lessons from his first term in office. And he is not going to repeat the same mistakes.

Weird that a bunch of lawyers would quit when order to prosecute civil rights violations. https://t.co/07BJOkBLwO — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 29, 2025

It's almost like they're saying the quiet part out loud, isn't it?

I guess they were upset they’d no longer be able to prosecute 88-year-old Holocaust survivors for singing songs outside Planned Parenthood clinics https://t.co/7h5qvqvvtf — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 29, 2025

Awww. The poor dears. We'll bet many of them end up working for Planned Parenthood.

Great start!! Let the trash take itself out to the curb. https://t.co/tDqQ6I81FD — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) April 29, 2025

She didn't even have to fire them (though many have been offered standard government severance packages).

It's like Trump's self-deportation policy, except for corrupt attorneys.

Lib lawyers: We want to focus on protecting the disenfranchised and fighting for people's rights.



Dhillon: Okay, here's a list of things that objectively harm Jews and women and institutionalize racial prejudice.



Libs: Eww, no, not like that! https://t.co/gGnztFepoL — Senator Tim Whatley (no anti-dentites, please) (@senator_tim) April 29, 2025

HA. Exactly.

LOL. Now, there's an outstanding Photoshop.

We honestly cannot love Harmeet Dhillon enough.

If she keeps this up, and we're sure she will, we may even end up with an honest and effective DOJ Civil Rights Division.

As much as anything else President Trump is doing, that will go a long way toward making America great again.

Editor's Note: The Deep State is working overtime to subvert President Trump's agenda and the will of the people.



