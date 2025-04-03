VIP
Targeted Tesla Owner Seeks Whopping $1 Million in Lawsuit Against Man Who Allegedly Keyed His Vehicle

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on April 03, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

A Tesla owner is looking to make an example of an idiot who put the Democrat Party’s violent rhetoric into action. He’s filed a $1 million civil lawsuit against the man who allegedly keyed his Tesla vehicle while it was parked at an airport.

Here’s more. (READ)

A Tesla owner has just filed a $1 MILLION lawsuit against the man who keyed his car.

The victim says he intends to send a “STRONG MESSAGE” to the people terrorizing Tesla owners.

Another case of FAFO! This is going to be an EXPENSIVE one for the clown who decided to key an innocent man’s car.

Here’s the full news report. (WATCH)

Commenters say if all victims of Tesla-targeted acts of vandalism filed lawsuits it would send ripples through the movement to think twice.

Posters hope the victim wins the lawsuit.

Realistically, it’s unlikely the Tesla owner’s going to get that massive payout but posters say that’s not entirely the point of getting a court involved.

Many believe that a series of lawsuits where the victims win and the vandals get sentenced to fines and time behind bars would be a sufficient deterrent to stop other would-be vandals and domestic terrorists. We’ll have wait and see how this case plays out.

Tags: DEMOCRATS DOMESTIC TERRORISM DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ELON MUSK LAWSUIT TESLA

