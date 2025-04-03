Targeted Tesla Owner Seeks Whopping $1 Million in Lawsuit Against Man Who Allegedly Keyed His Vehicle

A Tesla owner is looking to make an example of an idiot who put the Democrat Party’s violent rhetoric into action. He’s filed a $1 million civil lawsuit against the man who allegedly keyed his Tesla vehicle while it was parked at an airport.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

A Tesla owner has just filed a $1 MILLION lawsuit against the man who keyed his car. The victim says he intends to send a “STRONG MESSAGE” to the people terrorizing Tesla owners. Another case of FAFO! This is going to be an EXPENSIVE one for the clown who decided to key an innocent man’s car.

Here’s the full news report. (WATCH)

🚨 NEW: A Tesla owner has just filed a $1 MILLION lawsuit against the man who keyed his car



The victim says he intends to send a “STRONG MESSAGE” to the people terrorizing Tesla owners



Another case of FAFO! 🔥



This is going to be an EXPENSIVE one for the clown who decided to… pic.twitter.com/qGvNpsS3HJ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 2, 2025

Commenters say if all victims of Tesla-targeted acts of vandalism filed lawsuits it would send ripples through the movement to think twice.

If every victim will do this same thing, this crap will cease very quickly…🙌 — Trevor Thacker (@trethack24) April 2, 2025

Guaranteed! I recommend every victim take the same action.



Many DAs won’t deliver consequences for these fcks.



It’s up to us to do it. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 2, 2025

Posters hope the victim wins the lawsuit.

I hope he gets every red cent — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) April 2, 2025

This idiot will be spend 6 months in jail, be a convicted felon, AND owe $1 million to the victim by the time this is said and done 🤣🔥 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 2, 2025

Realistically, it’s unlikely the Tesla owner’s going to get that massive payout but posters say that’s not entirely the point of getting a court involved.

In no world would he get $1M because his car got keyed. Nor would he ever be able to collect that kind of money — Hex Bird 🇺🇸 (@BirdContactbull) April 2, 2025

The process is the punishment. — RudeAwakening (@PErinMahoney) April 3, 2025

True, but domestic terrorism and/or hate crime claims can work in the owner’s favor. And the court proceedings, court costs, and attorney’s fees should teach this guy, and others, a serious lesson. — DeAnn (@cpideann) April 2, 2025

It doesn't matter. The defendant saddled with that lawsuit, notoriety, public embarrassment, maybe loss of job, attorney's fees and judgement sends a message to all the other criminals vandalizing private property...don't do it. — Frankie2024 (@FrankyCurations) April 2, 2025

Many believe that a series of lawsuits where the victims win and the vandals get sentenced to fines and time behind bars would be a sufficient deterrent to stop other would-be vandals and domestic terrorists. We’ll have wait and see how this case plays out.