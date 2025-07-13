Bernie Sanders is Asking Dem Leadership to Drink the Communist Kool-Aid and Endorse...
VIP
Liberal Afraid Alligator Alcatraz Is Incinerating Illegal Aliens
Florida Franchise? Kristi Noem Says Five States Are Considering Their Own Versions of...
VIP
Shed No Tears for the Bureaucracy
Jillian Michaels Shocked as CNN’s Abby Phillip Defends Illegal Alien Teen Labor on...
Sen. Patty Murray: GOP Is Afraid If Kids Watch PBS They’ll Learn to...
Here's More Info on an Arrested California 'Farm Worker' From the ICE Raid...
Rep. Jayapal Gets Ratioed Into Orbit for Pushing the Left's Latest Pro-Illegal Immigration...
VIP
Bernie for Borders? Sanders Says He Wants to Keep Illegal Aliens Out but...
Harmeet K. Dhillon Lays the Smackdown on Sen. Alex 'Jose' Padilla
He's SUPER SERIOUS, Y'all! Florida Senator Posts Dour Selfie to Demand Oversight of...
Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz Tours Alligator Alcatraz, Says They're Living in Cages
The Party of Women Strikes Again! Zohran Mamdani Thinks NYPD Shouldn't Respond to...
White House’s Banger Memes Trigger Rep. Jamie Raskin

Tom Homan Hammers Hapless Heckler at TPUSA and Sends Him Home to His Momma (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:55 AM on July 13, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A heckler interrupted Border Czar Tom Homan’s speech at TPUSA on Saturday. Homan then verbally ripped the protester to shreds as he was escorted out of the auditorium to cheers from the crowd.

Advertisement

Here’s Homan's titanic takedown. (WATCH)

Oh, man!

Commenters wished they were there to high-five Homan.

We’re glad he’s on our side.

Posters love Homan’s no-nonsense and take-no-prisoners approach and attitude.

Recommended

Jillian Michaels Shocked as CNN’s Abby Phillip Defends Illegal Alien Teen Labor on CA Marijuana Farm
Warren Squire
Advertisement

You just know that heckler thinks he’s a hero.

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations.

Homan doesn’t have time for weak protesters. He sent him back to his momma’s basement to rethink his life and bad choices.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BORDER PATROL BORDER SECURITY CONSERVATISM ICE LAW AND ORDER LAW & ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jillian Michaels Shocked as CNN’s Abby Phillip Defends Illegal Alien Teen Labor on CA Marijuana Farm
Warren Squire
Here's More Info on an Arrested California 'Farm Worker' From the ICE Raid Dems Are Furious About
Doug P.
Rep. Jayapal Gets Ratioed Into Orbit for Pushing the Left's Latest Pro-Illegal Immigration Talking Point
Amy Curtis
White House’s Banger Memes Trigger Rep. Jamie Raskin
Brett T.
Harmeet K. Dhillon Lays the Smackdown on Sen. Alex 'Jose' Padilla
Brett T.
Bernie Sanders is Asking Dem Leadership to Drink the Communist Kool-Aid and Endorse Zohran Mamdani
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jillian Michaels Shocked as CNN’s Abby Phillip Defends Illegal Alien Teen Labor on CA Marijuana Farm Warren Squire
Advertisement