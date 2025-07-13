Tom Homan Hammers Hapless Heckler at TPUSA and Sends Him Home to His Momma (WATCH)

A heckler interrupted Border Czar Tom Homan’s speech at TPUSA on Saturday. Homan then verbally ripped the protester to shreds as he was escorted out of the auditorium to cheers from the crowd.

Here’s Homan's titanic takedown. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: Tom Homan DEMOLISHES a heckler interrupting his speech at TPUSA



HOMAN: “This guy doesn't have the balls to be an ICE officer!"



"The ONLY thing that surprises me is that he doesn’t have purple hair and a nose ring"



"I GUARANTEE you this guy sits down to pee” 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/tEQEyGICS3 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 12, 2025

Oh, man!

Commenters wished they were there to high-five Homan.

Tom is the Goat — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) July 12, 2025

Tom Homan is the 🐐. We need to support and protect our Law Enforcement Officers. — DukeofDallas (@duke_of_dallas) July 12, 2025

A national treasure. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 12, 2025

We’re glad he’s on our side.

Posters love Homan’s no-nonsense and take-no-prisoners approach and attitude.

→ Classic Homan direct, unapologetic, and exactly what we need more of. Call out the nonsense, stand your ground, and never bow to the mob. This is how you defend truth and accountability — Antonio Lozada (@ajlozada) July 12, 2025

You just know that protestor rehearsed his line in the mirror 10 times…



Then got obliterated in under 5 seconds by a dude who’s taken down cartels.



Homan didn’t come to debate, he came to remind them what a backbone looks like. — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) July 12, 2025

You just know that heckler thinks he’s a hero.

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations.

I was listening! Can we clone him? 😁☺️💪🇺🇸❤️🙏 — The Real El Milford (@RealElMilford) July 12, 2025

The way the crowd breaks out into the chant immediately after Tom calls for it is 🔥 — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) July 12, 2025

This is what happens when strength meets safe-space energy. — Masculine Based (@MasculineBased) July 12, 2025

Meet me off stage!!! — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) July 12, 2025

Protestor tried it… Homan ended it in three seconds flat. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) July 12, 2025

Homan doesn’t have time for weak protesters. He sent him back to his momma’s basement to rethink his life and bad choices.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

