Jillian Michaels Shocked as CNN’s Abby Phillip Defends Illegal Alien Teen Labor on CA Marijuana Farm

Media personality Jillian Michaels couldn’t believe the nonsense CNN’s Abby Phillip was spewing recently on NewsNight. This was regarding a recent ICE raid on a marijuana farm in California that was using unaccompanied illegal alien minors for labor. Her argument is a doozy!

Jillian Michaels *ERUPTS* over illegal immigrant children working at raided weed farm and protesters attacking agents "You're telling me undocumented, unaccompanied kids can work at a marijuana farm!?" "Abby, don't give me semantics! Look at the reality of what we're talking about." "Don't attack federal law enforcement agents."

Phillip was wrong, of course.

Posters quickly pointed that out. Even on the surface, it’s pretty crazy to think minors can handle marijuana in any employment capacity.

What Abby is saying is actually not accurate. Children 14 to 15 years old can work in agricultural jobs only during non-school hours and on farms that are considered not to be hazardous. Definitionally marijuana farms are considered hazardous. I looked it up. And if you read the full context of the law, children working on farms is primarily to support small family farms, not industrial labor on industrial scale farms. — AnonSynonymous6 (@anonsynonymous6) July 12, 2025

She is lying!



It is illegal for minors (individuals under 18 years of age) to work on a marijuana farm in California. Under California law, cannabis businesses holding an adult-use (A-license) are explicitly prohibited from employing or retaining anyone under 21 years of age. — Mr. Will Johnson (@ImMrWillJohnson) July 12, 2025

Ever the dutiful Democrats, CNN’s hosts have to go to bat for illegal aliens no matter how stupid it makes them look.

Some posters think Phillip deserves a medal for her mental gymnastics.

The mental gymnastics @abbydphillip is doing to excuse child labor on a weed farm is Olympic-level stupidity. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) July 12, 2025

I didn't have "CNN defending child labor" on my bingo card.



These guys really will take ANY side but the correct one. — blanky mcblank (@f4z6nxjqvx) July 12, 2025

Heck if the Trump administration said the sky is blue CNN would say it was actually red and cover it 24/7 with "scientists" reading out studies on how red it actually is. — houseofjo (@houseofjo162752) July 12, 2025

I'm so sick of this ...... — magamanvegas (@magamanvegas) July 12, 2025

We are, too! But ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are laser-focused on keeping illegal aliens in our country at all costs. If that means justifying illegal alien child labor to cultivate marijuana, they’ll not hesitate to go there.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

