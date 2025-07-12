Jillian Michaels Shocked as CNN’s Abby Phillip Defends Illegal Alien Teen Labor on CA Marijuana Farm

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:45 PM on July 12, 2025
Townhall Media

Media personality Jillian Michaels couldn’t believe the nonsense CNN’s Abby Phillip was spewing recently on NewsNight. This was regarding a recent ICE raid on a marijuana farm in California that was using unaccompanied illegal alien minors for labor. Her argument is a doozy!

Start here. (READ)

Jillian Michaels *ERUPTS* over illegal immigrant children working at raided weed farm and protesters attacking agents

"You're telling me undocumented, unaccompanied kids can work at a marijuana farm!?"

"Abby, don't give me semantics! Look at the reality of what we're talking about."

"Don't attack federal law enforcement agents."

You have to hear Phillip’s demented defense for yourself. (WATCH)

Phillip was wrong, of course.

Posters quickly pointed that out. Even on the surface, it’s pretty crazy to think minors can handle marijuana in any employment capacity.

What Abby is saying is actually not accurate. Children 14 to 15 years old can work in agricultural jobs only during non-school hours and on farms that are considered not to be hazardous. Definitionally marijuana farms are considered hazardous. I looked it up. And if you read the full context of the law, children working on farms is primarily to support small family farms, not industrial labor on industrial scale farms.

— AnonSynonymous6 (@anonsynonymous6) July 12, 2025

Ever the dutiful Democrats, CNN’s hosts have to go to bat for illegal aliens no matter how stupid it makes them look.

Some posters think Phillip deserves a medal for her mental gymnastics.

We are, too! But ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are laser-focused on keeping illegal aliens in our country at all costs. If that means justifying illegal alien child labor to cultivate marijuana, they’ll not hesitate to go there.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

