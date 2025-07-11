Shots Fired at Federal Agents as ICE Raids a Weed Farm in California

Tensions were high on Thursday, as multiple federal agencies, including ICE, carried out an immigration enforcement operation at a California marijuana farm. While ICE worked to weed out the illegal aliens, a bunch of dopes showed up to interfere, and chaos ensued.

Advertisement

Local news station KTLA5 reported from the scene that ICE had detained at least one hundred (possibly as many as two hundred) workers on the Ventura County farm.

Watch:

HAPPENING NOW: ICE agents raid Ventura County Farm in California.



Reporter: "It's gonna be at least 100 workers being detained, maybe even a couple of hundred."



What the heck is happening in Trump's America? pic.twitter.com/TtibQDodJn — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) July 10, 2025

It should be noted that ICE has not released an official number of those detained.

It wasn't long before a large mob arrived and confronted agents carrying out the raid. In what has become typical angry mob behavior, especially on the left coast, officers were soon being pelted with rocks and other objects. They responded with tear gas and smoke bombs as the confrontation quickly spun out of control.

🚨NOW — Protestors CLASH with ICE as they conduct an immigration raid across a MARIJUANA farm in LA.



It appears tear gas and smoke bombs were thrown into the crowd.



Helicopters, police officers, ICE agents, and military vehicles are at the scene. pic.twitter.com/vLTlg6xL5T — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 10, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Pink haired protesters are ramming Mexican flags into the tires of U.S. military vehicles & smashing the flagpoles against the windows — amid an immigration raid at a cannabis farm in Camarillo, CA.



Idiots. Arrest them. pic.twitter.com/RDDJDnUXGb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 10, 2025

The situation escalated to potentially deadly levels when a protester appeared to fire shots at officers while he retreated.

Of course, the media spun the coverage of the 'Mostly Peaceful' riot the best they could.

A protester was seen apparently firing some kind of weapon at federal agents during the immigration raid at a farm near Camarillo on Thursday. It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the chaos. https://t.co/tZBT2XnVEH pic.twitter.com/p4YZ3qkHnM — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) July 10, 2025

'Apparently firing some kind of weapon?' ABC goes on to explain that the man opened fire after agents fired smoke canisters at the crowd.

“Some kind of weapon.”



Stevie Wonder could tell that’s a gun. https://t.co/OKsz0Bu7UN — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 11, 2025

If the same video was showing right wingers ABC would have called it a "military-style assault rifle." — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 11, 2025

We thought the left was supposed to be about peace, love, and happiness. They hate guns. Right?

Federal agents called in air support as they struggled to disperse the crowd.

Federal agents using Black Hawks to support ICE raids on California farms pic.twitter.com/ZgLBpaj1Ty — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) July 11, 2025

Advertisement

California Governor Gavin Newsom denounced the raid, blamed Trump and Stephen Miller, but failed to say anything about rioters shooting at federal agents.

Governor Gavin Newsom's Office issued a scathing statement regarding Thursday's immigration enforcement operations, singling out President Donald Trump's top advisor: "There's a real cost to these inhumane immigration actions on hardworking families and communities, including farmworker communities, across America. Instead of supporting the businesses and workers that drive our economy and way of life, Stephen Miller's tactics evoke chaos, fear and terror within our communities at every turn. At Miller's direction, Trump's agents continue to detain U.S. citizens and racially profile Americans, ripping families apart and disappearing parents and workers into cruel federal detention centers to meet their self-imposed arrest quotas."

Maybe he was secretly proud of the protesters, or he may have been running late for his bi-weekly mani-pedi. Either way, the loony left is becoming increasingly violent, and statist politicians, like Governor Hair Gel, appear increasingly supportive.

These images perfectly capture the current state of the Democrat party. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 10, 2025

Advertisement

ICE needs to find out how these activists are able to respond so quickly and they also need to arrest them for interfering with federal operations.



This should be grounds for 20 years in prison. It would stop overnight. Where is DOJ? — ERIK FINMAN (@erikfinman) July 10, 2025

Damage of government property and attacking agents? Give those domestic terrorists the maximum penalty. — Infinite (@Beyond_Dark_TM) July 10, 2025

It isn't clear how many illegal aliens were detained in the operation or how many arrests were made during the ensuing riot.

It is crystal clear that California has gone to pot.