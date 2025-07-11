DNC Chair Ken Martin Says the Dem Party Tent is Big Enough to...
Shots Fired at Federal Agents as ICE Raids a Weed Farm in California

Eric V.
Eric V. | 7:00 AM on July 11, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

Tensions were high on Thursday, as multiple federal agencies, including ICE, carried out an immigration enforcement operation at a California marijuana farm. While ICE worked to weed out the illegal aliens, a bunch of dopes showed up to interfere, and chaos ensued.

Local news station KTLA5 reported from the scene that ICE had detained at least one hundred (possibly as many as two hundred) workers on the Ventura County farm.

Watch:

It should be noted that ICE has not released an official number of those detained.

It wasn't long before a large mob arrived and confronted agents carrying out the raid. In what has become typical angry mob behavior, especially on the left coast, officers were soon being pelted with rocks and other objects. They responded with tear gas and smoke bombs as the confrontation quickly spun out of control.

The situation escalated to potentially deadly levels when a protester appeared to fire shots at officers while he retreated.

Of course, the media spun the coverage of the 'Mostly Peaceful' riot the best they could.

'Apparently firing some kind of weapon?' ABC goes on to explain that the man opened fire after agents fired smoke canisters at the crowd.

We thought the left was supposed to be about peace, love, and happiness. They hate guns. Right?

 Federal agents called in air support as they struggled to disperse the crowd.

California Governor Gavin Newsom denounced the raid, blamed Trump and Stephen Miller, but failed to say anything about rioters shooting at federal agents.

Governor Gavin Newsom's Office issued a scathing statement regarding Thursday's immigration enforcement operations, singling out President Donald Trump's top advisor:

"There's a real cost to these inhumane immigration actions on hardworking families and communities, including farmworker communities, across America. Instead of supporting the businesses and workers that drive our economy and way of life, Stephen Miller's tactics evoke chaos, fear and terror within our communities at every turn. At Miller's direction, Trump's agents continue to detain U.S. citizens and racially profile Americans, ripping families apart and disappearing parents and workers into cruel federal detention centers to meet their self-imposed arrest quotas."

Maybe he was secretly proud of the protesters, or he may have been running late for his bi-weekly mani-pedi. Either way, the loony left is becoming increasingly violent, and statist politicians, like Governor Hair Gel, appear increasingly supportive.

It isn't clear how many illegal aliens were detained in the operation or how many arrests were made during the ensuing riot.

It is crystal clear that California has gone to pot.

