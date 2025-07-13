Tom Homan Hammers Hapless Heckler at TPUSA and Sends Him Home to His...
Clarity for Claire: Democrat McCaskill Gets Cause and Effect Lesson After Decrying ICE’s Budget Boost

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:20 AM on July 13, 2025
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Former Senator Claire McCaskill of Missouri is lamenting the newly boosted budget for ICE. She posted her anger over ICE getting more money than the FBI on Saturday. Missing from the Democrat’s X post is her taking responsibility for her party creating the need for the bigger budget in the first place.

Here’s her post. (READ)

Commenters are celebrating ICE’s budget increase since it means we finally have the resources needed to undo the evil of McCaskill’s Democrat Party.

Posters know the swollen budget is necessary to arrest and deport all the illegal aliens let into the country by former President Joe Biden.

What’s truly ‘unbelievable’ is the millions of illegal aliens Biden purposely allowed across the southern border.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

