Clarity for Claire: Democrat McCaskill Gets Cause and Effect Lesson After Decrying ICE’s Budget Boost

Former Senator Claire McCaskill of Missouri is lamenting the newly boosted budget for ICE. She posted her anger over ICE getting more money than the FBI on Saturday. Missing from the Democrat’s X post is her taking responsibility for her party creating the need for the bigger budget in the first place.

Here’s her post. (READ)

ICE now has a bigger budget than the FBI. Unbelievable. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) July 12, 2025

This is great news. pic.twitter.com/eUGtbWUBzR — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 12, 2025

I know!!!



Isn't it wonderful!!!



I voted for this! — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) July 12, 2025

Is Claire trying to get me to love the OBBB more?



Claire-stop! It already passed. You don’t have to sell me on it anymore 😆 — CMFFL82 (@Cmfcity82) July 12, 2025

Commenters are celebrating ICE’s budget increase since it means we finally have the resources needed to undo the evil of McCaskill’s Democrat Party.

Posters know the swollen budget is necessary to arrest and deport all the illegal aliens let into the country by former President Joe Biden.

There are consequences to Biden opening the border and waving millions and millions of illegals in. After they're deported, we can cut the budget. Until then, ICE needs the resources. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 12, 2025

Yes, it’s going to take a lot to clean up the mess that Biden and Mayorkas made. — 🇺🇸Sheri (@SheriCarter18) July 12, 2025

Maybe your party shouldn’t have let millions of people in our country who had no vetting and no business being here. 🤷‍♀️ — Julie McBane (@julie_mcbane) July 12, 2025

That’s what happens when you let 20M people into the country illegally — jerry maga 🇺🇸 (@_jerrymaga) July 12, 2025

That $1,000 and a free ticket home should be looking pretty good now that ICE is better funded than most of the world's militaries. — Citizen Caller (@CitizenCallerUS) July 12, 2025

Tens of millions to deport! pic.twitter.com/Q9zYPLWt5c — Old SF Dude 🇺🇸🇨🇷 (@WasAnActionGuy) July 13, 2025

Biden did this. Your party did this. Own it. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 13, 2025

What’s truly ‘unbelievable’ is the millions of illegal aliens Biden purposely allowed across the southern border.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.