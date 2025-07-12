Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz Tours Alligator Alcatraz, Says They're Living in Cages
The Party of Women Strikes Again! Zohran Mamdani Thinks NYPD Shouldn't Respond to...
JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon Pulls NO PUNCHES In Describing Democrats (WATCH)
Judge Blocks the Trump Administration From Some Aspects of Its Immigration Sweeps in...
Media SPIN: Daily Beast Conveniently Omits the Word 'Illegal' From Poll on Popularity...
NBC News’ Ken Dilanian Fears State Dept. Firings Will Affect Climate Change
Blowing My Mind: Scott Jennings Can't Understand Why Dems Are Defending Child Slave...
Admin Warned That It's Released Hundreds of America's Experts on Democracy 'Into the...
'Fire Them All': Here Are MORE Signs Left Around the State Dept. (the...
This Is a JOKE: Judge Who Blocked Defunding of Planned Parenthood Amends TRO...
Dem Sen. Chris Van Hollen Found New People to Have Margaritas With (Illegals...
Ketanji Brown Jackson: 'I'm Not Afraid to Use My Voice' As She Ignores...
Jasmine Crockett From the Party of Abortion and Soft-on-Crime Policy Says the GOP...
JOURNALISM! New York 'Reporter' Fangirls Over Zohran Mamdani to Tease Upcoming Interview

White House’s Banger Memes Trigger Rep. Jamie Raskin

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on July 12, 2025
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

We have no idea who wrote or how many hands edited President Joe Biden's social media posts before they went up. His "No one is above the law" has aged like milk after he pardoned his felon son and "preemptively pardoned" the January 6 committee and Anthony Fauci. The thing about President Donald Trump's X feed is that you know it's him doing the posting, although it's usually over on his own Truth Social platform.

Advertisement

Under Trump, the official White House account has been posting some banger memes, like these:

Remember when journalists suddenly pretended to care about Catholics when the White House posted the AI image of Trump as the new pope?

Check out this classic from Friday:

Did the White House really post that? It sure did.

The very delicate Rep. Jamie Raskin was triggered by that one:

Recommended

The Party of Women Strikes Again! Zohran Mamdani Thinks NYPD Shouldn't Respond to Domestic Violence Calls
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The Supreme Court has taken a hard look and found out that the president does have powers under Article II.

We can't believe he slipped "ban books" in there. No one's banned any books … they've just removed the ones with explicit sexual images from middle school libraries. Weak. Nowhere in the Constitution does it say that school libraries must make all books available.

Advertisement

Why did Raskin accept one of those preemptive pardons?

***

President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Party of Women Strikes Again! Zohran Mamdani Thinks NYPD Shouldn't Respond to Domestic Violence Calls
Amy Curtis
JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon Pulls NO PUNCHES In Describing Democrats (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Blowing My Mind: Scott Jennings Can't Understand Why Dems Are Defending Child Slave Labor at Weed Farms
Amy Curtis
This Is a JOKE: Judge Who Blocked Defunding of Planned Parenthood Amends TRO (Is She Serious Right Now?!)
Amy Curtis
Judge Blocks the Trump Administration From Some Aspects of Its Immigration Sweeps in LA
Brett T.
NBC News’ Ken Dilanian Fears State Dept. Firings Will Affect Climate Change
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Party of Women Strikes Again! Zohran Mamdani Thinks NYPD Shouldn't Respond to Domestic Violence Calls Amy Curtis
Advertisement