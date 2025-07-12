White House’s Banger Memes Trigger Rep. Jamie Raskin

We have no idea who wrote or how many hands edited President Joe Biden's social media posts before they went up. His "No one is above the law" has aged like milk after he pardoned his felon son and "preemptively pardoned" the January 6 committee and Anthony Fauci. The thing about President Donald Trump's X feed is that you know it's him doing the posting, although it's usually over on his own Truth Social platform.

Advertisement

Under Trump, the official White House account has been posting some banger memes, like these:

HARDWORKING AMERICANS SHOULDN’T PAY A DIME FOR AN ILLEGAL ALIEN’S TUITION. PERIOD. pic.twitter.com/ElYwksPkD4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 10, 2025

THE SYMBOL OF HOPE.



TRUTH. JUSTICE. THE AMERICAN WAY.



SUPERMAN TRUMP. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fwFWeYonAq — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 11, 2025

Remember when journalists suddenly pretended to care about Catholics when the White House posted the AI image of Trump as the new pope?

Check out this classic from Friday:

ICE: Raids marijuana farms filled with illegal aliens



Cryin' Jimmy: “ThEy'Re JuSt StRaWbErRy PiCkErS 😭”



That ain’t produce, holmes. THAT'S PRODUCT. 🌿 https://t.co/D1lr6ij8VB pic.twitter.com/HO2P4XuwKg — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 11, 2025

Did the White House really post that? It sure did.

Nowhere in the Constitution does it say we can’t post banger memes 💥 pic.twitter.com/nwH7NziRBD — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 11, 2025

The very delicate Rep. Jamie Raskin was triggered by that one:

Correct, but the Constitution does say you can’t ship people to a dictator’s prison in El Salvador without Due Process, arrest people without probable clause, ban books, impose tariffs not authorized by Congress or nullify birthright citizenship. Take a peek some time! https://t.co/9Vk5YqU3eA — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) July 12, 2025

The Supreme Court has taken a hard look and found out that the president does have powers under Article II.

We can't believe he slipped "ban books" in there. No one's banned any books … they've just removed the ones with explicit sexual images from middle school libraries. Weak. Nowhere in the Constitution does it say that school libraries must make all books available.

They got due process. — Kal (@kalironside) July 12, 2025

If you have deportation order you had due process — TrOLLinGLiBs (@sparkyman78610) July 12, 2025

I checked. It actually does not say that. There's nothing in the Constitution about a dictator's prison in El Salvador. — John Wilson (@therealjcwilson) July 12, 2025

Due process - he was processed by 2 immigration judges and proven to be a leader of a murderous Central American gang, confirmed by his own president @nayibbukele — IvanV1 (@Ivanv1) July 12, 2025

Show me those parts in the constitution, I must have missed them. — 🇺🇸 John Guiles 🇺🇸 (@JGuiles1966) July 12, 2025

Constitution also doesn't say to harbor illegal aliens. I also believe that in YOUR Oath of Office, you swore to protect against ALL enemies foreign or domestic. — Alabama Slim (@troopranger) July 12, 2025

Good point, it's not in the Constitution.



But "Expedited Removal" without a hearing in front of an immigration judge WAS legalized in the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996.



Which evil Republican President signed that law?



Oh, it was Clinton. — Heartland Grump (@heartland_grump) July 12, 2025

Advertisement

You're so off base on this take its ridiculous — Ran Dakroyd (@RanDakroyd93) July 12, 2025

My gut tells me that you have never actually taken the time to read our Constitution. — America First! aka Asshole 5 (@SierraKilo0811) July 12, 2025

Innocent people don’t require preemptive pardons for persecuting American citizens — FO𝕏 YOU (@F0XYOU) July 12, 2025

Why did Raskin accept one of those preemptive pardons?

***

President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.