Sen. Chris Murphy Is the Latest Dem to Have a Graph Backfire (This Time About Biden, Trump and Russia)

Doug P. | 12:10 PM on December 27, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

The Democrats should really stop trying to use graphs to dunk on President Trump, because when they do things like this happen (in this previous example with the help of the DNC):

WHOOPS! Yeah, costs went up fast when Biden and Harris were in office, and it was nice of the DNC to make that clear earlier this year. 

This is where Sen. Chris Murphy comes in to extend the Democrats' track record when it comes to graphs that don't prove the points they think they do. Here's the latest: 

Really? 

Well, first off...

There's another aspect to Murphy's post: 

Murphy served up a graph that was good enough to point out that Putin waited until Biden was in office to invade Ukraine. 

Another day, another Dem graph intended to own Trump backfires on Biden and the Democrats. 

Advertisement

Advertisement

