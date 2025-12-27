Sen. Chris Murphy Is the Latest Dem to Have a Graph Backfire (This Time About Biden, Trump and Russia)

The Democrats should really stop trying to use graphs to dunk on President Trump, because when they do things like this happen (in this previous example with the help of the DNC):

WHOOPS! Yeah, costs went up fast when Biden and Harris were in office, and it was nice of the DNC to make that clear earlier this year.

This is where Sen. Chris Murphy comes in to extend the Democrats' track record when it comes to graphs that don't prove the points they think they do. Here's the latest:

Trump is weak and Putin knows it. https://t.co/f9mJVDrIdo pic.twitter.com/6BBwEN0GoK — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 27, 2025

Really?

Well, first off...

This represents capacity, not policy.

You likely know that. — Chuck DeVore (@ChuckDeVore) December 27, 2025

Funny how that chart also coincides with them ramping up production and building factories. — Baja on the brain (@BajaontheBrain) December 27, 2025

There's another aspect to Murphy's post:

Under what US president did this war start? — Russell Garley (@RussellGar48527) December 27, 2025

Murphy served up a graph that was good enough to point out that Putin waited until Biden was in office to invade Ukraine.

“ Trump is weak and Putin knows it.”



This war is 3 years old.



Try harder. — Douglas Ritz (@douglasritz) December 27, 2025

Biden was weak and everyone knew it. — Cranky Veteran🇺🇸 (@AndyCazzola) December 27, 2025

Another day, another Dem graph intended to own Trump backfires on Biden and the Democrats.

