Rep. Ro Khanna Waves Off Looming Billionaire Exodus From Calif. (Dems Have NOT Thought This Through)

Doug P. | 10:31 AM on December 27, 2025
ImgFlip

As usual (and especially in states like California and New York), Democrats are looking at other people's money -- specifically billionaires in this case -- and asking themselves "how can we get our hands on more of it?" 

In California, state Dems hope they've found a way and of course haven't thought it all the way through, which is usually the case:  

Billionaires including Peter Thiel, the tech venture capitalist, and Larry Page, a co-founder of Google, are considering cutting or reducing their ties to California by the end of the year because of a proposed ballot measure that could tax the state’s wealthiest residents, according to five people familiar with their thinking.

Mr. Thiel, 58, who owns a home in the Hollywood Hills and operates a personal investment firm from Los Angeles, has explored opening an office for that firm, Thiel Capital, in another state and spending more time outside California, three of the people said.

Other billionaires who appear to be making moves to decrease their presence in California include Mr. Page, 52, a longtime resident of Palo Alto. He has discussed leaving the state by the end of the year, according to two people briefed on the talks.

Naturally, Rep. Ro Khanna of California, instead of re-thinking the proposal so the state Dems don't end up chasing away those tax dollars and lots more, is instead taking the "don't let the door hit ya on the way out" approach: 

Well, good luck with that! 

The Democrats look at everybody else's money and think it's theirs, and whatever you keep is only because of their good graces. 

And as usual the Dems aren't making things very clear. 

Democrats often sound like the Ten Years After song with the lyrics "tax the rich, feed the poor, 'til there are no rich no more" without stopping to wonder what would happen next. 

Other states led by more sane politicians will welcome those billionaires and their companies (and all the tax dollars that comes with them). 

Yeah, we doubt it would work out that way. After all, there's some recent history that serves as an example:

Way to go, Dems!

If California can't make ends meet with the tax revenue they have now, they have a spending problem, not a revenue crisis. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

