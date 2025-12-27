Thump Thump! DeSantis Reminds Citizens: Florida Law Lets Drivers Plow Through Threatening Protester Mobs

Governor DeSantis reminded Floridians they do not have to be sitting ducks if surrounded by crazy Leftist protestors while they are sitting in their cars. Good for him!

🚨 THIS is how all 50 states should do it! Florida law allows citizens to RUN OVER violent mobs if their vehicle is surrounded



DESANTIS: "You don't have to sit there and just be a sitting duck! And let the mob grab you out of your car and drag you through the streets. You have a… pic.twitter.com/FBoRnMg03Z — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 26, 2025

This is how it should be in all fifty states.

In Florida, we run terrorists over.



Under my Thump Thump Act, the rest of America can too.



It’s time to pass my bill and bring this nationwide! https://t.co/WHPkuijMyC — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) December 26, 2025

Free movement is a right of all Americans. Protestors have no right to keep cars from leaving an area. It should never have been allowed. They can protest on sidewalks where they don't interfere with the rights of others.

Should be implemented worldwide.

Pure common sense https://t.co/FIQgHffn7K — Alon Ronen🇮🇱 (@alonrn) December 27, 2025

Here's why so many are moving to Florida.



Common sense governance.



If you don't want to get run over, don't block roads, surround cars and threaten occupants. https://t.co/KnifPlgKjB — Northern Deplorable (@NorthernDe46223) December 27, 2025

Thousands more people packing & moving to Florida today… https://t.co/fE1xJItdui — Ephesians 6:12 Not a Game ✝️ (@NightStar544) December 27, 2025

This is one of the reasons why. DeSantis prioritizes peaceful citizens over criminals. What a concept!

Move to Florida and install a snow plow on the front of your car 🚗. https://t.co/HkpJHkiMsX — professor of common sense (@C1aseydog) December 26, 2025

I'm reposting this.

NOTE: I stop for crazy squirrels that stand in the middle of the road,

BUT . . . it would be pedal to the metal if a bunch of protestors stood in my way and threatened me. https://t.co/ZVjKl5N6P1 — 5thGenTexan (@Angela5thGenTX) December 27, 2025

Squirrels are at least useful to society.

BOOM! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 You mob someone’s car, they should be able to step on the gas peddle & get to safety! #MAGA https://t.co/z80x10Kea1 — Steve Bailey (@SteveBailey80) December 26, 2025

I will never leave Florida https://t.co/hK5dP2jdLV — Allen (@allenruiz23) December 27, 2025

That's understandable.

This is how ALL of America USED to be and how all of it SHOULD be. https://t.co/OuFtFGbIlc — Nobo D M'Portant (@NoboDMportant) December 26, 2025

It's true. That's why you see little nonsense here. https://t.co/1lLhq3C5xE — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 26, 2025

In Florida, if a protest mob or gang attacks you in your car, use it and save your life while ending theirs. https://t.co/loaL81CBwl — ⛪💪AJ🏈⚾ (@TampaBayAndrew) December 26, 2025

Do all Americans a favor.

Fla has got it together — Paul Nichols (@Rifle_3030) December 27, 2025

Another reason to move to florida. @GovRonDeSantis is amazing — CarolAnn 🇨🇦🇺🇲 (@CarolAn64246005) December 26, 2025

During a peaceful protest this won't be an issue. Peaceful protests don't block streets and touch others property. — romans1212 (@cjromans1212) December 26, 2025

Bingo! Angry Leftists have no intention of being peaceful.

