Thump Thump! DeSantis Reminds Citizens: Florida Law Lets Drivers Plow Through Threatening Protester Mobs

Governor DeSantis reminded Floridians they do not have to be sitting ducks if surrounded by crazy Leftist protestors while they are sitting in their cars. Good for him!
🚨 THIS is how all 50 states should do it! Florida law allows citizens to RUN OVER violent mobs if their vehicle is surrounded— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 26, 2025
DESANTIS: "You don't have to sit there and just be a sitting duck! And let the mob grab you out of your car and drag you through the streets. You have a… pic.twitter.com/FBoRnMg03Z
This is how it should be in all fifty states.
In Florida, we run terrorists over.— Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) December 26, 2025
Under my Thump Thump Act, the rest of America can too.
It’s time to pass my bill and bring this nationwide! https://t.co/WHPkuijMyC
Free movement is a right of all Americans. Protestors have no right to keep cars from leaving an area. It should never have been allowed. They can protest on sidewalks where they don't interfere with the rights of others.
Should be implemented worldwide.— Alon Ronen🇮🇱 (@alonrn) December 27, 2025
Pure common sense https://t.co/FIQgHffn7K
Here's why so many are moving to Florida.— Northern Deplorable (@NorthernDe46223) December 27, 2025
Common sense governance.
If you don't want to get run over, don't block roads, surround cars and threaten occupants. https://t.co/KnifPlgKjB
Recommended
Thousands more people packing & moving to Florida today… https://t.co/fE1xJItdui— Ephesians 6:12 Not a Game ✝️ (@NightStar544) December 27, 2025
This is one of the reasons why. DeSantis prioritizes peaceful citizens over criminals. What a concept!
Move to Florida and install a snow plow on the front of your car 🚗. https://t.co/HkpJHkiMsX— professor of common sense (@C1aseydog) December 26, 2025
I'm reposting this.— 5thGenTexan (@Angela5thGenTX) December 27, 2025
NOTE: I stop for crazy squirrels that stand in the middle of the road,
BUT . . . it would be pedal to the metal if a bunch of protestors stood in my way and threatened me. https://t.co/ZVjKl5N6P1
Squirrels are at least useful to society.
BOOM! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 You mob someone’s car, they should be able to step on the gas peddle & get to safety! #MAGA https://t.co/z80x10Kea1— Steve Bailey (@SteveBailey80) December 26, 2025
I will never leave Florida https://t.co/hK5dP2jdLV— Allen (@allenruiz23) December 27, 2025
That's understandable.
This is how ALL of America USED to be and how all of it SHOULD be. https://t.co/OuFtFGbIlc— Nobo D M'Portant (@NoboDMportant) December 26, 2025
It's true. That's why you see little nonsense here. https://t.co/1lLhq3C5xE— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 26, 2025
In Florida, if a protest mob or gang attacks you in your car, use it and save your life while ending theirs. https://t.co/loaL81CBwl— ⛪💪AJ🏈⚾ (@TampaBayAndrew) December 26, 2025
Do all Americans a favor.
Fla has got it together— Paul Nichols (@Rifle_3030) December 27, 2025
Another reason to move to florida. @GovRonDeSantis is amazing— CarolAnn 🇨🇦🇺🇲 (@CarolAn64246005) December 26, 2025
During a peaceful protest this won't be an issue. Peaceful protests don't block streets and touch others property.— romans1212 (@cjromans1212) December 26, 2025
Bingo! Angry Leftists have no intention of being peaceful.
