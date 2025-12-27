Rep. Lawler Calls for Congressional Hearing to Grill Walz on Somali Fraud...
Thump Thump! DeSantis Reminds Citizens: Florida Law Lets Drivers Plow Through Threatening Protester Mobs

justmindy
justmindy | 2:40 PM on December 27, 2025
Hawaii DLNR via AP

Governor DeSantis reminded Floridians they do not have to be sitting ducks if surrounded by crazy Leftist protestors while they are sitting in their cars. Good for him!

This is how it should be in all fifty states.

Free movement is a right of all Americans. Protestors have no right to keep cars from leaving an area. It should never have been allowed. They can protest on sidewalks where they don't interfere with the rights of others. 

This is one of the reasons why. DeSantis prioritizes peaceful citizens over criminals. What a concept!

Squirrels are at least useful to society.

That's understandable.

Do all Americans a favor.

Bingo! Angry Leftists have no intention of being peaceful. 

